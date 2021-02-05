તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:વિરમગામ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 2 દિ’માં 132 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં

વિરમગામ8 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • તા.પં. માટે 122 ફોર્મ દાવેદાર લઇ ગયા

વિરમગામ સેવા સદન ખાતે ચૂંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારો માટે ફોર્મ 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી સવારે 11 થી 3 કલાક દરમિયાન વિતરણ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી એ પણ ચૂંટણી લડવા ઈચ્છતા દાવેદારો દ્વારા જથ્થાબંધ ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા.

વિરમગામ નગરપાલીકાના કુલ 9 વોર્ડમાં 36 સદસ્યો 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી પ્રથમ દિવસે વિરમગામ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છતા દાવેદારો 65 ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા અને 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ વધુ 67 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા હતા. બે દિવસમાં કુલ 132 ફોર્મ વિવિધ વોર્ડના દાવેદારો લઈ ગયા હતા. જેમાં ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ,આપ,બીએસપી સહીત અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો પણ ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હોવાનું સૂત્રો જણાવી રહ્યા છે. અમુક દાવેદારોએ અપક્ષ લડવા પણ તૈયારી કરી લીધી હોવાનું સુત્રો જણાવી રહ્યાં છે. ત્યારે આગામી દિવસોમાં રેકોર્ડ બ્રેક ફોર્મ ઉપડશે તેમ લાગી રહ્યુ છે.

વિરમગામ તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 20 સીટ માટે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ 42 ફોર્મ અને 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ 80 ફોર્મ સાથે કુલ 122 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હતો. જ્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની વિરમગામ તાલુકા ની 4 સીટો માટે8ફેબ્રુઆરી એ 22 ફોર્મ અને 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી 15 ફોર્મ સાથે કુલ 37ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતા. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે વિરમગામ નગરપાલિકાની ગત ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 36 બેઠકમાંથી પ્રથમ અઢી વર્ષની ટર્મમાં કોંગ્રેસ-ભાજપે અડધી અડધી કરી હતી.

