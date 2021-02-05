તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:સાણંદના મુનિ આશ્રમ પાસેથી દેશી દારૂ ભરેલું એક્ટિવા ઝડપાયું, 2 આરોપી ઝબ્બે

સાણંદ13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • 28 લીટર દેશી દારૂ સહિત 36 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે

સાણંદ શહેર પાસે આવેલ મુનિઆશ્રમ ચાર રસ્તા પાસેથી એકટીવા ઉપર લઇ જવાતો દેશી દારૂનો જથ્થા સાથે 2 ઈસમોને સાણંદ પોલીસે ઝડપી લઇ કુલ 31060નો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરી ઝડપાયેલ બંને ઈસમો વિરુદ્ધમાં ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

સમગ્ર વિગતો એવી છે કે સાણંદ પોલીસને બાતમી મળી હતી કે ભવાનપુરા ગામ તરફથી એક સિલ્વર કાળા કલરનું એકટીવામાં દેશી દારૂ ભરી સાણંદ તરફ આવે છે. જેથી સાણંદ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના પો.કો. ભરતભાઈ વિજયભાઈ, પો.કો કુલદીપસિંહ વજુભાઈ, પો.કો.ગોપાલભાઈ મીઠાભાઈ, પો.કો.વિષ્ણુભાઈ કુબેરભાઈ, હે.કો.જીતેન્દ્રસિંહ નટુભાઈ સહીત પોલીસ સ્ટાફના માણસો સોમવારે રાત્રે ૭:૪૫ કલાકે સાણંદ શહેર પાસે આવેલા મુની આશ્રમ ચાર રસ્તા પાસે વોચ ગોઠવી હતી.

ત્યારે બાતમી વાળી એકટીવા આવતા પોલીસ સ્ટાફે કોર્ડન કરી ઉભું રાખી મુકેશભાઈ ઉર્ફે બળદેવજી ઠાકોર અને પુર્વિતસિંહ લાલુભા વાઘેલા (બન્ને રહે.વિડજ ગામ તા. કડી જી.મહેસાણા)ને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા. રેડ દરમ્યાન પોલીસે એકટીવાના આગળના ભાગે થેલામાંથી 28 લીટર દેશી દારૂ જેની કિંમત 560 તેમજ એકટીવા જેની કિંમત 25000 તેમજ 2 મોબાઈલ જેની કિંમત 5500 મળી કુલ 31060નો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરી ઝડપાયેલ બંને ઈસમો વિરૂદ્ધમાં પોહી એક્ટ કલમ અંતર્ગત ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

