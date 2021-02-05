તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:સાણંદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠક માટે 2 દિવસમાં 93 દાવેદારે ફોર્મ લીધાં

સાણંદ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
સાણંદ તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જીલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થતાની સાથે રાજકીય પક્ષોમાં ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી માટેની મથામણ શરુ થઇ ગઈ છે. સાણંદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકો ઉપર ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસે સાથે સાથે આપ તેમજ બીએસપી પણ ચૂંટણી મેદાનમાં આવવાની છે. ત્યારે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીને સોમવારથી તાલુકાની 24 બેઠકો ઉપર અને જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 6 બેઠકો ઉપર બે દિવસમાં ચૂંટણી લડવા માટે ઉત્સુક એવા 123 વ્યક્તિએ ફોર્મ ઉપાડ્યા હતા.

સાણંદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકો અને જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 6 બેઠકો માટે આગામી દિવસોમાં યોજાનારી ચૂંટણીને લઈને રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા ધમાસાણ શરુ થઇ ચુકી છે. સુત્રો દ્વારા મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકો માટે ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસે તેમજ આપ સાથે સાથે બીએસપી સહીત અપક્ષના ઉમેદવારોએ 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમ્યાન 93 ફોર્મ ઉઠાવામાં આવ્યા છે. જયારે માત્ર કોંગ્રેસેના સનાથલ સીટના ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ જમા કરાવ્યું છે. બીજી તરફ રાજયકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા હજી સુધી કોને ટીકીટ આપવી અને કોને કાપવા તેની આખરી ચર્ચાઓ થઇ રહી છે. પરંતુ અંદરો અંદર ખેચતાણ ન થાય તે માટે મંગળવાર મોડી સાંજ સુધી નામો જાહેર કર્યા નથી. જોકે, 13 તારીખ ફોર્મ ભરવાની અંતિમ તારીખ હોવાથી આગામી દિવસોમાં વધુ ફોર્મ ઉપડવાની સંભાવના રહેલી છે. હજુ બંને પક્ષે પોતાના ઉમેદવારના નામ જાહેર કર્યા નથી. ત્યારે આગામી સમયમાં નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. ઉમેદવારને લઇને બંને પક્ષમાં હજુ અવઢવની સ્થિતિ હોવાથી કેવા ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપવી તે બાબતે હાલ રાજકીય ગરમાવો છવાયો છે.

તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકનું ભાવી 152641 મતદારોના હાથમાં
આગામી સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઈને હાલ તો રાજ્યકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા તડામાર તૈયારી હાથ ધરી છે . સાણંદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠકો ઉપર આગામી દિવસોમાં યોજનાર ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 152641 મતદારો છે જે બેઠકો ઉપર મતદાન કરશે. જ્યારે જીલ્લા પંચાયતની ચાંગોદર સીટ ઉપર 26657 મતદારો, ચેખલા સીટ ઉપર 27162 મતદારો, માણકોલ સીટ ઉપર 25302 મતદારો, મોડાસર સીટ ઉપર 25731, મોરૈયા સીટ ઉપર 23554 મતદારો તેમજ વિરોચનનગર સીટ ઉપર 24235 મતદારો પોતાનો અમુલ્ય મત આપી જીલ્લા અને તાલુકાની સીટનું ભાવી નક્કી કરશે.

