ધરપકડ:છ વર્ષથી ફરાર આરોપીને દેત્રોજ પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધો

રામપુરાભંકોડા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • દારૂના કેસમાં પોલીસને થાપ આપી ફરાર હતો

દેત્રોજ પોલીસની ટીમે બે વર્ષથી નાસતા-ફરતા આરોપીને દેકાવાડા ગામેથી દબોચી લીધો છે. અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા ગ્રામ્ય પોલીસ વડા વિરેન્દ્રસિંહ યાદવની સૂચના અને ઙૉ.લવિનાસિંહા નાયબ પોલીસ અધિક્ષક વિરમગામ વિભાગના સીધા માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ દેત્રોજ સહિતની પોલીસ ટીમ નાસતા ફરતા આરોપીઓને ઝડપી પાડવા કમર કસી છે. દેત્રોજ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના એ. એન. નિનામા પીએસઆઇ જીતેન્દ્ર કુમાર એએસઆઈ, નરેશકુમાર, સિદ્ધરાજસિંહ, યુવરાજસિંહ પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલ સહિતની ટીમ દેત્રોજ વિસ્તારમાં પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતી.

તે દરમિયાન ખાનગી રાહે બાતમી મળી હતી કે દેત્રોજ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં પ્રોહીબીશનના ગુનામાં છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી નાસતો ફરતો આરોપી દેકાવાડા ગામે હોવાની બાતમી મળી હતી. બાતમીને આધારે પોલીસે દેકાવાડા ગામે ચાર રસ્તા પરથી યશપાલસિંહ ઉપેન્દ્રસિંહ બહાદુરસિંહ સોલંકીને દબોચી લીધો હતો.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીની જાહેરાત થતાની સાથે જ આચારસહિંતા લાગુ કરવામાં આવી છે. ત્યારે તેનો ચુસ્ત અમલ થાય અને કોઇ ભાંગફોડિયા તત્વો માહોલ ન બગાડે તે માટે નાસતા ફરતા અને વોન્ટેડ આરોપીઓને ઝડપી લેવા માટે પોલીસના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા સુચના આપવામાં આવી છે. જેના પગલે કામગીરી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે.

