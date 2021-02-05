તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચિંતન શિબિર:પશુઓના ઘાસચારા માટે ગામે ગામ ગૌચરનો વિકાસ કરવો જરૂરી

રામપુરા
  • ગૌશાળાના પદાધિકારીઓની 1 દિવસીય ચિંતન શિબિર

વટામણ ધોલેરા રોડ પર આમલી ગોકુલધામમાં સમસ્ત મહાજન દ્વારા સમગ્ર ગુજરાતના પાંજરાપોળ, ગૌશાળાના પદાધિકારીઓ અને જીવદયાપ્રેમીઓની એક દિવસીય ચિંતન શિબિર યોજાઇ હતી. શિબિરના પ્રમુખસ્થાનેથી ગીરીશભાઈ શાહ સમસ્ત મહાજન પ્રમુખે જણાવ્યું હતું કે ગાયોની સંખ્યા ઓછી થઈ રહી છે તે ચિંતાનો વિષય છે. ત્યારે પશુઓના ઘાસચારા માટે ગૌચર નો વિકાસ કરવો જરૂરી છે પાંજરાપોળ અને ગૌશાળાને મોડેલ બનાવવા પર ભાર મૂક્યો હતો.

ગૌશાળા પાંજરાપોળના પશુઓ માટે ઘાસચારા અને આરોગ્ય સહિતની સહાય રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા ચૂકવવામાં આવી છે જેથી આ પ્રસંગે ભારત સરકાર અને રાજ્ય સરકાર તો આભાર વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. ગૌ આધારિત અર્થવ્યવસ્થાનું પુનઃ નિર્માણ- ગૌશાળા- પાંજરાપોળનું સ્વાવલંબન સહિત બાબતોને ધ્યાનમાં લઇ સમસ્ત મહાજન દ્વારા પાંજરાપોળ અને ગૌશાળાના પદાધિકારીઓ અને જીવદયાપ્રેમી ઓની એક દિવસીય ચિંતન શિબિર યોજાઇ હતી વટામણ -ધોલેરા રોડ આમલી ગોકુલધામમાં યોજાયેલી ચિંતન શિબિરમાં સમસ્ત મહાજનના મેનેજીંગ ટ્રસ્ટી, ભારત સરકારના એનિમલ વેલફેર બોર્ડ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાના સભ્ય ગીરીશભાઈ શાહની પ્રેરણા અને સીધા માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ આ ચિંતન શિબિરનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

વૈશ્વિક સ્તરે જળ, જન, જંગલ જમીન જાનવરની સુખાકારી માટે ના વિવિધ મુદ્દાઓ વિશે ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી હતી. ગૌમૂત્ર, છાણનું આરોગ્ય સહિતની બાબતે વિસ્તૃત સમજણ આપી હતી. મિત્તલ ભાઈ ખેતાણી રાજકોટ વાળાએ પ્રાસંગિક વક્તવ્ય આપ્યું હતું.

