તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

ધરપકડ:એકના ડબલ કરવાના કેસમાં સંડોવાયેલા કરોડોના કૌભાંડી ઝહીર રાણાને CID ક્રાઇમે ઝડપી પાડ્યો

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ઝહીર રાણાનો ફાઈલ ફોટો.
  • હેલ્થ ચેક-અપ કાર્ડમાં સભ્યો બનાવી કમિશનની લાલચ આપી કરોડોનું ફુલેકું ફેરવ્યું
  • ઝહીર રાણા રાજકારણીઓ તથા સેલિબ્રિટીઓ સાથે ઘરોબો કેળવીને ઠગાઈ આચરતો હતો

મલ્ટીલેવલ માર્કેટિંગ કંપનીઓ ખોલીને એકના ડબલ કરવાની સ્કીમ હેઠળ અનેક લોકોને લાખો રૂપિયાનો ચૂનો ચોપડનાર ઝહીર રાણાની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. રાણા અને તેના સાગરીતે પાલડીના રહેવાસીને ડુપ્લેક્સ આપવાની લાલચ આપીને 24 લાખની છેતરપિંડી કરી હતી. પાલડીના રહેવાસીએ પૈસા પરત માગતાં રાણાએ તેને મુંબઈથી સોપારી આપીને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી પણ આપી હતી. તેણે હેલ્થ ચેક-અપ કાર્ડમાં સભ્યો બનાવી કમિશન આપવાની લાલચ આપીને હજારો લોકોના કરોડો રૂપિયાનું ફુલેકું ફેરવ્યું હતું.CID ક્રાઈમે રાણાની ધકપકડ કરીને એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસને સોંપ્યો હતો. ઝહીર રાણા વિરુદ્ધ ગુજસીટોકના કાયદા હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે.

પ્લોટની સ્કીમો પાડીને 200 કરોડથી વધુની ઠગાઈ
ઝહીર રાણા સામે CID ક્રાઈમ વડોદરા ઝોનમાં ફરિયાદ કરાઈ હતી. સેલવાસમાં રહેતા સચિન ખડસે સુપર નોવા એન્જિનિયર લિ. કંપનીમાં આસિસ્ટન્ટ મેનેજર તરીકે નોકરી કરે છે. તેમના મિત્ર સંતોષ પાઠકે ઓકટોબર 2018માં ઓરેકલ રિટેઇલ્સ પ્રા.લિ નામની કંપનીના માલિક ઝહીર રાણા અને તેના પુત્ર અજિમ રાણા સાથે ઓળખાણ કરાવી હતી. ઝહીર રાણાએ હેલ્થ ચેક-અપ કાર્ડની બે સ્કીમ સમજાવીને મોટા પાયે કમિશન મળશે, તેમ કહીને લાલચ આપી હતી, જેથી સચિનભાઇએ તેમના મિત્રો અને સબંધીઓને વાત કરીને વડોદરામાં આવેલી ઝહીર રાણાની ઓફિસે જઇને રૂપિયા 38 લાખનું રોકાણ કરાવડાવ્યું હતું. થોડા સમય બાદ ઝહીર કે તેનો પુત્ર ફોન ઉપાડતા નહોતા. ઓફિસ પણ બંધ હતી, જેને કારણે તેમણે સીઆઇડી ક્રાઇમના વડોદરા ઝોનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

રાણાની એક કંપનીનું ઉદઘાટન પૂર્વ સીએમ ફડણવીસે કરેલું
અમદાવાદ,વડોદરા,મુંબઇ તેમજ પુણેમાં અનેક ગુના નોંધાયા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. અગાઉ એકના ડબલ કરવાની તેમજ પ્લોટની સ્કીમો પાડીને લોકો સાથે 200 કરોડથી પણ વધુ રૂપિયાની ઠગાઇ કરી હતી. ઝહીર રાણા ફિલ્મી હસ્તીઓ, કિક્રેટરો તેમજ રાજકારણીઓ સાથે ઘરોબો કેળવીને તેમના નામે પણ લોકો સાથે ઠગાઇ આચરતો હતો. રાણાએ IPL જેવી જ પુણેમાં પ્રીમિયમ લીગ રમાડી લોકો પાસેથી કરોડો રૂપિયા ખંખેરી લીધા હતા. તેની કંપનીનું ઉદઘાટન કરવા માટે જે-તે વખતે મહારાષ્ટ્રના મુખ્યમંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે કર્યું હતું.

ઈન્કમટેક્સ વિભાગે મિલકતો જપ્ત કરી
સીઆઇડી ક્રાઇમે તેની વિરુદ્ધ જીપીઆઇડી એકટ હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. સીઆઇડીએ તપાસ કરતાં ઝહીર રાણાએ ઇન્કમ ટેક્સ વિભાગનો 10 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો ટેક્સ ભરવાનો બાકી હોવાનો પણ ઘટસ્ફોટ થયો છે, જેને કારણે ઇન્કમટેક્સ વિભાગે અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા અને મુંબઇની મિલકતો જપ્ત કરી લીધી છે. જ્યારે ઇન્કમટેક્સ વિભાગ ઝહીરની મિલકતોની હરાજી કરશે ત્યારે તેમાંથી વસૂલાયેલી રકમમાંથી MLMની યોજનામાં ભોગ બનનારાને પૈસા પરત આપવા સીઆઇડી પણ પયત્ન કરશે, તેમ સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

ઝહિર રાણાના કૌભાંડો
એક કા તીન કૌભાંડનો મુખ્ય સુત્રધાર ઝહિર રાણાએ રેમો તથા ઝેર આર નામની બે કંપનીઓ ખોલી સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં મોટા પાયે કૌભાંડ કર્યું હતું. આ પ્રકરણમાં જેલમાં ગયેલ ઝહિર જેલમાંથી બહાર નીકળ્યો કે તરતજ તેણે ડોરાડો માર્કેટિંગના નામે લોકોને ઠગવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું. તેણે ડોરાડો માર્કેટિંગ તથા ખાના કમાના ડોટ કોમ.ના નામે લોકોને ઠગ્યા હતા. ઝહીરે અગાઉ રેમો માર્કેટિંગના ઉઠમણા પછી પોતાની મોડસ ઓપરેન્ડી બદલી નાખી હતી. પોલીસે દોરોદો કંપનીની આરઓસી(રજિસ્ટર ઓફ કંપની)માં તપાસ કરાવતા આ કંપનીના ડાયરેક્ટર તરીકે ઝહીરનું નામ નહોતું. બીજી તરફ પકડાયેલા બન્ને ડાયરેક્ટરોએ ઝહીર અંગેની કેટલીક મહત્ત્વની માહિ‌તિ પોલીસને આપી હતી.

તે સમયે પોલીસને તપાસ દરમિયાન જાણવા મળ્યું હતું કે તપાસ દરમિયાન પકડાયેલા બિપીન સોલંકીને રાજસ્થાનની એક બેન્કમાં નોકરી મળતાં તેણે ઝહીરની કંપની ક્યારની છોડી દીધી હતી. પરંતુ દોરોદો કંપનીમાં તેનું ડાયરેક્ટર તરીકે વર્ષ ૨૦૧૨ સુધી નામ આરઓસીમાં નોંધાયેલું હતું. ઝહીર રાણાએ અગાઉ રેઇન્બો કંપની શરૂ કરીને અમદાવાદ તેમજ દેશભરમાં 300 કરોડથી પણ વધારે રૂપિયાનુ કૌભાંડ આચર્યુ હતુ. છ વર્ષથી એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના ગુનામાં ઝહીર રાણા વોન્ટેડ હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓચોથના દિવસે ચંદ્રની વધારે રાહ કેમ જોવામાં આવે છે? અમદાવાદમાં અંદાજે 8.42 વાગ્યે ચંદ્રનાં દર્શન, જાણો અન્ય શહેરનાં ચંદ્રદર્શનનો સમય - ધર્મ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો