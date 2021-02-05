તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આર્ટવર્ક:ઓછી સ્પેસમાં વર્ક ફ્રોમ હોમ ફર્નિચર શોકેસ કરવામાં આવ્યું, ડિઝાઇન વીક: 25 દેશના 40 આર્ટવર્ક રજૂ થયા

અમદાવાદ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
ડિઝાઇન વીક અંતર્ગત યોજાયેલા ‘રો કોલાબ્રેટિવ 4’ એક્ઝિબિશનમાં અમદાવાદના 25 સહિત દેશના કુલ 40 ઇન્ટિરિયર ડિઝાઇનર્સના ન્યૂ આર્ટ વર્ક શોકેસ થયા હતાં. જેમાં ડાઇનિંગ ટેબલ, કેફે ચેર, વુડન આર્ટવર્કની નવી ડિઝાઇન રજૂ થઈ હતી. કોરોના બાદ ઇન્ટિરિયર ક્ષેત્રે ઘણાં ફેરફાર આવ્યાં છે.

ન્યૂ ટ્રેન્ડમાં વર્ક-ફ્રોમ-હોમ માટે ઓછી સ્પેસ રોકે એવાં વુડન અને ગ્લાસના ઓફિસ ટેબલ, ચેર, ડાઇનિંગ ટેબલની મિનીમિનસ ડિઝાઇનો પ્રદર્શિત કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ સિવાય એક્ઝિબિશનમાં ગાર્ડન ડેકોર્સ, ચિલ્ડ્રન સ્ટડી રૂમ ડેકોર્સ, કેફે એમ્બિયન્સના નવાં કોન્સેપ્ટ પણ બખૂબી ડિઝાઈન કરીને રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

વધુ ઇન્કવાયરી વૂડન ફર્નિચરની
ત્રણ દિવસમાં 3000 લોકોમાં ઓફિસ ફર્નિચર કરતાં વર્ક-ફ્રોમ-હોમનો ન્યૂ કોન્સેપ્ટ હોવાથી લોકોની વધુ ઇન્કવાઇરી આવી હતી. જેમાં વુડન અને ગ્લાસ ફર્નિચરની ડિઝાઇન ઇન ડિમાન્ડ રહી હતી. આર્કિટેક્ટ નિશા કામદારે બાળકો માટે નવી ગેલેરી ક્યુરેટ કરી હતી. અમદાવાદના અંજલિ મોદીએ પણ વેસ્ટમાંથી બેસ્ટ મટિરિયલની નવી ગેલેરી ક્યુરેટ કરી છે.

