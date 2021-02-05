તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહિલા સુરક્ષા:ઘરેલુ હિંસાથી માંડીને રસ્તામાં છેડતી, કોમી હિંસાથી માંડીને રમખાણોમાં મહિલાની સુરક્ષા માટે આ સંસ્થાઓ કાર્યરત

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગુજરાતમાં મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષા પૂરી પાડવા સક્રિય સંસ્થાઓની યાદી, ડાયલ નંબર, વેબસાઈટની એક જ સ્થળે સંપૂર્ણ વિગતો
  • મહિલાઓને જાતિય, આર્થિક, સામાજિક સુરક્ષા અને ઉત્થાન માટે મદદરૂપ થઈ શકે તેવી ઓનલાઈન તથા ઓફલાઈન સુવિધાઓ

મહિલાને સુરક્ષા એ આજનો મોટો પડકાર છે. મહિલાઓને કાર્યસ્થળે, રસ્તામાં, પરિવહન દરમિયાન અથવા તો ઘરની ચાર દિવાલની વચ્ચે જ અસુરક્ષાનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે. આ અસુરક્ષા સામે મહિલાઓને રક્ષણ આપવા સરકાર તરફથી તેમજ ખાનગી સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા ઘણી ઓનલાઈન તથા ઓફલાઈન સુવિધાઓ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં આવી છે. પરંતુ જાણકારીના અભાવે આ મદદરૂપ સુવિધાઓ સુધી મહિલાઓ પહોંચી શકતી નથી. અહીં મહિલાઓને જાતિય, આર્થિક, સામાજિક સુરક્ષા અને ઉત્થાન માટે મદદરૂપ થઈ શકે તેવી કેટલીક ઓનલાઈન તથા ઓફલાઈન સુવિધાઓની વિગત પૂરી પાડવામાં આવી છે.

181 અભયમઃ મુસીબતમાં મહિલાઓનો પહેલો આશરો
કેન્દ્ર સરકાર તથા રાજ્ય સરકારના સહિયારા પ્રયાસથી મહિલાઓ માટે સમર્પિત 24X7 હેલ્પલાઈન એટલે અભયમ 181. કોઈ પણ મહિલાને ક્યારેય પણ મુસીબત આવે તો ઓનલાઈન અથવા ઓફલાઈન મદદ માટેની શ્રેષ્ઠ સખીસહેલી છે 181 અભયમ. ઘરની અંદર હિંસા હોય કે પછી કામના સ્થળે સતામણી, રસ્તામાં ક્યાંય કોઈ પણ કનડગત હોય કે પછી સતામણી... કોઈ પણ મહિલા ગમેતે સ્થળેથી 181 ડાયલ કરીને અથવા તો પોતાના મોબાઈલમાં ડાઉનલોડ કરેલી એપ થકી અભયમ પાસેથી મદદ મેળવી શકે છે. આ હેલ્પલાઈન પર ફોન કરતી તણાવપૂર્ણ સ્થિતિમાં રહેલી કોઈ પણ મહિલા કાઉન્સેલિંગ મેળવી શકે છે અને રેસ્ક્યુ પણ થઈ શકે છે.

ડાયલ નંબરઃ 181એપ ડાઉનલોડ કરવાઃ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.emri.abhayam.emri_181

આનંદીઃ ગ્રામિણ મહિલાઓના અન્યાય પર લગામનું શસ્ત્ર
આનંદી એ ગુજરાતની મહિલાઓ, ખાસકરીને ગ્રામિણ મહિલાઓની ચિંતાઓ દૂર કરવા માટેની સંસ્થા છે. ગ્રામિણ વિસ્તારોમાં સામાજિક વ્યવસ્થા ઉપરાંત પરંપરાના નામે મહિલાઓ સાથે અન્યાયની ઘટનાઓ અવાર-નવાર બનતી હોય છે. આ સંજોગોમાં 1995ની સાલથી કાર્યરત આનંદી સંસ્થા દ્વારા કોઈ પણ ક્ષેત્રની પીડિત મહિલાને રાહત આપવા ઉપરાંત ન્યાયિક સ્વતંત્રતા, સામાજિક ન્યાય અને સાતત્યપૂર્ણ વિકાસની સહભાગી પણ બનાવાય છે. મહિલાઓ, ખાસકરીને ગ્રામિણ, આદિવાસી અને દલિત મહિલાઓને તેમના અધિકારો અપાવીને વિકાસના મુખ્ય પ્રવાહમાં જોડવા એ આ સંસ્થાનો ઉદ્દેશ છે.

ડાયલ નંબરઃ 079- 26820860વેબસાઈટઃ https://anandi-india.org

અવાગઃ કોઈ પણ પ્રકારની હિંસાનો ભોગ બનેલી મહિલાની પડખે
અવાગ સંસ્થાની સ્થાપના ડૉ. ઈલા પાઠકે 1981માં કરી હતી. તે સમયે ઈલાબેન એચ કે આર્ટ્સ કોલેજમાં લિટ્રેચરના અધ્યાપિકા હતા. સમાજમાં મહિલાઓ સાથે બનતા હિંસા અને અત્યાચારના બનાવો સામે અવાજ ઉઠાવવા જ તેમણે સ્થાપેલી અવાગ સંસ્થા આજે એક વટવૃક્ષ બની ગયું છે. અવાગ સંસ્થાની મુખ્ય કામગીરી હિંસાની ઘટનાઓમાં ભોગ બનતી મહિલાઓની સાથે અડીખમ ઊભા રહેવાની છે. બાબરી મસ્જિદ પછીના 1992ના રમખાણો હોય કે, 2002ના ગોધરા પછીના રમખાણો, હિંસામાં સૌથી વધુ ભોગ મહિલાઓ જ બની છે. આવી હિંસાનો ભોગ બનેલી મહિલાઓને ન્યાય અપાવવા આ સંસ્થા કાર્યરત છે.

ડાયલ નંબરઃ 079 26441214, 079 26442466
વેબસાઈટઃ https://www.awagindia.org

ચેતનાઃ તમામ વર્ગની મહિલાઓના શ્રેષ્ઠ આરોગ્યનો ધ્યેય
મહિલા ચાહે કોઈ પણ વર્ગની હોય, તેના આરોગ્યના અધિકારો તેને મળે એ જ ચેતના સંસ્થાનો મુખ્ય ધ્યેય છે. તેમાં પણ સમાજના કોરાણે ધકેલાયેલા અને પછાત વર્ગની મહિલાઓના આરોગ્ય માટે સંસ્થા મુખ્યત્વે કાર્યરત છે. યુવા મહિલાઓ અને બાળકોને તેમના આરોગ્યના અધિકારો પ્રત્યે જાગૃત કરવા સક્રિય આ સંસ્થામાં મહિલાઓને તેમના અધિકારો અપાવવાની કામગીરી કરાય છે. કોઈ પણ મહિલાને પોતાના ઘરમાં, સમાજમાં કે કોઈ પણ સ્થળે પૂરતું પોષણ ન મળતું હોય અથવા તો અધિકારોથી વંચિત હોય તો આ સંસ્થા મદદરૂપ થઈ શકે છે.

ડાયલ નંબરઃ 079 27559976 / 77
વેબસાઈટઃ https://www.chetnaindia.org

સ્વાતિઃકાઉન્સેલિંગથી માંડીને સશક્તિકરણ સુધીની સુવિધા આપે છે
સ્વાતિ સંસ્થા પણ ખાસ ગ્રામિણ મહિલાઓ માટે જ કાર્યરત એવી સંસ્થા છે. આ સંસ્થાનો ઉદ્દેશ ગ્રામિણ સ્તરે મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષા પૂરી પાડવાનો તેમજ તેમના સશક્તિકરણનો છે. ગામડાઓમાં ઘરની અંદર મહિલાઓ પર થતી હિંસા એ મોટી સમસ્યા છે. જે પણ મહિલા પોતાની પર થતા અત્યાચાર સામે અવાજ ઉઠાવવા માગતી હોય તેને આ સંસ્થા કાઉન્સેલિંગથી માંડીને સશક્તિકરણ સુધીની સુવિધા આપે છે. આ સંસ્થા 1994થી આ ક્ષેત્રે કાર્યરત છે અને તેનો સંપર્ક માત્ર ગ્રામિણ વિસ્તારોની મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષા પૂરી પાડે છે.

ડાયલ નંબરઃ 079 26300409
વેબસાઈટઃ http://www.swati.org.in

એનજીઓ દર્પણઃ નીતિ આયોગની સંસ્થા, મહિલાઓનો સર્વાંગી વિકાસ
નીતિ આયોગના નેજા હેઠળ કાર્યરત એનજીઓ દર્પણ નામની સંસ્થા મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષા પૂરી પાડવા ઉપરાંત તેમના સર્વાંગી વિકાસ માટે પણ કાર્યરત છે. આ સંસ્થા દ્વારા ગુજરાતમાં મહિલાઓના ઉત્થાન માટે કાર્યરત તમામ નાની-મોટી સંસ્થાઓ સાથે સમન્વય સાધવામાં આવ્યો છે. જે મહિલાને મદદની જરૂર હોય કે પછી સાર્વત્રિક વિકાસ માટે માર્ગદર્શનની, એનજીઓ દર્પણ તમામ સુવિધા ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવતી માહિતી પૂરી પાડે છે.

વેબસાઈટઃ https://ngodarpan.gov.in/index.php/home/statewise_ngo/962/24/27?per_page=50

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ પરિવારથી અલગ રહેવા જવાની ના પાડી તો પત્નીએ આત્મહત્યા કરી, પત્નીની લાશ જોઈ પતિએ પણ આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી - વલસાડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો