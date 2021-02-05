તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સાસરીયાઓની ક્રૂરતા:અમદાવાદના હેવાન પતિએ 6 વર્ષના લગ્ન જીવનમાં પત્નીનું ગોળી ગળાવીને 5 વખત અબોર્શન કરાવડાવ્યું, પ્રેગ્નેન્સીમાં પણ બેલ્ટથી ઢોર માર મારતો

અમદાવાદ23 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • નરાધમ પતિએ પરિવાર સાથે મળીને પ્રેગ્નેટ પત્નીને જબરજસ્તી અબોર્શનની ગોળીઓ ખવડાવી
  • પાંચમીવારના અબોર્શન પછી મહિલાની તબિયત લથડતા હોસ્પિટલમાં એડમિટ કરવી પડી

શહેરના મેઘાણીનગર વિસ્તારમાં રવિવારે એક 30 વર્ષની પરિણીતાએ પોતાના પતિ તથા સાસરીયાઓ વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. ફરિયાદી મહિલાનો આક્ષેપ છે કે તેના પતિએ પ્રગ્નેન્સી દરમિયાન તેને જબરજસ્તી અબોર્શનની દવાઓ ખવડાવી દીધી, જેના કારણે લગ્ન જીવનના 6 જેટલા વર્ષોમાં જ પાંચ વખત તેનું અબોર્શન થઈ ગયું. હાલમાં મહિલાને પોતાના પાંચમાં અબોર્શન બાદ તબિયત લથડતા અસારવાની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં એડમિટ કરવી પડી હતી.

પતિએ પત્નીનું પાંચ વખત અબોર્શન કરાવ્યું
ઘટનાની વિગતો મુજબ, રમીલા (નામ બદલ્યું છે) નામની 30 વર્ષીય મહિલાના 2014માં ધર્મેશ ચૌહાણ નામના સમાજના જ યુવક સાથે લગ્ન થયા હતા. ફરિયાદ મુજબ, મહિલાના લગ્નના 15મા દિવસથી જ પતિ તથા સાસરીયા તેને દહેજ ઓછું લાવી હોવાનું કહીને ત્રાસ આપવા લાગ્યા. વર્ષ 2016માં રમીલાએ એક બાળકીને જન્મ આપ્યો. આ બાદ તે 2017માં ફરી પ્રેગ્નેટ થઈ, પરંતુ પતિ બીજું સંતાન ન ઈચ્છતો હોવાના કારણે તેની સાથે જબરજસ્તી કરીને અબોર્શન કરાવ્યું. આ બાદ 2018થી 2020 દરમિયાન તે ત્રણ વખત પ્રેગ્નેટ થઈ અને પતિએ તેને તમામ વખત અબોર્શન કરાવવા ફરજ પાડી.

ધંધામાં નુકસાન થતા 40 લાખ માગ્યા
મહિલાના આરોપ મુજબ, બુધવારે ધર્મેશને બિઝનેસમાં નુકસાન થતા તેણે રમીલાને પિતાના ઘરેથી 40 લાખ રૂપિયા લઈ આવવા કહ્યું. પત્નીએ આમ કરવાની ના પાડતા નરાધમ પતિએ પ્રેગ્નેટ હોવા છતાં તેને બેલ્ટ વડે માર માર્યો હતો. તે વખતે મહિલાના જેઠાણીના પિતાએ 'તું આને જાનથી મારી નાખ આપણે એને ઠેકાણે લગાવી દઈશુ' કહીને પતિને ઉશ્કેર્યો હતો. શુક્રવારે રાત્રિના 9 વાગ્યે ધર્મેશ અને તેના સાસરીયા ઘરે આવ્યા હતા અને રમીલા કંઈ બોલે તે પહેલા તેને પકડી લીધી હતી અને ગર્ભપાતની ગોળી ખાવા મજબૂર કરી હતી.

ગર્ભપાતની ગોળી ખવડાવતા મહિલા બેભાન
રમીલાએ શરૂઆતમાં ગોળી ખાવાની ના પાડતા તેને ગડદાપાટુનો માર મારવામાં આવ્યો અને મરજી વિરુદ્ધ ગર્ભપાતની દવા ખવડાવી હતી. દવા ખાધા બાદ રમીલા અચાનક ચક્કર આવવા લાગ્યા અને ગુપ્ત ભાગમાંથી લોહીનું બ્લીડિંગ શરૂ થઈ જતા સારવાર માટે અસારવા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવી હતી. અહીં ભાનમાં આવ્યા બાદ રમીલાએ પોતાના પતિ, સાસુ-સસરા, જેઠ-જેઠાણી તથા નણંદ વિરુદ્ધ શારીરિક-માનસિક ત્રાસ આપવાની, જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી તથા જબરજસ્તી ગર્ભપાત કરાવવા મામલે મેઘાણીનગર પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

