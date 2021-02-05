તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આફતને અવસરમાં પલટ્યો:કોઈ કેન્સરને હરાવીને તો કોઈ કેન્સગ્રસ્ત પિતાની સારવાર માટે ચલાવે છે એમ્બ્યુલન્સ અને રીક્ષા, એક મહિલાએ પતિના મૃત્યુ બાદ ગાંઠિયાની લારી શરૂ કરી

અમદાવાદ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સંતાનોને ભણાવવા પતિના મૃત્યુ બાદ રાજકોટની મહિલાએ ગાંઠિયા વેચવાનું શરૂ કર્યું
  • 15 વર્ષથી એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ચલાવતી મહિલાએ અત્યાર સુધી 5 હજારથી વધુ દર્દી તેમજ ડેડ બોડીને નિયત સ્થળે પહોંચાડી

સ્ત્રી સશક્તિકરણ એટલે શું ? મહિલાઓના માન સન્માન આપવું માત્ર તે જ ? ના સ્ત્રી સશક્તિકરણ એટલે મહિલાઓની અંદર રહેલી આંતરીક શક્તિને બહાર લાવી તેને સ્વનિર્ભર અને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવવી. નારીને નારાયણીનું સ્વરૂપ માનવામાં આવે છે અને આજે મહિલા દિવસ છે, ત્યારે આજે આપણે આફતને અવસરમાં પલટી નાંખનારી નારી શક્તિની વાત કરીશું.આ નારી શક્તિઓમાં કોઈ કેન્સરગ્રસ્ત પિતાની સારવાર માટે રીક્ષા તો કોઈ પોતે કેન્સર સામે જંગ જીતી કોરોનાના દર્દીઓની એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ચલાવે છે.

કેન્સરને હરાવી 15 વર્ષથી એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ચલાવી દર્દીઓની સેવામાં કાર્યરત
અમદાવાદના ગીતાબેન પુરોહિત કોરોના સામેના યુદ્ધમાં એમ્બ્યુલન્સ હાંકીને સારથીની ભૂમિકા અદા કરી રહ્યા છે. 49 વર્ષના ગીતાબેન દર્દીઓને ત્વરિત સારવાર અર્થે પહોંચાડવાથી લઈને મૃત દર્દીના સ્વજનને સ્મશાન સુધી લઈ જવાની અહમ મનથી નિભાવી કર્તવ્યનિષ્ઠાનું ઉત્તમ ઉદાહરણ પૂરું પાડે છે. 15 વર્ષ પહેલા ગીતાબેનને કેન્સર થયું હતું અને આ કેન્સરની બીમારીના કારણે તેમને અનેક વેદના અને તકલીફો સહન કરી હતી. તે તકલીફ કોઈ ને ના પડે તે માટે તેમણે એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ચલાવવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું.

એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ચલાવી રહેલા ગીતાબેન પુરોહિત.
5 હજારથી વધુ લોકોની ડેડબોડી અને દર્દીને એમ્બ્યુલન્સથી પહોંચાડ્યા
ગીતાબેન કોરોના દર્દીઓને હોસ્પિટલ પહોંચાડવાથી લઈને દર્દીની ડેડબોડી પણ અટેન કરે છે. 15 વર્ષથી એમ્બ્યુલન્સ ચલાવતી મહિલાએ અત્યાર સુધી 5 હજારથી વધુ દર્દી તેમજ ડેડ બોડીને નિયત સ્થળે પહોંચાડી છે. આમ તો મહિલાને કેટલાક લોકો દ્વારા સમાજમાં કેટલીક જગ્યાએ સંકુચિત નજરે જોવામાં આવે છે. ગુજરાતમાં ઉત્તરથી લઈને દક્ષિણ પૂર્વથી લઈને પશ્ચિમ સુધી તમામ જગ્યા તેમની એમ્બ્યુલન્સ લઈને દોડે છે. રાત્રે પણ તેમનો ફોન રણકતો રહે છે. ગીતાબેન રાત્રે પણ તેમની એમ્બ્યુલન્સ લઈને દોડે છે અને ડેડ બોડી તેમજ દર્દીઓને નિયત સ્થળે પહોંચાડે છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં તેમણે 5 હજારથી વધુ લોકોની ડેડબોડી અને દર્દીને એમ્બ્યુલન્સ દ્વારા પહોંચાડ્યા છે.

પગ ન હોવાછતાં કેન્સરગ્રસ્ત પિતાની સારવાર માટે રીક્ષા ચલાવે છે
દીકરીને સાપનો ભારો સમજનારા અને માતાની ઉદરમાં જ હત્યા કરનારાઓની આપણા દેશમાં કોઈ કમી નથી. કેટલાક સમાજમાં દીકરીને જન્મની સાથે એક સમજવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ આ દીકરી જ્યારે એક કેન્સરગ્રસ્ત બાપની સારવાર માટે શહેરના માર્ગો પર પુરુષનું કામ દીકરી ત્યારે દરેક દીકરીના બાપની આંખમાંથી આંસુ સરી પડે છે. અમદાવાદની એક દીકરી જેને એક પગ નથી, પરંતુ શિક્ષિત છે પણ નોકરી નથી. પિતા છે પણ લાચાર છે ત્યારે આ દીકરી અમદાવાદના રસ્તા પર રીક્ષા ચલાવે છે. અંકિતા શાહ નામ દિવ્યાંગ દીકરી નોકરી છૂટી જતા પરિવારજનોના ભરણપોષણ અને કેન્સરગ્રસ્ત પિતાની સારવાર માટે રીક્ષા ચલાવે છે.

પગથી લાચાર પણ ઈરાદાઓ ઉંચા
આ અંગે DivyaBhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં અંકિતા બહેને જણાવ્યું કે, હું પગથી લાચાર છું પણ મારા ઈરાદા ખૂબ ઊંચા છે. અમદાવાદના સાબરમતી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા અંકિતા બહેન શાહ મૂળ પાલીતાણાની રહેવાસી છે. જ્યારે તેમના પિતા અશોકભાઈ હાલ ચોથા સ્ટેજના કેન્સરથી પીડાઈ રહ્યા છે. હાલ હું અમદાવાદમાં દિવસ-રાત રીક્ષા ચલાવું છું અને બને એટલી પિતાની મદદ કરું છું. મેં દિવ્યાંગ હોવા છતાં હાર માની નથી.

પતિના મૃત્યુ બાદ રાજકોટમાં ગાંઠિયાની લારી ચલાવી રહેલા રીટાબેન મેટવાણીયા.
પતિના મૃત્યુના 15માં દિવસે પત્નીએ ગાંઠિયાની લારી શરૂ કરી
રાજકોટમાં રહેતા રીટાબેન મેટવાણીયાના પતિ 7 વર્ષ પહેલા મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. જે બાદ ઘરમાં કમાવવા માટે કોઈ નહોતું. જેથી રીટાબેને પતિના મૃત્યુના 15માં દિવસે સંતાનોના અભ્યાસ ખર્ચ ઉઠાવવા ગાંઠિયાની લારી શરૂ કરી હતી અને આજે તેઓ આત્મનિર્ભર બની પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે. રાજકોટમાં 150 ફૂટ રિંગ રોડ પર આવેલા ધરમનગરમાં રીટાબેન મેટવાણીયા રહે છે. જેના પતિ પ્રવીણભાઇ પુરણદાસ મેટવાણીયા 7 વર્ષ પહેલા મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. પતિના અવસાનના 22 દિવસ બાદ સંતાનોની સ્કૂલ-કોલેજ શરૂ થતી હતી. સંતાનોની ફી ભરવાનો પ્રશ્ન સજાર્યો. આથી પતિના અવસાન બાદ 15માં દિવસે જ રીટાબેને પરિવારજનો પાસેથી આર્થિક મદદની અપેક્ષા રાખ્યા વગર ગાંઠિયાની રેકડી શરૂ કરી દીધી. રીટાબેન પર સંતાનોની જવાબદારી આવી પડી અને આજે તેઓ મમ્મી-પપ્પાની જવાબદારી હોંશે હોંશે નિભાવી રહ્યા છે.

સાસરીયાના ત્રાસથી મહિલાએ 2 બાળકો સાથે ઘર છોડ્યું, હવે પગભર બની
વડોદરાના મહિલા શોભનાબહેન રાવલ પીડિત મહિલાઓની સેવામાં સતત સક્રિય છે. તેઓ કહે છે કે, મે મારા જીવનકાળમાં પડેલી મુશ્લીઓની મને ખબર છે. જેથી, હું કોઇપણ મહિલાને તેનો હક મળી રહે તે માટે લડું છું અને જ્યાં સુધી મારૂ શરીર મને સાથ આપશે ત્યાં સુધી મહિલાઓ માટે કામ કરતી રહીશ.

પતિને છોડીને બે સંતાનોની જવાબદારી નિભાવી રહેલા વડોદરાના શોભનાબેન રાવલ
કારેલીબાગમાં રહેતા ધો-12 સુધીનો અભ્યાસ કરનાર શોભનાબહેન રાવલે જણાવ્યું કે, પરિવારની સ્થિતિને કારણે વધુ અભ્યાસ કરી શકી ન હતી. પરંતુ, મેં મારું સપનું મારા બે સંતાનોને ઉચ્ચ શિક્ષણ અપાવીને પૂરૂ કર્યું છે. મારા સંઘર્ષના દિવસોમાં હું કન્સલ્ટિંગનું કામ કરીને જે આવક મળતી હતી. તે આવકમાંથી ગુજરાન ચલાવતી હતી. જેથી આજે પણ કોઇ ગરીબ પરિવારની બાળકીનું નબળી આર્થિક સ્થિતિના કારણે શિક્ષણ ન બગડે તે માટે મારાથી શક્ય તેટલા પ્રયાસો કરું છું. સરકારમાંથી પણ તેને સહાય મળે તેવા મારા પ્રયાસો કરું છું. હાલ મારૂ એક જ ધ્યેય છે કે, કોઇપણ કારણોસર પીડિત મહિલાની સેવા કરવાનો છે. મેં મારૂ જીવન મહિલાઓની સેવામાં સમર્પિત કરી દીધું છું. કારણ કે, મારા ઘરની જવાબદારીમાંથી હું મુક્ત થઇ ગઇ છું.

વિધવા થયા બાદ રીક્ષા ચલાવી આત્મનિર્ભર બનેલા પારુલબેન સુખડિયા
પિંક રીક્ષા ચલાવી વિધવા દરરોજની રૂ.800ની કમાણીથી આત્મનિર્ભર બન્યા
રાજકોટની મહિલાઓ પરિવારને આર્થિક મદદ કરવા માટે આજે શહેરની ગલીઓમાં પિંક રીક્ષાઓ ચલાવી રહી છે. જેમાંના પારુલબહેન સુખડિયા નામના એક મહિલા વિધવા થયા બાદ આર્થિક સ્થિતિ નબળી હોવાથી પુત્ર અને પુત્રવધૂ સાથે ઝઘડાઓ થતા હતા. એક દિવસ મંદિરે બેઠા બેઠા રડવા લાગ્યા હતા. પરંતુ રડવાથી કોઈ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ આવતો નથી એ રીતે આ મહિલાએ પણ તેમની સમસ્યા રડવાથી નહીં પણ લડવાથી ઉકેલી છે. હાલ તેઓ દરરોજ રૂ.700-800ની કમાણી કરી આત્મનિર્ભર બની ચૂક્યા છે.

મારી રાધિકા બ્રેઈન ડેડ ભલે થઈ, પણ હજી 5 લોકોના શરીરમાં જીવે છે....
‘હું જીવનની આશા હારી ચૂકી હતી ત્યારે એકાએક રાજકોટ સ્ટર્લિંગમાંથી મને ફોન આવ્યો હતો. સામેથી કહ્યું કે, શ્વેતાબેન તમને એક કિડની મળે છે, તો એકવાર તો બીલીવ ન થયું. ફરી ફોન આવ્યો કે તમારે રાજકોટ આવી જવું પડશે તમને કિડની મળે છે. અમે તાત્કાલિક રાજકોટ પહોંચ્યા પછી મારી કિડનીનું ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટ થયું.

મને પછી ખબર પડી કે રાજકોટના ભાવનાબેન મંડલીની ડોટર રાધિકા કે જેની કિડની મને ટ્રાન્સપ્લાન્ટમાં મળી હતી તે બ્રેઇનડેડ જાહેર થઇ હતી. 16 વર્ષની રાધિકાને બ્રેઇન ટ્યૂમર હતું અને તેનો ઇલાજ શક્ય ન હતો. ભાવનાબેને પરિવાર સાથે મળી તેની બે કિડની, લિવર અને હાર્ટ ડોનેટ કર્યા. મને એક કિડની આપી મારું જીવન બચાવ્યું તે બદલ હું તેમની ખૂબ આભારી છું. હરરોજે હું રાધિકાને ખૂબ જ યાદ કરું છું. ભાવનાબેનને પ્રભુ રાધિકાની વિદાયની વેદના સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે. પરંતુ એવું નથી કે રાધિકા નથી, તે ક્યાંકને ક્યાંક તો જીવે જ છે. જેમકે મારામાં...’ આટલું બોલતા શ્વેતાબેન રડી પડે છે. અમદાવાદના નરોડામાં રહેતા શ્વેતાબેન પટેલ એ જ મહિલા છે કે જેમને રાજકોટની રાધિકા મંડલીની કિડની થકી જીવતદાન મળ્યું હતું.

બ્રેઈન ડેડ દીકરીનું અંગદાન કરનારા ભાવનાબેન માંડલી.
2016માં તેમની 16 વર્ષની હસતી-રમતી દીકરી રાધિકાને અચાનક માથામાં દુખાવો થયો. તાત્કાલિક હોસ્પિટલ લઇ જવાઈ તો ત્યાં ડોક્ટરોએ રાધિકાને બ્રેઈનડેડ જાહેર કરી. મંડલી પરિવારના માથે જાણે આભ તૂટી પડ્યું, પરંતુ તબીબોએ સમજાવતા માતા-પિતાએ રાધિકાની બે કિડની, હાર્ટ અને લિવર ડોનેટ કરી 5 જણાની જિંદગી બચાવવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો. રાધિકાના અંગોથી 5 વ્યક્તિને નવજીવન મળ્યું. રાધિકાને યાદ કરીને ભાવનાબેન કહે છે, ‘આજે મને ગર્વ છે કે, મારી ઓળખનું કારણ મારી દીકરી રાધિકા છે. તેણે જે 5 લોકોને નવજીવન આપ્યું તેમનામાં તે જીવી રહી છે.

એ દીકરી તરીકેની એકપણ ફરજ ચૂકી ન હતી
‘જ્યારે મારી દીકરી રાધિકાને મારી જરૂર હતી ત્યારે હું તેને સમય ન આપી શકી...હું મારી માતા તરીકેની ફરજ ચૂકી ગઇ પણ મારી રાધિકા ક્યારેય દીકરી તરીકેની ફરજ ચૂકી ન હતી. મને એ વાતનો હજી અફસોસ છે કે હું નોકરીના કારણે દીકરીને મારો વ્હાલ અને સમય આપી શકી ન હતી.’ આટલું કહેતા ભાવનાબેન મંડલી રીતસર રડી પડે છે.

10 હજારથી વધુ લોકોને અંગદાન કરવાના સંકલ્પ લેવડાવ્યા
ભાવનાબેને અંગદાનની પહેલ પોતાના ઘરેથી જ કરી અને ત્યારબાદ તેઓ ઓર્ગન ડોનેશન ફાઉન્ડેશન સાથે જોડાયા અને ત્રણ વર્ષમાં 106 કિડની, 48 લિવર અને 160 જેટલા ચક્ષુદાન કરાવ્યા છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં અંદાજે 10 હજારથી વધુ લોકોને અંગદાન કરવાના સંકલ્પ લેવડાવ્યા છે. તેમજ છેલ્લા ત્રણ વર્ષથી રાજકોટ અને સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં જુદા જુદા સ્થળોએ પણ યોજાતા લગ્નો, સમહુલગ્નો, સત્કાર સમારંભ જેવા શુભ અને બેસણાના દુઃખદ પ્રસંગોમાં પણ જઇને લોકોને અંગદાન કરવા માટે જાગૃતિ કેળવાય છે. લોકોને વ્યક્તિગત મળીને પણ તમામ જાણકારી આપી કાઉન્સેલિંગ કરે છે.

