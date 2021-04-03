તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લાંબુ વેઇટિંગ:કાચા લાઇસન્સ માટે ખોખરા ITIમાં 1 મે સુધીનું વેઇટિંગ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • RTOમાં કામગીરી શરૂ કરવા CMને રજૂઆત
  • સુરતની એક ITIમાં પણ ત્રણ મહિનાનું વેઇટિંગ

કાચા લાઇસન્સ માટે ખોખરા આઇટીઆઇમાં પહેલી મે સુધી એપોઇમેન્ટ મળતી નથી. જ્યારે સરસપુર અને સરખેજ આઇટીઆઇમાં 10થી15 દિવસનું જ વેઇટિંગ છે. ખોખરા આઇટીઆઇમાં મણિનગર સહિત આસપાસના 10 વિસ્તારના લોકો કાચા લાઇસન્સની પરીક્ષા આપે છે. આ વિસ્તારના લોકોએ કાચા લાઇસન્સની પરીક્ષા આપવા અન્ય આઇટીઆઇમાં જવું પડશે કે, કાચા લાઇસન્સ માટે 3-4 માસ રાહ જોવી પડશે. સુરતની એક આઇટીઆઇમાં પણ ત્રણ મહિનાનું વેઇટિંગ છે.

સ્કૂલ-કોલેજો શરૂ થવાની સાથે ખાનગી કચેરીઓમાં કામગીરી શરૂ થઇ છે, જેથી કાચા લાઇસન્સ માટે અરજદારોની સંખ્યા વધશે. હાલ અમદાવાદમાં મોટાભાગની આઇટીઆઇમાં 10થી15 દિવસનું વેઇટિંગ છે. માત્ર ખોખરામાં જ ત્રણ-ચાર મહિનાનું વેઇટિંગ છે. લોકોની સુવિધા માટે આરટીઓમાં કામગીરી શરૂ કરવા ગુજરાત મોટર વ્હીકલ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ ટેકનિકલ ઓફિસ એસો.એ મુખ્યમંત્રીને રજૂઆત કરી છે.

