તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

લોકોની સુરક્ષા સામે સવાલ:અમદાવાદમાં લગ્ન સમારોહમાં હુક્કા બાર અને ફાયરિંગનો વિડીયો વાયરલ, પોલીસની કામગીરી સામે સવાલો ઉઠ્યા

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
વાયરલ થયેલો વિડીયો ગુડ લક પાર્ટી પ્લોટનો હોવાની શક્યતા

દાણીલીમડા વિસ્તારમાં લગ્નના સમારોહમાં હુક્કા બાર અને ફાયરિંગનો વિડીયો વાયરલ છે. ગુડ લક પાર્ટી પ્લોટનો વિડીયો હોવાની શક્યતા હાલમાં જણાઈ રહી છે. લગ્ન પાર્ટીમાં બેફામ હુક્કા બાર ધમધમી રહ્યું છે તેવું વિડીયોમાં દેખાઈ રહ્યું છે. દાણીલીમડા પોલીસને જાણ કર્યા હોવા છતાં પાર્ટી થતી હોવાની ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે.

તેમજ આ વિડીયોમાં એક શખ્સ તલવાર દ્વારા દેવ બાદશાહ નામ લખેલી કેક કાપતો જોવા મળે છે. તેમજ આ જ શખ્સના હાથમાં પિસ્તોલ સાથેને ફોટો પણ વાયરલ થયો છે. દાણીલીમડા પોલીસે આ વાયરલ થયેલા વિડીયોને લઈને તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે. દાણીલીમડામાં હુક્કા બારની પાર્ટી અને ફાયરિંગથી સુરક્ષાને લઈને સવાલ ઉભા થઈ રહ્યા છે. કાયદા વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિને લઈને પ્રશ્નો પણ ઉભા થયા છે.

એક શખ્સે તલવારથી દેવબાદશાહ નામ લખેલી કેક કાપી
એક શખ્સે તલવારથી દેવબાદશાહ નામ લખેલી કેક કાપી

આર્મ્સ એક્ટ મુજબ ગુનો નોંધાશેઃ દાણીલીમડા પીઆઇ
આ મામલે દાણીલીમડા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના પીઆઇ. એમ.એમ. લાલીવાલાએ DivyaBhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે ગુડલક પાર્ટીપ્લોટ આસપાસના વિસ્તારનો વિડીયો સામે આવ્યો છે જેને લઈ તપાસ કરવામાં આવી છે અને આર્મ્સ એકટ મુજબ ગુનો નોંધવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે

તલવાર સાથે કેક કાપનારો શખ્સ અને તેનો મિત્ર
તલવાર સાથે કેક કાપનારો શખ્સ અને તેનો મિત્ર
પોલીસની કામગીરીને લઈ લોકોમાં રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે
પોલીસની કામગીરીને લઈ લોકોમાં રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાયા બદ્રી-કેદારનાથ ધામ, જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર હાઈવે બંધ, કાશ્મીરના 4 જિલ્લામાં ચેતવણી અપાઈ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો