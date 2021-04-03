તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઇન્ટરવ્યુ:તાઇકવૉન્ડોમાં 6 નેશનલ અને 7 સ્ટેટ લેવલે અવૉર્ડ જીતનાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર હવે ચૂંટણી લડશે, ભાજપે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી

અમદાવાદ6 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભાજપે અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકામાં યુવા ચહેરાઓને પણ સ્થાન આપ્યું છે
  • વિભૂતિ ખેલ મહાકુંભમાં સિલ્વર અને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ પણ મેળવી ચૂકી છે

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજય અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની યોજાનારી ચૂંટણીમાં આજે 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાના ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરાઈ છે. અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકામાં યુવા ચહેરાઓને પણ ભાજપે સ્થાન આપ્યું છે. ત્યારે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાં ભાજપે યુવા અને રમતવીર મહિલાને ટિકિટ આપી છે. તાઈકવૉન્ડો રમત સાથે સંકળાયેલી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય રમતવીર વિભૂતિ પરમારને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. DivyaBhaskarએ રમતવીર મહિલા ઉમેદવાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર સાથે એક્સક્લૂસિવ વાતચીત કરી હતી.

25 વર્ષની વિભૂતિ પરમાર દરિયાપુર વિસ્તારમાં રહે છે.
25 વર્ષની વિભૂતિ પરમાર દરિયાપુર વિસ્તારમાં રહે છે.

હું ભાજપના વિચારો સાથે કામ કરવા માગું છું: વિભૂતિ પરમાર
વિભૂતિ પરમારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે હું એક આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય રમતવીર છું. ભાજપ સાથે છેલ્લા એક વર્ષથી જોડાયેલી છું. પક્ષની Idology સાથે જોડાયેલી છું. ભાજપમાં હું કોઈ હોદ્દા પર નથી, પરંતુ ભાજપના વિચારો સાથે કામ કરવા માગું છું. આથી મેં ભાજપમાંથી ટિકિટ માગી છે અને મને પક્ષે ટિકિટ આપતાં આભાર માનું છું. એક રમતવીર તરીકે તે 6 જેટલા અવૉર્ડ નેશનલ લેવલે મેળવી ચૂકી છું. દરિયાપુરમાં લઘુમતી સમાજના વધુ વોટ છે અને ત્યાં વધુ પ્રભુત્વ છે, એ વિશે પૂછતાં તેણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે જ્ઞાતિ સમીકરણો બહુ કામ કરતાં નથી. જીત્યા બાદ પ્રજાનાં કામ કરવાં મહત્ત્વનું છે.

તે નેશનલ લેવલે 6 અને સ્ટેટ લેવલે 7 મેડલ જીતી ચૂકી છે.
તે નેશનલ લેવલે 6 અને સ્ટેટ લેવલે 7 મેડલ જીતી ચૂકી છે.

એશિયન ગેમ્સ ચેમ્પિયનશિપમાં ચોથું સ્થાન મેળવ્યું
વિભૂતિ પરમાર દરિયાપુર વિસ્તારમાં રહે છે અને તેની ઉંમર 25 વર્ષની છે. તે તાઈકવૉન્ડો રમતની આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય રમતવીર છે. તે નેશનલ લેવલે 6 અને સ્ટેટ લેવલે 7 મેડલ જીતી ચૂકી છે. ખેલ મહાકુંભમાં સિલ્વર અને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ પણ મેળવી ચૂકી છે. તેણે એશિયન ગેમ્સ ચેમ્પિયનશિપમાં પણ ચોથું સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે.

તેણે એશિયન ગેમ્સ ચેમ્પિયનશિપમાં પણ ચોથું સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે.
તેણે એશિયન ગેમ્સ ચેમ્પિયનશિપમાં પણ ચોથું સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે.
એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ0-0 (0.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
ટૉસ: ઈંગ્લેન્ડ, પસંદ કરી: બેટિંગ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજહાંગીરપુરા-વરીયાવ વોર્ડની જનતા 15 વર્ષથી ગંદકીમાં સબડે છે, પાણી વિના ટળવળે છે અને આરોગ્ય સુવિધાના નામે મીંડૂ - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો