દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Jun 28, 2020, 05:02 PM IST

અમદાવાદ. હાલ સમગ્ર રાજ્ય મહામારી કોરોના સામે જંગ લડી રહ્યું છે, ત્યારે લોકડાઉનને કારણે યુવાઓ પણ બેરોજગાર બની રહ્યાં છે. માત્ર એટલું જ નહીં, ભરતી પ્રક્રિયા પણ અટકી પડી છે. ખાસ કરીને LRD(લોક રક્ષક દળ)ના ભરતી વિવાદને લઈ યુવાનોમાં ભારે રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન સોશિયલ મીડિયા દ્વારા LRDમાં મહિલાઓની જેમ સમાન મેરિટથી પુરૂષ ઉમેદવારોની જગ્યાઓમાં પણ વધારો કરવાની માંગણી કરી રહેલા યુવાઓ ગત સોમવારે ગાંધીનગરમાં વિધાનસભાનો ઘેરાવ કરવા એકત્ર થયા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ તેમની અટકાયત કરવામાં આવી હતી. આમ ગાંધીનગરમાં ફરી આંદોલનના મંડાણ થવા લાગ્યા છે. આ ઘટનાક્રમ વચ્ચે આજે ટ્વિટર પર #में_गुजरातका_बेरोजगार અને #MeritBasedPromotionGTU ટ્રેન્ડ કરી રહ્યા છે. ઉમેદવારો રાજ્ય સરકાર પર નિશાન સાધી રહ્યા છે. તેમજ રોષ ઠાલવી ભરતી અંગે સવાલ પૂછી રહ્યા છે. સાથે જ જલદી રોજગારી આપવા માગ કરી રહ્યા છે.

#में_गुजरातका_बेरोजगार

We have capacity We have efficiency but do not get the chance to serve the state.The government only test the tolerance of ours, how long will you check our tolerance also test the talent sometimes by recruiting us@CMOGuj@PMOIndia@aajtak@ndtv@ZeeNewspic.twitter.com/i7xdNjmQB2 — LALIT JOSHI (@LALITBHUDEV) June 28, 2020

GTU પરીક્ષા રદ કરી મેરિટ આધારિત પ્રમોશન આપવા માંગ

તેમજ 2 જુલાઈએ યોજાનારી GTUની પરીક્ષાને લઈને વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં ચિંતા જોવા મળી રહી છે. આ પરીક્ષા આપવા માટે માટે 57 હજાર વિદ્યાર્થીએ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવ્યું છે. જેમાંથી 1300 વિદ્યાર્થી ઓનલાઈન પરીક્ષા આપશે જ્યારે 900 વિદ્યાર્થી કોરોના કાબૂમાં આવી જાય ત્યાર પછી પરીક્ષા આપવા માગે છે. આમ વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પરીક્ષા માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન તો કરાવ્યું પણ કોરોનાને લઈને ચિંતા યથાવત છે. જેને પગલે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર #MeritBasedPromotionGTU ટ્રેન્ડ કરી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં મેરિટ આધારિત પ્રમોશન આપવા માંગ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

Respected sir/madam - there's only few days left for exams we want nothing much but safety for our n our family you are the last hope for us still we have time... CANCEL EXAMS OF FINAL YEAR !!!! @ugc_india@Nitinbhai_Patel@vijayrupanibjp@navin_sheth#MeritBasedPromotionGTU — Jay PaTel (@JayPaTe45442449) June 28, 2020

All educational institutions have been closed since 3months due to pandemic.



It is uncertain when it would opened!



Most of the universities of the country decided promotion on the basis of previous exams’ merit.



Pl don’t mislead students of GTU & give #MeritBasedPromotionGTUpic.twitter.com/MilLvGEhTO — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) June 28, 2020

Sir , even after they want to sarisfy their own ego , we are ready to give exams online , but there should be some modifications for the exams , if possible make a conference meeting and add only one student from each college! And make 1 decision. #MeritBasedPromotionGTUhttps://t.co/VmbMrB6pRU — Bhavik Pagar (@PagarBhavik) June 28, 2020