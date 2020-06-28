Change Cookies Settings

અમદાવાદ / LRD ભરતી મામલે વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં ભારે રોષ, ટ્વિટર પર ‘ગુજરાતકા બેરોજગાર’ ટ્રેન્ડિગમાં, GTU પરીક્ષા રદ કરવા પણ માંગ

unemployed youth in anger over a LRD recruitment and trending main gujarat ka berojgar on twitter
દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Jun 28, 2020, 05:02 PM IST

અમદાવાદ. હાલ સમગ્ર રાજ્ય મહામારી કોરોના સામે જંગ લડી રહ્યું છે, ત્યારે લોકડાઉનને કારણે યુવાઓ પણ બેરોજગાર બની રહ્યાં છે. માત્ર એટલું જ નહીં, ભરતી પ્રક્રિયા પણ અટકી પડી છે. ખાસ કરીને LRD(લોક રક્ષક દળ)ના ભરતી વિવાદને લઈ યુવાનોમાં ભારે રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન સોશિયલ મીડિયા દ્વારા LRDમાં મહિલાઓની જેમ સમાન મેરિટથી પુરૂષ ઉમેદવારોની જગ્યાઓમાં પણ વધારો કરવાની માંગણી કરી રહેલા યુવાઓ ગત સોમવારે ગાંધીનગરમાં વિધાનસભાનો ઘેરાવ કરવા એકત્ર થયા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ તેમની અટકાયત કરવામાં આવી હતી. આમ ગાંધીનગરમાં ફરી આંદોલનના મંડાણ થવા લાગ્યા છે. આ ઘટનાક્રમ વચ્ચે આજે ટ્વિટર પર #में_गुजरातका_बेरोजगार અને #MeritBasedPromotionGTU ટ્રેન્ડ કરી રહ્યા છે. ઉમેદવારો રાજ્ય  સરકાર પર નિશાન સાધી રહ્યા છે. તેમજ રોષ ઠાલવી ભરતી અંગે સવાલ પૂછી રહ્યા છે. સાથે જ જલદી રોજગારી આપવા માગ કરી રહ્યા છે.

GTU પરીક્ષા રદ કરી મેરિટ આધારિત પ્રમોશન આપવા માંગ 
તેમજ 2 જુલાઈએ યોજાનારી GTUની પરીક્ષાને લઈને વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં ચિંતા જોવા મળી રહી છે. આ પરીક્ષા આપવા માટે માટે 57 હજાર વિદ્યાર્થીએ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવ્યું છે. જેમાંથી 1300 વિદ્યાર્થી ઓનલાઈન પરીક્ષા આપશે જ્યારે 900 વિદ્યાર્થી કોરોના કાબૂમાં આવી જાય ત્યાર પછી પરીક્ષા આપવા માગે છે. આમ વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પરીક્ષા માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન તો કરાવ્યું પણ કોરોનાને લઈને ચિંતા યથાવત છે. જેને પગલે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર #MeritBasedPromotionGTU ટ્રેન્ડ કરી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં મેરિટ આધારિત પ્રમોશન આપવા માંગ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

    સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી