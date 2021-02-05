તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વૃદ્ધોની સુરક્ષા સામે સવાલો:અમદાવાદના હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરાઈ

અમદાવાદ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
મૃતક દંપતી.
  • વૃદ્ધ અશોકભાઈની લાશ બેડરૂમમાંથી મળી આવી, જ્યારે તેમનાં પત્ની જ્યોત્સ્નાબેનની લાશ સીડીમાં પડી હતી
  • ઘરઘાટી હાજર હોવાથી પોલીસને હવે કોઈએ રેકી કરીને આ કૃત્ય કર્યું હોવાની આશંકા છે
  • મૃતક જ્યોત્સના બેન રાજ્યના પૂર્વ ગૃહમંત્રી પ્રફૂલ્લ પટેલના પારિવારિક બહેન હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું

અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપત્તીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. શુક્રવારે સવારે બનેલી આ ઘટનામાં પોલીસે હાલ ચોરી કે લૂંટના ઈરાદે હત્યા કરાયાની શંકાથી પ્રાથમિક તપાસ શરુ કરી છે. આ કેસમાં જાણભેદુ શખસોએ હત્યા કરી હોવાની આશંકાઓ સેવાઈ રહી છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરના હેબતપુર ચાર રસ્તા પાસે આવેલ શાંતિ પેલેસ બંગલોઝમાં સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતી અશોકભાઈ કરસનદાસ પટેલ અને જ્યોત્સ્નાબેન અશોકભાઈ પટેલના ગળાના ભાગે તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયારના ઘા મારી તેમની હત્યા કરાઈ હતી. પોલીસને આ મામલે ઘરઘાટી અથવા તો જાણભેદુ શખસોએ હત્યા નીપજાવી હોવાની આશંકા છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે તેમનો દીકરો હેતાર્થ પટેલ હાલમાં દુબઈ રહે છે તેમજ મૃતક દંપતી પણ લોકડાઉનના સમયગાળામાં દુબઈ હતું. તેમનો ઘરઘાટી હાલ અહીં જ છે. એ ઉપરાંત તેમના ઘરનો દરવાજો પણ તોડી નાખવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેમની દીકરી મેઘા હાલમાં અમદાવાદમાં નારણપુરામાં રહે છે.મૃતક જ્યોત્સના બેન રાજ્યના પૂર્વ ગૃહમંત્રી પ્રફૂલ્લ પટેલના પારિવારિક બહેન હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે.

વૃદ્ધ અશોકભાઈની લાશ બેડરૂમમાંથી મળી આવી હતી, જ્યારે તેમનાં પત્ની જ્યોત્સ્નાબેનની લાશ સીડીમાં પડી હતી
વૃદ્ધ અશોકભાઈની લાશ બેડરૂમમાંથી મળી આવી હતી, જ્યારે તેમનાં પત્ની જ્યોત્સ્નાબેનની લાશ સીડીમાં પડી હતી

ઉચ્ચ પોલીસ અધિકારી સ્પોટ પર હાજર
અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં પોલીસ એક તરફ સિનિયર સિટિઝનને મદદ કરવાની વાતો કરે છે ત્યારે શહેરના પોશ વિસ્તરમાં આજે સવારે વૃદ્ધ દંપતીની કરપીણ હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. મૃતક વૃદ્ધને ગળું કાપીને રહેંસી નાખવામાં આવ્યા છે. વૃદ્ધ અશોકભાઈની લાશ બેડરૂમમાંથી મળી આવી હતી, જ્યારે તેમનાં પત્ની જ્યોત્સ્નાબેનની લાશ સીડીમાં પડી હતી. ઘરમાં સામાન અસ્તવ્યસ્ત પડ્યો છે. જ્યારે ઘરનો મુખ્ય દરવાજો તોડી નાખવામાં આવ્યો છે. અગાઉ ઘરઘાટી પર શંકા હતી, પણ તે અહીં જ છે, જેથી હવે પોલીસને શંકા છે કે કોઈએ રેકી કરીને હત્યા કરી હશે. બીજી તરફ, આ સમગ્ર મામલે હાલ ઉચ્ચ પોલીસ અધિકારી અને અન્ય એજન્સીઓ પણ સ્પોટ પર હાજર થઈ ગયાં છે

મૃતક દંપતીનો પુત્ર દુબઈમાં રહે છે, હાલ તેમની પુત્રી મેઘા દંપતીના ઘરે પહોંચી ગઈ છે.
મૃતક દંપતીનો પુત્ર દુબઈમાં રહે છે, હાલ તેમની પુત્રી મેઘા દંપતીના ઘરે પહોંચી ગઈ છે.

વેજલપુરમાં 80 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધાની હત્યાનો બનાવ
અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં એકલા રહેતા સિનિયર સિટિઝનની સુરક્ષા સામે સવાલ ઊભો કરતો બનાવ સામે આવ્યો છે. વેજલપુર ગામમાં 80 વર્ષની વૃદ્ધાની માથામાં બોથડ પદાર્થના ઘા મારી હત્યા કરવામાં આવી હતી. એકલવાયું જીવન ગુજારતાં વૃદ્ધા બે દિવસથી બહાર દેખાયાં ન હતાં, જેથી ભાડૂઆતે જોતાં સમગ્ર હકીકત બહાર આવી હતી. તેણે વૃદ્ધાના દીકરાને જાણ કરી હતી તેમજ મૃતદેહ પરથી ઘરેણાં પણ ગાયબ હતાં. અંગત અદાવત અથવા પારિવારિક સંબંધોમાં ખટરાગને લઈ હત્યા કરાઈ હોવાની શંકા પોલીસે એ સમયે વ્યક્ત કરી હતી.

ઘરનો દરવાજો પણ તોડી નાખવામાં આવ્યો છે.
ઘરનો દરવાજો પણ તોડી નાખવામાં આવ્યો છે.

બહેરામપુરામાં વૃદ્ધની આંખમાં મરચું નાખીને લૂંટ કરાઈ
શહેરના બહેરામપુરા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા NRI સિનિયર સિટિઝન 72 વર્ષીય નરેન્દ્રભાઈ શાહ મૂળ અમેરિકન નાગરિકત્વ ધરાવે છે તેમજ તેમનાં પત્ની હાલ અમેરિકામાં છે. આઠ વર્ષથી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ અમદાવાદમાં રહે છે. 25મી તારીખે તેઓ રાતના બે વાગ્યા સુધી ઘરમાં જાગતા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ તેઓ સૂઈ ગયા અને ત્રણ વાગ્યાની આસપાસ તેમના ઘરનો ડોરબેલ વાગ્યો હતો. નરેન્દ્રભાઈએ દરવાજો ખોલતાં તેઓ કાંઈ સમજી શકે એ પહેલાં જ તેમની આંખમાં મરચાની ભૂકી કોઈએ નાખી દીધી હતી. જેને કારણે તેઓ દેખી શક્યા નહીં. થોડીવારમાં આ લોકોએ નરેન્દ્રભાઈના મોઢા પર અને હાથ પર ટેપ વીંટી દીધી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ આ શખસોએ ઘરમાંથી ટીવી, ચાંદીની વીંટી અને અન્ય વસ્તુઓ લઈને ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા.

