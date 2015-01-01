તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કેમ્પ હનુમાન મંદિર વિવાદ:ભક્તોના પ્રવેશ માટે ટ્રસ્ટ તૈયાર, એક સાથે કેમ્પસમાં 200 લોકોને દર્શન માટે વ્યવસ્થા, આર્મી તરફથી પરમિશનની જોવાતી રાહ

અમદાવાદ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભક્તો માટે મંદિરમાં પ્રવેશ માટે આર્મીના મુખ્ય ગેટમાંથી જ પ્રવેશ બંધ છે, ટ્રસ્ટ તરફથી કોઈ પ્રતિબંધ નથી: સેક્રેટરી
  • આર્મીના અધિકારીઓ અને ટ્રસ્ટી મંડળ વચ્ચે મીટીંગ બાદ યોગ્ય નિર્ણય લઈ મંદિર ભક્તોના પ્રવેશ માટે ખુલ્લું મુકાશે

કોરોના મહામારીમે લઈ લોકડાઉનમાં શહેરનું સુપ્રસિદ્ધ કેમ્પ હનુમાન મંદિરમાં બંધ થયા બાદ હવે કેમ્પના હનુમાન મંદિરમાં ભક્તોને દર્શન માટે પ્રવેશને લઈ હાલ વિવાદ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે આગામી શનિવારથી હનુમાન મંદિરમાં ભક્તોને દર્શનનો લાભ મળે તેવી શક્યતાઓ જણાઈ રહી છે. આજે બપોરે હનુમાન મંદિર ટ્રસ્ટ અને આર્મીના અધિકારીઓ વચ્ચે મંદિરમાં ભક્તોને પ્રવેશને લઈ મીટીંગ થવાની છે ત્યારે તેમાં કોઈ નિર્ણય આવી શકે છે. મંદિર કેમ્પસમાં એક જ સમયે માત્ર 200 લોકોને પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવે તેવી રજુઆત પણ થઈ હતી જેમાં ટ્રસ્ટીઓ તરફથી અને આર્મી તરફથી સહમતિ મળી ગઈ છે જે બાબતે આર્મીના કેન્દ્રમાં ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ તરફથી પરમિશનની રાહ જોવાઇ રહી છે.

કોરોનાને લઈ આર્મી દ્વારા મંદિરમાં ભક્તોને પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવતો નથી
કેમ્પ હનુમાન મંદિરના સેક્રેટરી સરીત ચોકસીએ divyabhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મંદિર તો ભક્તો માટે ખુલ્લું છે પરંતુ મંદિરમાં પ્રવેશ માટે આર્મીના મુખ્ય ગેટમાંથી અંદર આવવું પડે છે જેમાં પ્રવેશ પર હાલ આર્મીએ પ્રતિબંધ ફરમાવ્યો છે. કોરોનાને લઈ આર્મી દ્વારા મંદિરમાં ભક્તોને પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવતો નથી. મંગળવારે આર્મીઓના અધિકારીઓ અને ટ્રસ્ટી મંડળ વચ્ચે મીટીંગ છે જેમાં શાહીબાગ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના પીઆઇ પણ હાજર રહેશે. મંદિરમાં ભક્તોને પ્રવેશ અને દર્શન માટે ટ્રસ્ટની પૂરતી તૈયારીઓ છે. આર્મી તરફથી પરમિશન આપવામા આવી નથી. ચેરિટી કમિશનર તરફથી હુકમ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે પરંતુ આર્મી તરફથી હજી પરમિશન ન અપાતા મીટીંગમાં નિર્ણય લેવાય તેવી શક્યતાઓ છે.

થર્મલ ગનથી ચેકિંગ અને સેનેટાઈઝ વગેરેની વ્યવસ્થા
ભક્તોના દર્શન માટે મંદિર ટ્રસ્ટ તરફથી કોરોનાના ગાઈડલાઈનના પાલન માટેની પૂરતી તૈયારીઓ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જળવાય તેના માટે માર્કિંગ વગેરે કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. થર્મલ ગનથી ચેકિંગ અને સેનેટાઈઝ વગેરેની વ્યવસ્થા પણ કરવામાં આવી છે. મંદિરમાં દર્શન શરૂ થશે ત્યારથી ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ મંદિરમાં બેસી કોઈ પાઠ નહિ કરી શકે માત્ર દર્શન જ કરી શકશે. એક સમયે કેમ્પસમાં 200 ભક્તો દર્શન કરી શકે અને તેમાંથી જેમ બહાર જતા જાય તેમ બીજા ભક્તોને પ્રવેશ મળે તેવી વ્યવસ્થા પણ ગોઠવવામાં આવી શકે છે. મંદિરની બહાર પણ ભીડ ન થાય તેના માટે પોલીસની મદદ લેવામાં આવશે અને સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સાથે ભક્તો દર્શન કરી શકે તેના માટે મંદિર તરફથી પૂરતી તૈયારીઓ છે.

