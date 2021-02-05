તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વાલીઓનો હોબાળો:ઘાટલોડિયાની ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલે વાલીઓને લેટર લખ્યા, બાળકોને CBSEમાં એડમિશન અપાવો અથવા LC લઈ જાવ

અમદાવાદ5 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બાળકોના ભવિષ્યને લઈને સ્કૂલે રજૂઆત કરવા પહોંચેલા વાલીઓ - Divya Bhaskar
બાળકોના ભવિષ્યને લઈને સ્કૂલે રજૂઆત કરવા પહોંચેલા વાલીઓ
  • સ્કૂલની મનમાની સામે વાલીઓનો હોબાળો
  • ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલ તાત્કાલિક અસરથી નિર્ણય પાછો ખેંચે તેવી વાલીઓની માગ

અમદાવાદ શહેરના ઘાટલોડિયામાં આવેલા ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલમાં વાલીઓએ હોબાળો કર્યો છે. ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલ દ્વારા સ્કૂલમાં ભણતા વાલીઓને જાણ કરવામાં આવી હતી કે, ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલમાં હવે CBSE બોર્ડ લાગુ થઈ ગયું છે. તો બાળકોને CBSE સ્કૂલમાં એડમિશન અપાવો અથવા LC લઈ જાવ. જને પગલે વાલીઓએ હોબાળો કર્યો હતો.

ગુજરાત બોર્ડમાં બાળકો ભણતા હતા
CBSE બોર્ડની ફી વધારે હોવાને કારણે વાલીઓ CBSE બોર્ડમાં એડમિશન આપવા સહમત નથી અને સ્કૂલમાં વાલીઓએ હોબાળો કર્યો હતો. વાલીઓએ સ્કૂલને રજૂઆત કરીને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમે વાલીઓ વર્ષોથી અમારા બાળકોને તમારી સ્કૂલમાં ગુજરાત બોર્ડમાં ભણાવીએ છીએ અમે જ્યારે અમારા બાળકને સ્કૂલમાં દાખલ કરીએ છીએ ત્યારે ઘણા બધા પરિબળો વિચારીને જ સ્કૂલમાં એડમિશન લઈએ છીએ.

સ્કૂલે મોકલેલા લેટરથી વાલીઓ નારાજ
સ્કૂલે મોકલેલા લેટરથી વાલીઓ નારાજ

વાલીઓ માનસિક પીડામાં
વાલીઓએ ઉમેર્યું હતું કે, અધવચ્ચેથી આ પ્રકારે LC લઈ જવાનું કહેવું, લેટર મોકલવો તમારી સંસ્થામાં વર્ષોથી ભણતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ તથા તેમના વાલીઓ માટે આઘાત સમાન છે. વાલીઓ આ બાબતે માનસિક પીડા અનુભવી રહ્યા છે.

શિક્ષણ માટે વાલીઓને ગર્ભિત ધમકી
આ રીતે અધવચ્ચેથી બાળકોના ભવિષ્ય સાથે ચેડા કરવા તથા વાલીઓ માથે ભાર નાખવો કે CBSEમાં એડમિશન લઈ લો અથવા એલ.સી લઈને બીજી કોઈ સ્કૂલમાં દાખલ થઈ જાવ તે પ્રવૃત્તિ ગુજરાતના શિક્ષણ સમાજ માટે નિંદનીય છે.

ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલ ખાતે વાલીઓ દોડી ગયા હતા
ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલ ખાતે વાલીઓ દોડી ગયા હતા

નિર્ણય પાછો ખેંચવા વાલીઓની માગ
વાલીઓએ માંગણી કરી છે કે, તાત્કાલિક અસરથી આ નિર્ણય પાછો ખેંચવામાં આવે અને તેમના બાળકો ગુજરાત બોર્ડમાં ન ત્રિપદા સ્કૂલમાં જ અભ્યાસ કરવા માંગે છે. સ્કૂલે મોકલેલા લેટરને વાલીઓએ ખારીજ કર્યો છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે બંગલોમાંથી ચાર શખસોને નાસતા જોયા, અંદર જોયું તો દંપતી લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં મળ્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો