તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ahmedabad
  • Today's Cabinet Meeting Discusses The By election Turnout, The Average Turnout In The State Is 58 Per Cent, The Lowest Expected Seat Is 45.74 Per Cent.

મોર્નિંગ બ્રીફ:આજે કેબિનેટની બેઠકમાં પેટાચૂંટણીમાં થયેલા મતદાન અંગે ચર્ચા, રાજ્યમાં કુલ સરેરાશ મતદાન 58 ટકા, સૌથી ઓછું ધારી બેઠક પર 45.74 ટકા મતદાન નમસ્કાર!

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા

અમદાવાદમાં તહેવારોમાં સુપર સ્પ્રેડરોને અટકાવવા દુકાનદારોના કોરોના ટેસ્ટ થશે. BSF વડા રાકેશ અસ્થાના સરક્રીકની મુલાકાત લેશે. ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની આઠ બેઠકોની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં સરેરાશ 58 ટકા મતદાન થયું. ચાલો, શરૂ કરીએ મોર્નિંગ ન્યૂઝ બ્રીફ...

સૌથી પહેલા જોઇએ, બજાર શું કહે છે....

વધઘટ
સેન્સેક્સ40,261.00+503.55
ડોલર74.52+ 10
સોનું(અમદાવાદ) પ્રતિ 10 ગ્રામ51,068+ 178

આ 4 ઘટના પર રહેશે નજર
1.) આજે કેબિનેટની બેઠકમાં પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં થયેલા મતદાન, કોરોનાની હાલની સ્થિતિ અને તહેવારમાં વધુ સાવચેતી માટે કેવા પગલાં ભરવા તે અંગે ચર્ચા થશે.
2.) ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ કચ્છ સરહદની મુલાકાતને પગલે BSFના વડા રાકેશ અસ્થાના આજે સંવેદનશીલ એવી સરક્રીક અને હરામીનાળા વિસ્તારની મુલાકાત લેશે.
3.) અમદાવાદમાં તહેવારોમાં કોરોનાના સુપર સ્પ્રેડરો બનતા અટકાવવા આજથી વિવિધ દુકાનદારો, છૂટક વિક્રેતા, શોપિંગ કોમ્પ્લેક્સ, મોલ વગેરે જગ્યાએ દુકાનદાર અને કર્મચારીઓના ટેસ્ટ થશે.
4.) આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અને ગુજરાતના યુથ આઈકન ગોપાલભાઈ ઇટાલીયા રાજકોટની મુલાકાતે છે. અલગ અલગ ક્ષેત્રના અગ્રણીઓ પાર્ટીંમાં વિધિવત જોડાશે.

હવે જોઈએ ગઈકાલના 6 ખાસ સમાચાર

1.) રાજ્યમાં કુલ સરેરાશ મતદાન 58 ટકા, સૌથી વધુ ડાંગમાં સૌથી ઓછું ધારીમાં મતદાન
ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની ખાલી પડેલી આઠ બેઠક માટે આજે( 3 નવેમ્બર) સવારે 7 વાગ્યાથી મતદાન શરૂ થઈ થયું હતું. આ મતદાન સાંજના 6 વાગ્યે શાંતિપૂર્ણ માહોલમાં પુરું થઈ ગયું છે. તમામ 8 બેઠક પર કુલ સરેરાશ 58 મતદાન થયું છે. જેમાં સૌથી વધુ મતદાન ડાંગ બેઠક પર 74.71 ટકા થયું હતું.જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછું ધારી બેઠક પર 45.74 ટકા મતદાન થયું હતું.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

2.) મોરબીમાં ચાલુ મતદાને CM રૂપાણીનાં પત્ની અંજલિબેન પ્રચાર કરતાં હોવાનો કોંગ્રેસનો આક્ષેપ
મોરબી વિધાનસભા મતવિસ્તારમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજય રૂપાણીનાં પત્ની અંજલિબેન રૂપાણી ભાજપના કાર્યકર્તાઓ સાથે ભાજપ તરફી મતદાન કરવા પ્રચાર પ્રસાર કરી રહ્યાં હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આક્ષેપ સાથે કોંગ્રેસે તેમની વિરુદ્ધ કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવા માગ કરી છે. મોરબી, ગઢડા અને ધારી બેઠક પર શાંતિપૂર્ણ માહોલમાં મતદાન થયું હતું. મોરબીમાં 51.85 ટકા, ધારીમાં 45.74 ટકા મતદાન થયું છે.
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

3.) કરજણના ઇટોલા-ગોસીન્દ્રામાં મતદારોને રૂપિયાની વહેંચણીનો વીડિયો વાઈરલ​​​​​​​
ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની કરજણ બેઠકનાં ઇટોલા અને ગોસીન્દ્રા ગામોમાં વિસ્તારમાં વોટ માટે ખુલ્લેઆમ પૈસા વેચતા હોવાનો વીડિયો વાઇરલ થયો છે. જેમાં કાર્યકરો કમળનું બટન દબાવીને ભાજપને મત આપવાનું કહી રહ્યા છે. કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરોએ જ આ વીડિયો ઉતાર્યો હોવાનો દાવો કોંગ્રેસે કર્યો છે. આ મામલે કોંગ્રસે ભાજપે રૂપિયા વહેંચ્યા હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કરીને કાર્યવાહી કરવા માટે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને લેખિતમાં રજૂઆત કરી છે.​​​​​​​
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર​​​​​​​

4.) વર્ગ-3ના અધિકારી પાસેથી 8.4 કરોડની અપ્રમાણસર મિલકત ઝડપાઈ​​​​​​​
આણંદમાં ગુજરાત રાજ્ય જમીન વિકાસ નિગમના વર્ગ-3ના ફિલ્મ આસિસ્ટન્ટ ઘીરુભાઈ શર્માની 8 કરોડ 4 લાખ રૂપિયાની અપ્રમાણસર મિકલત મળી છે. જેમાં ત્રણ વર્ષમાં 1 કરોડ 18 લાખ રૂપિયાની રોકડ રકમ તેમજ જુદા જુદા બેંક એકાઉન્ટમાં જમા તેમજ રોકડ રકમની સ્થાવર મિલકત ખરીદી અને ખર્ચની રકમ પેટ 1.10 કરોડ રૂપિયા મળી આવ્યાં છે. તે ઉપરાંત ખેડામાં કરોડો રૂપિયાની કિંમતનો જલાશ્રય રિસોર્ટ અને લકઝુરિયસ કાર પણ મળી આવી છે. ACBએ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે.​​​​​​​
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર​​​​​​​

5.) ધારાસભ્યો સામેના પડતર કેસોની સુનાવણી શરૂ​​​​​​​
તાજેતરમાં જ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ દ્વારા આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો કે નેતાઓ સામેના કેસની સુનાવણી હવે ઝડપી કરવામાં આવે છે જેના પગલે કુતિયાણાના NCPના ધારાસભ્ય કાંધલ જાડેજા વિરૂદ્ધ ગુજરાત હાઇકોર્ટમાં પડતર કેસની સુનાવણીની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે. સોમવારે કાંધલ જાડેજા વિરૂદ્ધ હાલમાં જે 15 કેસો પેન્ડિંગ છે તે કેસની સુનાવણી ચાલી રહી છે. ધારાસભ્ય કાંધલ જાડેજા વિરૂદ્ધ ગેરકાયદેસર હથિયાર, ખંડણી, હુમલો, રમખાણ, કસ્ટડીમાંથી ફરાર થવું અને નકલી દસ્તાવેજો સહિતના ગુનાઓ સામેલ છે.​​​​​​​
વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર​​​​​​​

બજારની હલચલ

  • બીએસઈની માર્કેટ કેપ 158 કેપ 158 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા રહી. લગભગ 48% કંપનીઓનાં શેરોમાં વધારો રહ્યો.
  • 2830 કંપનીઓના શેરોમાં ટ્રેડિંગ થયું. 1376 કંપનીઓના શેર વધ્યા અને 1268 કંપનીઓના શેર તૂટ્યા.

અને દેશમાં આજે...

  • અમેરિકામાં જારી વોટિંગ પછી આ તસવીર સ્પષ્ટ થઈ શકે છે કે આગામી રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ કોણ હશે?
  • વુમન્સ આઈપીએલની શરૂઆત. સુપરનોવાઝ અને વેલેસિટી ટીમ વચ્ચે પ્રથમ મેચ સાંજે સાડા સાત વાગ્યાથી શારજાહમાં
  • આજે કડવાચોથ મનાવાશે. 7 શહેરોમાં ચંદ્રોદયનો સમય આ પ્રમાણે રહેશે...
  • જયપુર 08.23
  • ચંડીગઢ 08.09
  • ભોપાલ 08.24
  • ઈંદોર 08.30
  • અમૃતસર 08.13
  • દિલ્હી 08.14
  • મુંબઈ 08.52
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓનાસીપાસ થતાં બેરોજગારો માટે પ્રેરણારૂપ છે સુરતના પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ, પાપડ-ખાખરા વેચી ‘આત્મનિર્ભર’ બન્યા, પરિવારનું ગર્વભેર ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો