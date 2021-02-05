તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રેરેસ્ટ સર્જરી:મહિલાના પેટમાં ત્રણ સોય ઘૂસી આંતરડા સુધી પહોંચી, સારવાર માટે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરથી મધ્યપ્રદેશના ધક્કા ખાધા, અમદાવાદ સિવિલના ડૉક્ટરોએ સોય બહાર કાઢી

અમદાવાદ20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ડૉક્ટરો માટે આંતરડાના ભાગમાં ચોક્કસપણે કયા સ્થાન પર સોય રહેલી છે તે જાણવું અત્યંત જરૂરી હતું
  • આંતરડાના ભાગમાં સોય પહોંચી હોય તે સિવિલના ડૉક્ટરો માટે પણ પ્રથમ કિસ્સો હતો

જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં ગાલીચા બનાવવાનું કામ કરતાં અફલાકબાનુંને અચાનક શારિરીક અશક્તિનો અનુભવ થયો હતો. પરંતુ નબળાઈઓને અવગણીને તેમણે કામ કરવાનું ચાલું રાખ્યું હતું. આ દિવસે તેઓ કામ કરતાં અચાનક ઢળી પડ્યાં હતાં. દરમિયાન તેમના પેટના ભાગમાં તથા છાતીના જમણી બાજુના ભાગે આકસ્મિક ત્રણ સોય ઘુસી ગઈ હતી. જે તેમના પેટના અંદરના ભાગમાં થઈને આંતરડા સુધી પહોંચી ગઈ હતી. તેમને આ માટે ત્યાંની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર અર્થે લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા. બાદમાં મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં સારવાર કરાવી હતી. તેમના રીપોર્ટ્માં ડૉક્ટરોને સમસ્યા અત્યંત જટીલ લાગતાં અફલાકબાનુંને તરત જ અમદાવાદની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જવા કહ્યું હતું.

સર્જરી વિભાગના ડૉક્ટરોએ સી.ટી. સ્કેનનો રીપોર્ટ કરાવ્યો
પરિવાર અફલાકબાનુંને સારવાર માટે અમદાવાદની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આવી પહોચ્યો હતો. ત્યાં ગેસ્ટ્રો સર્જરી વિભાગના ડૉક્ટરોએ સી.ટી. સ્કેનનો રીપોર્ટ કરાવ્યો. આ રીપોર્ટ જોઈને ડોક્ટરો પણ મુંઝાઈ ગયાં હતાં. ડોક્ટરોને રીપોર્ટમાં અફલાકબાનુના આંતરડા પાસે 3 સોય જોવા મળી હતી. આ સોયનું આંતરડા પાસે હોવું દર્દીના આંતરડાને ગંભીર નુકસાન પહોંચાડી શકે તેમ હતું. દર્દી સેપ્ટીક સોક અવસ્થામાં પહોંચીને મૃત્યુ પામી શકે તેવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાવવાની સંભાવનાઓ પ્રબળ રહેલી હતી.આવા પ્રકારની સર્જરીમાં ગહન અભ્યાસ, નિપુણતા અને તકનીકી મશીનરીની ખુબ જ આવશ્યકતા હતી. જેથી ગેસ્ટ્રો સર્જરી વિભાગના સિનિયર ડૉક્ટરોએ એનેસ્થેસિયા વિભાગના ડૉકટરોના સહયોગથી અફલાકબાનુંની જોખમી સર્જરી સરળ અને સફળતાપૂર્વક પાર પાડવાનું બીડૂ ઉપાડ્યુ.

ડૉક્ટરો દ્વારા કેસનો ઉંડાણપૂર્વક અભ્યાસ કરાયો
ગેસ્ટ્રો સર્જરી વિભાગના નિષ્ણાંત તબીબો ડૉ. પ્રશાંત મહેતા ,ડૉ. વિક્રમ મહેતા અને તેમની સમગ્ર ટીમ અને એનેસ્થેસિયા વિભાગના તબીબ ડૉ. દિક્ષિતા ત્રિપાઠી દ્વારા આ કેસનો ઉંડાણપૂર્વક અભ્યાસ કરવામાં આવ્યો. આ સર્જરીમાં સોયના સ્થાનની મુખ્ય સચોટતા ચકાસવાની ખાસ જરૂર હતી. પેટના આંતરડાના ભાગમાં ચોક્કસપણે કયા સ્થાન પર સોય રહેલી છે તે જાણવું અત્યંત જરૂરી બની રહ્યુ હતુ. જે માટે IITV (Image Intensifier system) ની મદદથી તબીબોએ સોયનું ચોક્કસ સ્થાન શોધી કાઢ્યુ. 2 કલાકથી પણ વધુ સમય ચાલેલી સર્જરીના અંતે દર્દીના પેટમાંથી અણીદાર ખૂબ જ પાતળી 2 સોય તથા જમણી બાજુ છાતીના ભાંગમાંથી 1 સોય બહાર કાઢવામાં આવી.સર્જરી બાદ અફલાકબાનુને થોડા સમય તબીબી દેખરેખ હેઠળ રાખ્યા બાદ રજા આપવામાં આવી છે. તેઓ સંપૂર્ણપણે સ્વસ્થ અને પીડામૂકત થઇને પોતાના વતન પરત ફર્યા છે.

ડૉક્ટરો માટે પણ આ પ્રથમ કિસ્સો હતો
ગેસ્ટ્રો સર્જરી વિભાગના ડૉ. વિક્રમ મહેતા કહે છે કે "અત્યાર સુધી શરીરના હાથ અને પગના ભાગ કે અન્ય બાહ્ય ભાગમાં સોય ખૂંચી હોય અથવા ધૂસી ગઇ હોય તેવા પ્રકારના કિસ્સા અમારી સમક્ષ આવ્યા હતા. પરંતુ આંતરડાના ભાગમાં સોય પહોંચી હોય તે અમારા માટે પણ પ્રથમ કિસ્સો હતો. સોયનું કદ અત્યંત નાનુ હોવાથી શરીરમાં સોયનું સ્થાન જાણવું ખૂબ જ પડકારજનક બની ગયું હતુ. આવામાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સુપ્રીન્ટેન્ડેટ ડૉ. જે.વી. મોદીને IITVની માંગ કરતા વિના વિલંબે તેઓએ સમગ્ર વ્યવસ્થા કરી આપી. જેના કારણે આ સર્જરી સરળતાથી સફળતાપૂર્વક પાર પાડી શક્યા.

