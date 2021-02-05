તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નકલી પોલીસનો આતંક:ભાડજ સર્કલ પાસે પોલીસની ઓળખ આપી બેને લૂંટી લીધા

અમદાવાદ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • બંનેને ડોકયુમેન્ટસ ચેક કરવાના બહાને થોડે દૂર લઈ ગયો
  • ઝાડી પાસે આવતાની સાથે જ બંને યુવાનોને છરી બતાવીને રૂ.10 હજાર ભરેલું પાકીટ અને એક્ટિવા લઈને ગઠિયો ફરાર થઈ ગયાે

ભાડજ સર્કલ પાસે બે યુવાનોને પોલીસ તરીકે ઓળખાણ આપીને ગઠીયો નજીકની ઝાડી પાસે લઈ ગયો હતો. ત્યાં જઈને ચપ્પુ બતાવીને એક યુવાન પાસેથી રૂ.10 હજાર ભરેલુ પાકીટ લૂંટી લઈ એક્ટિવા પર ફરાર થઇ ગયો હતો.

મૂળ રાજસ્થાનના વતની અમરતભાઈ રાજુભાઈ રોત અને તેની સાથે કામ કરતો રાજુ ખરાડી બંને જણાં વાતો કરતા ચાલતા ઓગણજ સર્કલથી ભાડજ સર્કલ તરફ જઇ રહ્યા હતા. ત્યારે ભાડજ સર્કલથી અડધો કિલોમીટર દૂર એક મજબુત બાંધાના માણસે અમરતભાઈને રોકયા હતા.

તે માણસે કહ્યું હતુ કે રસ્તાની બાજુમાં ઝાડી પાસે સફેદ બોલેરો ગાડીમાં મારા મોટા સાહેબ બેઠા છે, તેની પાસે તમે ચાલો. તમારા ડોકયુમેન્ટસ તેમને બતાવવાના છે. તેમ કહીને તે માણસ અમરતભાઈ અને રાજુભાઇને બોલેરો ગાડી પાસે લઈ ગયો હતો.

જો કે ગાડીમાં કોઈ જ ન હતુ. જેથી તે માણસે અમરતભાઈ અને રાજુભાઈને છરી બતાવી જે હોય તે આપી દેવાનું કહીને અમરતભાઈનું રૂ.10 હજાર ભરેલુ પાકીટ લૂંટી લીધુ હતુ. જેથી રાજુભાઇએ તેને પકડતા તે રાજુભાઈને ધક્કો મારીને બોલેરોથી થોડે દૂર ઉભા રહેલુ એક્ટિવા પર બેસીને જતો રહ્યો હતો. આ અંગે અમરતભાઈએ સોલા હાઈકોર્ટ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધ્યો છે.

