ગતિનું વર્ષ:અમદાવાદ-મુંબઈ વચ્ચે ટ્રેનોની સ્પીડ પ્રતિ કલાક 80-110થી વધારીને 130થી 160 કિમી કરાશે, પેસેન્જરોનો 1 કલાક બચશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: ઓમકારસિંહ ઠાકુર
  • પ્રારંભમાં શતાબ્દી, રાજધાની, સંપર્ક ક્રાંતિ એક્સપ્રેસ જેવી ટ્રેનોની ઝડપ વધારવાનો રેલવેનો નિર્ણય

દેશમાં હાઈ સ્પીડ ટ્રેન પ્રોજેક્ટ શરૂ કર્યા બાદ રેલવેએ અમદાવાદ - મુંબઈ સહિત કેટલાક રૂટ પર સેમી હાઈસ્પીડ ટ્રેનો દોડાવવાની કવાયત હાથ ધરી છે. હાલમાં 80થી 110 કિલોમીટરની ઝડપે દોડતી ટ્રેનોની સ્પીડ વધારી 130થી 160 કિલોમીટર કરાશે. ટ્રેનોની સ્પીડ વધતા પેસેન્જરોનો મુસાફરીનો સમય ઓછો થશે. અમદાવાદથી મુંબઈ પહોંચવામાં પેસેન્જરોનો અડધાથી એક કલાક સુધીનો સમય બચશે. રેલવે ટ્રેક મજબૂત કરવાની સાથે રૂટ પર આવતા તમામ રેલવે ક્રોસિંગ બંધ કરી ઓવરબ્રિજ કે અંડર બ્રિજ તૈયાર કરશે.

શહેરી વિસ્તારોમાં ટ્રેક પર પશુઓ ન પહોંચી જાય તે માટે ટ્રેકની બન્ને બાજુએ બાઉન્ડ્રી વોલ અથવા ફેન્સિંગ કરવામાં આવશે. રેલવે અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું કે, પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં અમદાવાદ - મુંબઈ ઉપરાંત મુંબઈ-દિલ્હી અને દિલ્હી - કોલકાતા રૂટ પર દોડતી ટ્રેનોની સ્પીડ વધારી 130થી 160 કિલોમીટરની કરાશે. લૉકડાઉન દરમિયાન ટ્રેક સુધારણા કાર્યક્રમનો ઝડપી અમલ કરાયો છે. તમામ કામગીરી 2024 સુધીમાં પૂર્ણ કરી દેવામાં આવશે. પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં આ રૂટ પર દોડતી શતાબ્દી એક્સપ્રેસ, રાજધાની એક્સપ્રેસ, સંપર્ક ક્રાંતિ એક્સપ્રેસ જેવી ટ્રેનોની ઝડપ વધારવામાં આવશે.

અમદાવાદ-મુંબઈ રૂટ પર 100થી વધુ ક્રોસિંગ બંધ થશે
ટ્રેનોની સ્પીડ વધારતા પહેલા તમામ રેલવે ક્રોસિંગ બંધ કરાશે. જેમાં વધુ ટ્રાફિક ધરાવતા ક્રોસિંગની જગ્યાએ ઓવરબ્રિજ, ઓછા ટ્રાફિકની જગ્યાએ અંડરબ્રિજ તૈયાર કરવાની સાથે કેટલાક ક્રોસિંગની જગ્યાએ અંડરપાસ પણ તૈયાર કરાશે. અમદાવાદ મુંબઈ રૂટ પર અમદાવાદથી વડોદરા વચ્ચે 50થી વધુ રેલવે ક્રોસિંગ બંધ કરવાની સાથે મુંબઈ સુધીના રૂટ પર 100થી વધુ ક્રોસિંગ બંધ કરાશે.

શહેરી વિસ્તારોમાં ટ્રેકની બંને બાજુ બાઉન્ડ્રી વોલ
રેલવે શહેરી વિસ્તારોની સાથે રહેણાંક વિસ્તારમાં ટ્રેકની બન્ને બાજુએ બાઉન્ડ્રી વોલ તૈયાર કરાશે. તેની સાથે જ કેટલીક જગ્ગાએ કાંટાવાળી ફેન્સિંગ પણ લગાવી શકાય છે. જેથી રખડતા પશુઓ કે અન્ય લોકો ટ્રેક સુધી ન પહોંચી શકે. એ જ રીતે રેલવે સ્ટેશનની આસપાસના વિસ્તારોમાં ટ્રેકની બન્ને બાજુએ દબાણ કરી ઝૂંપડપટ્ટી બનાવી લેતા લોકોને પણ અટકાવી શકાય.

રૂટ પર આવતાં વળાંક ઓછા કરવામાં આવશે
ટ્રેક સ્ટ્રક્ચરને વધુ મજબૂત કરવા ટ્રેકમાં લગાવેલ સ્લીપર નીચે વધુ કોંક્રિટ નંખાશે. હાલમાં ટ્રેક પર જ્યાં જ્યાં કર્વ (વળાંક) છે તેની તપાસ કરવાની સાથે જ્યાં જરૂર જણાશે ત્યાં કર્વ ઓછા કરાશે. હાલની સિગ્નલ સિસ્ટમને અપગ્રેડ કરી ઓટોમેટિક સિગ્નલ સિસ્ટમ લગાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

