વિશેષ:ભૂકંપમાં ઓપન ગ્રાઉન્ડ સ્ટોરી બાંધકામને અસર થઈ હતી, જે હવે રિપીટ થઈ રહ્યું છે

અમદાવાદ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ડૉ. સીવીઆર મૂર્તિ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય અર્થક્વેક એન્જિ. એસો. મેમ્બર - Divya Bhaskar
ડૉ. સીવીઆર મૂર્તિ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય અર્થક્વેક એન્જિ. એસો. મેમ્બર
  • L.D.માં અર્થક્વેક સેફ ડિઝાઈન એન્ડ કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન પ્રેક્ટિસ પર એક્સપર્ટ ડૉ. મૂર્તિએ કહ્યું,
  • ફરી આપણે પાર્કિંગની કોલમ આપી એજ પ્રકારની ડિઝાઈનના બિલ્ડીંગો બનાવી રહ્યા છીએ

એલ.ડી. અને એઆઈસીટીની ટ્રેનિંગ એન્ડ લર્નિંગ એકેડમી અંતર્ગત ફેકલ્ટી ડેવલપમેન્ટ પ્રોગ્રામ યોજાયો. એલ.ડી. એન્જિનિયરિંગ કોલેજમાં અર્થક્વેક સેફ ડિઝાઈન એન્ડ કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન પર એક વીકનો ટ્રેનિંગ પ્રોગ્રામ યોજાયો હતો. જેમાં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય અર્થક્વેક એન્જિનિયરિંગ એસોસિએશનના મેમ્બર અને મદ્રાસ આઈઆઈટીના પ્રો. સીવીઆર મૂર્તિનું ઓનલાઈન સેશન યોજાયું. જેમાં તેમણે ગુજરાત અને અમદાવાદમાં ભૂકંપ વિશેની કેટલીક જરૂરી બાબતો શેર કરી હતી. કેવા બાંધકામની જરૂર છે એ વિશે પણ જણાવ્યું હતું. જેમાં 200 પ્રોફેસર, પીએચ.ડી સ્કોલર વગેરેએ ભાગ લીધો હતો.

2001ના ભૂકંપમાં અમદાવાદની 128 બિલ્ડીંગોને નુકસાન પહોંચ્યું હતું. જેમાં 752 જેટલા લોકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. 90 ટકા નુકસાન ઓપન ગ્રાઉન્ડ સ્ટોરીની ડિઝાઈનને કારણે થયું હતું. આ બાંધકામમાં નીચે પાર્કિંગમાં કોલમ આવે છે. દિવાલ નથી આવતી. જેના કારણે ઉપરનો માળ સ્ટ્રોંગ અને નીચેનો માળ નબળો પડે છે. ઓપન ગ્રાઉન્ડ પ્લસ ચાર માળના મોટાભાગના બિલ્ડીંગોમાં આ ખામી સર્જાઈ હતી. ગુજરાતમાં 13,805 લોકો ભૂકંપના કારણે મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. ભૂકંપની આ ઘટના આપણે અત્યારે ભૂલતા જઈ રહ્યા છીએ. કેમ કે, ફરી આ પ્રકારના બાંધકામો થઈ રહ્યા છે.

જો કે, ભૂકંપ પછી આ પ્રકારની ડિઝાઈન ઓછી બનતી હતી. પરંતુ આપણે અર્થક્વેકમાંથી ઘણું શીખવાનું છે અને ભૂલોનું પુનરાવર્તન કરવાનું નથી.2003માં અમેરિકામાં સીએટલમાં પણ ગુજરાતની જેમ જ ભૂંકપ આવ્યો હતો પરંતુ ત્યાં મૃત્યુ પામનાર લોકોની સંખ્યા 50 જેટલી હતી. અમેરિકા, જાપાન જેવા દેશોમાં બિલ્ડીંગના બાંધકામના નિયમો અને બાંધકામના કોડનો કડકરીતે અમલ થાય છે. આપણે પણ આ દેશોથી પ્રેરાઈને બાંધકામના આ કોડ તો ડેવલપ થયા છે પરંતુ તેનો કડક અમલ નથી થતો.

