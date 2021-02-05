તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સંબંધોની માયાજાળ:અમદાવાદમાં 27 વર્ષના દીકરાની માતા પ્રેમમાં પડી, પરિવારને ખબર પડતાં સંબંધ કાપ્યો તો પ્રેમી ઉશ્કેરાયો, માતા-પુત્રીના નગ્ન ફોટા વાઇરલ કર્યા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર: સંબંધ તોડવાની ના પાડી રહેલો પ્રેમી ઉશ્કેરાઈ ગયો અને ધમકીઓ આપવા લાગ્યો. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર: સંબંધ તોડવાની ના પાડી રહેલો પ્રેમી ઉશ્કેરાઈ ગયો અને ધમકીઓ આપવા લાગ્યો.
  • પ્રેમીની સતત હેરાગતિથી કંટાળી મહિલાએ એરપોર્ટ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે
  • પ્રેમીએ મળવા ન આવતા પ્રેમિકા અને તેના પરિવારની મહિલાઓના નગ્ન ફોટા વાઇરલ કરી દીધા

અમદાવાદ: કહેવાય છે કે પ્રેમની કોઈ ઉંમર નથી હોતી, પણ ક્યારેક આ સંબંધ ખૂબ નુકસાન કરે છે. શહેરના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં 27 વર્ષના દીકરાની માતાને પ્રેમ થઇ ગયો અને પરિવારની જાણ બહાર બન્ને પ્રેમીપંખીડા મળતાં થઈ ગયાં હતાં. એક દિવસ પરિવારને આ વાતની જાણ થતાં મહિલાએ સંબંધ કાપી નાખ્યા હતા, જેથી પ્રેમીએ તેની સાથેની અંગત પળો સિવાય પ્રેમિકાના પરિવારની અન્ય મહિલાઓના નગ્ન ફોટા સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઈરલ કરી દીધા હતાં. આ મામલે હાલ એરપોર્ટ પોલીસ ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર: નિશા જ્યાં કામ કરતી ત્યાં રાજીવ તેને દૂરથી જોઈ રહ્યો હતો.
પ્રેમની શરૂઆત ચિઠ્ઠી થઈ, યુવક મહિલાને દૂરથી જોતો રહેતો
પોલીસસૂત્રો પાસે મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે, નિશા (નામ બદલ્યું છે ) અને તેનો પરિવાર પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં રહે છે. તેનાં બે દીકરા અને એક દીકરી છે, જેમાં સૌથી મોટો દીકરો 27 વર્ષનો છે, જેના લગ્ન થઈ ગયા છે. નિશાનો પરિવાર સામાન્ય સંજોગોમાં પોતાનું ગુજરાન ચલાવતો હતો. એક દિવસ નિશા નાનામોટા કામ માટે બહાર ગઈ હતી. જ્યાં તે કામ કરી રહી હતી ત્યારે રાજીવ (નામ બદલ્યું છે ) તેને દૂરથી જોઈ રહ્યો હતો. રાજીવ નિશાની પાસે આવ્યો અને તેને એક ચિઠ્ઠી આપી હતી, જેમાં રાજીવનો નંબર હતો, પણ નિશાએ આ વાત ગંભીર લીધી નહિ, કારણ કે તેના પરિવારમાં મોટા દીકરા હતા.

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર: નિશાને પણ રાજીવ સાથે વાતો કરવી ગમવા લાગી.
ફોન પરની વાતચીત શારીરિક સંબંધ સુધી પહોંચી
પણ રાજીવ ગમે તેમ કરીને નિશાનો નંબર લીધો હતો અને તેને ફોન કર્યો. બાદમાં નિશાને પણ રાજીવ સાથે વાતો કરવી ગમવા લાગી. પછી રાજીવ અને નિશા બહાર ફરવા જવા લાગ્યાં હતાં. આ સંબંધ શારીરિક સંબંધ સુધી પહોંચી ગયા હતા, જેને કારણે નિશા પ્રેમમાં ભાન ભૂલી ગઈ હતી, પરંતુ આ સમગ્ર મામલો નિશાના પરિવારને જાણ થઈ ગઈ, જેથી નિશાએ રાજીવ સાથે મળવાનું બંધ કરી દીધું હતું.

દીકરીના ફોટા વાઇરલ કરતાં માતાએ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી
આ બધાથી રાજીવ ઉશ્કેરાઈને નિશાની સાથેની અંગત પળોના ફોટા વાયરલ કર્યા હતા. એટલું જ નહીં, રાજીવે નિશાની દીકરીના પણ નગ્ન ફોટા બનાવી વાઈરલ કરી દીધા હતા. આ બાબતની જાણ થતાં નિશાએ રાજીવ સામે એરપોર્ટ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. આ અંગે એરપોર્ટ પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

