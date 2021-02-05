તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપ કાર્યાલયથી LIVE:પક્ષ કોઈ નિર્ણય નહીં લે તો અમે પણ પાર્ટી વિશે અમારો મત બદલીશું, નારાજ કાર્યકરોની પક્ષના નેતાઓને ધમકી

​​​​​​​અમદાવાદ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
શહેર પ્રભારી આઇ. કે. જાડેજા અને વિરોધ કરી રહેલા કાર્યકરો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • ધારાસભ્યના પીએસને ટિકિટ આપી એ કોઈ પક્ષપાત નથી: આઇ. કે. જાડેજા

અમદાવાદમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાના 192 ઉમેદવારનાં નામ જાહેર થઇ ગયાં છે. ત્યારે અમદાવાદ ભાજપ ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયે ઉમેદવાર મેન્ડેટ લેવા આવી રહ્યા છે; ત્યારે એક તરફ અમદાવાદ ભાજપના શહેર પ્રભારી અને શહેર પ્રમુખ પણ તમામ ઉમેદવારને શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. બીજી તરફ ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયે કેટલાક વિસ્તારના કાર્યકર્તાઓ અહીં આવીને નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે અને ભાજપના પદાધિકારીઓને ઉગ્ર રજૂઆત કરી રહ્યા છે, જેને લઈને ક્યાંય ને ક્યાંય એવું પણ લાગી રહ્યું છે કે કેટલાક કાર્યકતાઓ રાજીનામું આપીને બીજી પાર્ટીમાં પણ જોડાઈ શકે છે. ત્યારે શહેર પ્રભારી આઈ. કે. જાડેજાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે ધારાસભ્યના પીએસને ટિકિટ આપી એ કોઈ પક્ષપાત નથી; અમારા ધારાસભ્ય જોડે જોડાયેલી કોઈપણ વ્યક્તિ એક કાર્યકર છે, ત્યારે ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયે નારાજ કાર્યકરોએ ડેરો નાખ્યો ત્યારે કેટલાક કાર્યકરો તેમની કામગીરી અંગેના પુરાવા પણ સાથે લઈને આવ્યા છે અને સાથે ટિકિટની માગણી કરી રહ્યા છે. બીજીતરફ નારાજ કાર્યકરોએ પક્ષના નેતાઓને ધમકી આપતા કહ્યું કે, જો પક્ષ કોઈ નિર્ણય નહીં લે તો અમે પણ પાર્ટી વિશે અમારો મત બદલીશું,

શહેર પ્રમુખ જગદીશ પંચાલ અને શહેર પ્રભારી આઈ.કે.જાડેજા તથા વિરોધ કરી રહેલા કાર્યકરો.
ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં કાર્યકતાઓને ડરાવી-ધમકાવીને સમજાવ્યા
ત્યારે મહત્ત્વ છે ભાજપ ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયે માહોલ ગરમાયો છે, તમામ નેતાઓ અને પદાધિકારીઓ ડેમેજ કન્ટ્રોલ કરવા માટે તજવીજ કરી રહ્યા છે તો કેટલાક કાર્યકતાઓને ડરાવી-ધમકાવીને સમજાવવામાં આવ્યા છે, ત્યારે કેટલાક કાર્યકરને આશ્વાસન આપીને સમજાવી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. જોકે આ વખતે મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અને AIMIM પાર્ટી પણ ભાજપને ટક્કર આપી શકે છે, કારણે કે ભાજપ પાર્ટીના નવા નિયમો અનુસાર પાર્ટીએ ઉમેદવારને પસંદગી કર્યા છે એટલે ભાજપમાં ઘણા કાર્યકરો નારાજ થયા છે. કાર્યકરોનો આક્ષેપ છે કે ભાજપે નવા ચહેરાને ટિકિટ આપી છે ત્યારે હવે ભાજપને નુકસાન ન થાય એ માટે કાર્યાલયે ધારાસભ્ય પણ કાર્યકરોને સમજાવવાના પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યા છે.

ભાજપને નુકસાન ન થાય એ માટે કાર્યાલયે ધારાસભ્ય પણ કાર્યકર્તાઓને સમજાવવાના પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યા છે
અમદાવાદમાં ગોતા, ચાંદખેડા, સાબરમતી અને નારણપુરાના કાર્યકરો સવારથી ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયે આવી પહોંચ્યા છે, જેમાં કેટલાક કાર્યકરોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે અમારી વાતને ધ્યાનમાં લઇને કોઈ ફેરફાર કરે એવી અમારી માગ છે, પરંતુ કોઈ નિર્ણય નહિ લે તો અમે પણ આગળ પાર્ટી વિશે અમારો મત પણ બદલીશું. આના માટે અમે વિચારણા કરી રહ્યા છે.

