અમદાવાદ આગ દુર્ઘટના:બ્લાસ્ટની તીવ્રતા એટલી હતી કે ફેકટરીનો પિલર 300 ફૂટ દૂર ફેંકાયો, પત્તાના મહેલની જેમ RCCનો ઢાંચો તૂટી પડ્યો

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બ્લાસ્ટ થતાં માત્ર કાટમાળ જ બચ્યો
  • બ્લાસ્ટમાં ઘાયલ થયેલા કારીગરનો પગ 200 મિટર દૂર ફેંકાયો હતો
  • ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટીમ સતત 7 કલાકથી રેસ્ક્યૂની કામગીરી કરી રહી છે

શહેરના પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર આવેલી એક કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં બ્લાસ્ટ બાદ આગની ઘટના બની જેની આસપાસના 9 ગોડાઉનને અસર થઈ હતી. જ્યારે કાપડના ગોડાઉન સહિત 3-4 ગોડાઉનની છત ધરાશાયી થઈ હતી. કેમિકલ ફેકટરી થયેલો બ્લાસ્ટ એટલો ભયંકર હતો કે તેના કારણે આજુબાજુના 3 RCCથી બનાવેલા ગોડાઉન સંપૂર્ણ જમીનદોસ્ત થઈ ગયા છે.

બ્લાસ્ટની તીવ્રતા વિશે આસપાસના લોકો કહે છે કે કેમિકલ ફેકટરીમાં એક પછી એક એમ 5 ધડાકા થયા હતા અને પત્તાના મહેલની જેમ RCCનો ઢાંચો તૂટી પડ્યો હતો. બ્લાસ્ટની તીવ્રતા વિશે આસપાસના લોકોનું કહેવું છે કે કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં એક પછી એક 5 ધડાકા થયાં હતાં.બ્લાસ્ટની તીવ્રતા એટલી હતી કે ફેકટરીનો પિલર 300 ફૂટ દૂર ફેંકાયો હતો. કેમિકલ ફેકટરીમાં કામ કરતો એક વ્યક્તિ એટલી હદે ઘવાયો કે તેનો પગ 200 મિટર દૂર ફેંકાયો હતો.

7 કલાકથી રેસ્ક્યૂની કામગીરી ચાલુ છે
આ સમગ્ર ઘટનામાં ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટિમ સતત 7 કલાકથી કામ કરી રહી છે.અહીંયા હાજર ફાયર બ્રિગેડના જવાનોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર જ્યારે તેમનો આગનો કોલ મળ્યો ત્યારે તેઓ ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચ્યા હતા. તેઓ જ્યારે પહોંચ્યા ત્યારે ભીષણ આગ અને ધુમાડાના ગોટેગોટા નિકળતા હતાં.ત્યાં લોકો ફસાયા હતા. ફાયરના વાહનો જ્યારે પહોંચ્યા ત્યારે બનાવના સ્થળથી 300 મીટર દૂર કોઈનો પગ પડ્યો હતો.થોડો આગળ વધતા કોઈનો હાથ પડ્યો હતો.

જ્યારે કાટમાળમાં એક મહિલા ફસાઈ હતી જેના કપડાં પણ કાટમાળમાં નીકળી ગયા હતા જેને ફાયરે કપડાં ઓઢાડીને બહાર કાઢી સારવાર માટે મોકલી જ્યારે એક મહિલા બુમો પડી રહી હતી કે હું સળગી રહી છું મને બહાર ન કાઢો આખરે ફાયરે તે મહિલાને પણ બચાવી ને સારવાર માટે મોકલી આપી હતી. હાલમાં રેસ્ક્યૂ ઓપરેશનમાં NDRFની ટીમ પણ જોડાઈ ગઈ છે. હવે અદ્યતન સાધનો વડે રેસ્ક્યૂ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

