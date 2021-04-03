તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી:ભાજપના ધારાસભ્યોએ ઘરની ધોરાજી ચલાવી, બેએ પોતાના પીએને પણ ટિકિટ અપાવી

અમદાવાદ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
તસવીર: ડાબેથી ભાજપના ધારાસભ્ય બલરામ થવાણી અને રાકેશ શાહ. - Divya Bhaskar
  • ભાજપમાં પહેલીવાર મેયર, ડે.મેયર, સ્ટેન્ડિંગ ચેરમેન, પક્ષના નેતા કપાયા
  • 48 વોર્ડના 192 ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર પરંતુ માત્ર 42 રીપિટ કરાયા
  • અમિત શાહ અને આનંદીબેન પટેલ જૂથના કોર્પોરેટરોને પણ ટિકિટ નહીં

અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિ.ની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપે ગુરુવારે 192 ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરી છે. જેમાંથી માત્ર 42 કોર્પોરેટરોને જ રીપિટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. એકમાત્ર બોડકદેવ વોર્ડ એવો છે જેમાં 2015ના ચારેય ચાર ઉમેદવારને રીપિટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ઇતિહાસમાં પહેલી વખત એવું બન્યું છે કે મેયર, ડે.મેયર, સ્ટેન્ડિંગ ચેરમેન નેતા સહિતના હોદ્દેદારોની ટિકિટ ત્રણ ટર્મ કે તેથી વધુ વખત ચૂંટાવાને લીધે અથવા 60થી વધુ વય હોવાથી કપાઈ છે. સગાને ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાની પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખની જાહેરાતનો છેદ ઉડ્યો છે. કેટલાક વોર્ડમાં માત્ર સગાઓને જ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે.

2001થી અત્યારસુધી ભાજપના કાર્યકાળમાં પહેલીવખત એવું બન્યું છે કે દિગ્ગજ નેતા અમિત શાહ અને આનંદીબેન પટેલના જૂથનું પત્તું સાવ કપાઈ ગયું છે, જ્યારે મોટાભાગના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીમાં સ્થાનિક ધારાસભ્યોનું વર્ચસ્વ દેખાઈ રહ્યું છે જેમાં જગદીશ પંચાલ, રાકેશ શાહ, પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજા, બલરામ થવાણી, વલ્લભ કાકડિયા સહિતના ધારસભ્યોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

બલરામ થવાણીના પીએ રાજેશ રવતાણી અને રાકેશ શાહના પીએ નીરવ કવિ અને જગદીશ પંચાલના અત્યંત નજીકના વ્યક્તિને ટિકિટ અપાઈ છે. 2015માં હારેલા ત્રણ ઉમેદવારોને પણ આ વખતે ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે જ્યારે એક ટર્મ જીતેલાની ટિકિટ કાપી છે.

ત્રણ પૂર્વ મેયરો સહિત સિનિયરોની ટિકીટ કપાઈ
અમિત શાહ, મયુર દવે, કૃષ્ણવદન બ્રહ્મભટ્ટ, પ્રવીણ પટેલ, બિપીન પટેલ, રમેશ દેસાઈ, બીજલ પટેલ, ગૌતમ શાહ, મિનાક્ષીબેન પટેલ, રશ્મિ શાહ, દિનેશ મકવાણા, મધુબેન પટેલ, ક્રિશ્ના ઠાકર, ગૌતમ કથિરિયા સહિતના સંખ્યાબંધ સિનિયરોને પક્ષે ટિકિટ આપી નથી.

શહેરના 48 વોર્ડમાંથી 12માં એક પણ ઉમેદવારને ભાજપે રિપિટ કર્યો નહીં
48માંથી 12 વોર્ડ એવા છે જેમાં 2015માં પસંદ થયેલા 4માંથી એક પણ ઉમેદવારને રિપિટ કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી.

રાજસ્થાનના નેતાના સગાની ટિકિટ કપાઈ
રાજસ્થાનના ભાજપના દિગ્ગજ નેતાના કૌટુંબિક સગા બે કોર્પોરેટરોની પણ ટિકિટ કપાઈ છે.

48 વોર્ડમાંથી બોડકદેવ એક માત્ર વોર્ડ જ્યાં ચારેય ઉમેદવારો રિપિટ કરાયા
શહેરના કુલ 48 વોર્ડમાંથી માત્ર બોડકદેવ જ એવો વોર્ડ છે જેના ગઈ ચૂંટણીમાં જીતેલા ચારેય ઉમેદવારને ભાજપે ફરી ટિકીટ આપી છે.

જીતેલા 99 ઉમેદાવારને કાપ્યા પણ 3 હારેલાને ટિકિટ આપી
ગઈ ચૂંટણીમાં જીતેલા 99 ઉમેદવારને ભાજપે કાપ્યા છે પણ હારેલા ત્રણ ઉમેદવારોને ચાંદખેડા, સરસપુર, મક્તમપુરા વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી છે.

ગુરુવારે 47 ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યા પણ કેલેક્ટર ઓફિસ સુમસામ રહી
ગુરુવારે કોંગ્રેસના રાણીપના 4 ઉમેદવાર સહિત કુલ 47 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતાં. અા સાથે ભરાયેલા ફોર્મનો કુલ આંકડો 55 થઈ ગયો છે. હવે 2 દિવસ ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ઉમેદવારોનો ભારે ધસારો રહેશે.

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો આજે ફોર્મ ભરશે, કોંગ્રેસ છેલ્લા દિવસે ભરશે
ભાજપે અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાના જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારો શુક્રવારે 12.39ના વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરશે. તમામને મેન્ડેટ જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસના બાકી ઉમેદવારો શનિવારે છેલ્લાં દિવસે ફોર્મ ભરશે

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

