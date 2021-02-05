તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

AMCના ટેક્સ વિભાગે સપાટો બોલાવ્યો:છેલ્લા બે દિવસમાં થલતેજ, વસ્ત્રાપુર, એસ.જી હાઇવે, નરોડા, કુબેરનગર સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં 300થી વધુ પ્રોપર્ટી સીલ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રોપર્ટી વેરો ન ભરનારની મિલકત સીલ કરતા AMCના ટેક્સ વિભાગના અધિકારીની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • આજે શહેરના ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોન, ઉત્તર ઝોન અને દક્ષિણ-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં 158 જેટલી મિલકતો સીલ કરાઈ
  • થલતેજ-શીલજ રોડ પર ટાઈમ્સ સ્ક્વેર બિલ્ડીંગમાં ટેક્સ ન ભરતા 35 મિલકતો સીલ

શહેરમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણી બાદ પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સ ડિફોલ્ટરો દ્વારા બાકી મિલકત વેરાની ભરપાઈ કરવામાં ના આવતી હોવાથી અને બાકી કરવેરા વસૂલવા ટેક્સ ખાતાએ પ્રોપર્ટી સીલ કરવાની કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી છે. શહેરના ઉત્તર પશ્ચિમ ઝોન, ઉત્તર ઝોન અને દક્ષિણ પશ્ચિમ ઝોનના ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા કુલ 158 જેટલી મિલકતો સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં થલતેજ, શીલજ , વસ્ત્રાપુર, એસજી હાઇવે, એસજી મોલ, નરોડા, કુબેરનગર, સરદારનગર, બાપુનગર, નરોડા જીઆઇડીસી, રખિયાલ ગામ સહિતના વિસ્તારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. ગુરુવારે પણ 147 મિલકતોને સીલ કરાઈ હતી. આમ બે દિવસમાં જ 305 મિલકતો સીલ કરવાની કાર્યવાહી કરાઈ છે.

ટાઈમ્સ સ્ક્વેર બિલ્ડીંગમાં 35 મિલકતો સીલ
આજે શુક્રવારના રોજ ઉત્તર પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં થલતેજ-શીલજ રોડ પર ટાઈમ્સ સ્ક્વેર બિલ્ડીંગમાં 35 મિલકતો, એસ.જી હાઇવે પર બાલેશ્વર સ્ક્વેર, અવની પ્લાઝા, સરમાઉન્ટ કોમ્પ્લેક્સની 10 મિલકતો, વસ્ત્રાપુર અભિશ્રી કોમ્પ્લેક્સની 21 મિલકતો, શૈલભી અને હરમાની કોમ્પ્લેક્સની 9 મિલકતો અને એસ.જી મોલની 15 મિલકતો મળી કુલ 90 મિલકતો સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે. આવી જ રીતે દક્ષિણ-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં સરખેજ, વેજલપુર અને મકતમપુરામાં 11 મિલકતો સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે. ઉત્તર ઝોનમાં નરોડા, રખિયાલ, અમદુપુરા સુમેલ 4, નવા નરોડા વિઠ્ઠલ પ્લાઝા કોમ્પલેક્ષ, નરોડા જીઆઇડીસી અને કુબેરનગર સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં કુલ 57 મિલકતોને સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે. આમ કુલ 158 મિલકતો ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા સીલ કરવામાં આવી છે.

ગુરુવારે 147 મિલકતોને સીલ કરાઈ હતી
ગઈકાલે ગુરુવારે ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનના ટેક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા થલતેજ એસજી હાઇવે પર ટાઇટેનિયમ સ્કવેરની 23 મિલકતો, સાયન્સ સીટી રોડ, એસજી હાઇવે સોલા પર આવેલા રઘુવંશ આર્કેડ, હરિવિલા એપાર્ટમેન્ટ, સાવન મોલ, નારાયણ એવન્યુ, સત્યમેવ 1, શુકન મોલ, શકિત આર્કેડ, સત્યમેવ 2, યુનિવર્સલ આર્કેડની મળી 40 મિલકતો તથા એલિસબ્રિજ સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં આવેલી હોટલ, ઓફિસો મળીને કુલ 147 જેટલી મિલકતોને સીલ કરી હતી.

ડિફોલ્ટરોને તાકીદે વેરો ભરવા સૂચના
મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા બાકી મિલકત વેરાની વસુલાત માટે શહેરના અલગ-અલગ વિસ્તારમાં કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનના ગોતા વોર્ડના આઈસીબી ફલોરામાં આવેલી 20 જેટલી દુકાનોને મિલકત વેરાની ભરપાઈ ના કરવાના કારણોસર સીલ કરાઈ હતી. બુધવારે ઉત્તર-પશ્ચિમ ઝોનમાં એસ.જી હાઇવે અને બોડકદેવ વિસ્તારમાં મિલકતોને સીલ કરાઈ છે. જે ડિફોલ્ટરો કોર્પોરેશનની નોટીસને ગંભીરતાથી નથી લેતા તેઓની સામે કાર્યવાહી કરીને તાકીદે વેરો ભરવા કહેવાયું છે. કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા આગામી દિવસોમાં પણ સિલિગ ઝુંબેશ વધુ સઘન કરવામાં આવશે.

