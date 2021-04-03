તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી:કોંગ્રેસમાં ટિકિટો માટે ખેંચતાણ સવારે પાંચ વાગ્યા સુધી મીટિંગ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો આવતીકાલે ફોર્મ ભરશે

કોંગ્રેસની નામ નકકી કરવાની બેઠકો મોડી રાત્રિ સુધી ચાલે છે. અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકા સહિત વિવિધ જિલ્લા પંંચાયતના નામ નક્કી કરવા માટે હાથ ધરાનારી બેઠક બુધવારે સવારે 5 કલાક સુધી ચાલી હોવાનું સુત્રોનું કહેવું છે.

ભાજપે અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની યાદી જાહેર કર્યા પછી આપ પાર્ટી દ્વારા પણ યાદી જાહેર થઇ ગઇ છે. ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો શુક્રવારે 12.39ના વિજય મુર્હૂતે ઉમેદવારોને ફોર્મ ભરશે. જયારે કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા અમદાવાદના નામ નક્કી કરી નાખ્યા છે અને કેટલાક વોર્ડમાં ફોન કરીને ઉમેદવારોને તૈયારી કરવાની સૂચના આપવામાં આવી છે. કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો શનિવારે છેલ્લા દિવસે ફોર્મ ભરશે તેમ સુત્રોનું કહેવું છે.

ભાજપના તમામ ઉમેદવારોને મેન્ડેટ પહોંચાડવાનું ચાલુ થઇ જતા તેઓ શુક્રવારે ફોર્મ ભરશે. જયારે કોંગ્રેસે અમદાવાદની યાદી ફાયનલ કરતા પહેલા વધુ એક બેઠક ધારાસભ્યો સાથે કરી હતી. ગાંધીનગરના ફાર્મ હાઉસમાં ધારાસભ્યોને એક પછી એક બોલાવીને વન ટુ વન કરાયું હતું. આ પછી અર્જુન મોઢવાડિયા,ગૌરવ પંડયા, સિધ્ધાર્થ પટેલ સહિતના સિનિયર નેતાઓને બોલાવીને અમદાવાદની યાદી ફાઇનલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. હવે મોડી રાત્રે જિલ્લા પંચાયત માટે કવાયત હાથ ધરાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો