તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના ટેસ્ટ:હોસ્ટેલમાં પ્રવેશ સાથે થયો સ્ટૂડન્ટ્સનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ, 7 દિવસ કર્યા ક્વોરન્ટાઇન

અમદાવાદ37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
જો કોઈ બહારથી આવ્યું હોય અને તેને કોરોના હોય તો બીજા વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં સંક્રમણ ફેલાઈ શકે છે. તેથી કોલેજ પહેલા તો દૂરની વાત હોસ્ટેલમાં જ પ્રવેશતા પહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
જો કોઈ બહારથી આવ્યું હોય અને તેને કોરોના હોય તો બીજા વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં સંક્રમણ ફેલાઈ શકે છે. તેથી કોલેજ પહેલા તો દૂરની વાત હોસ્ટેલમાં જ પ્રવેશતા પહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
  • શાંતિ બિઝનેસ સ્કૂલમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓની સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી કર્યા એન્ટિજન ટેસ્ટ

શાંતિ બિઝનેસ સ્કૂલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે હોસ્ટેલ શરૂ કરાઈ હતી. જે પહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓના એન્ટિજન ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા જે બાદ જ હોસ્ટેલમાં પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. તેમાં પણ 7 દિવસ સુધી વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ક્વોરન્ટાઈન કરાયા હતા. જે બાદ જ ક્લાસમાં આ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પ્રવેશ અપાયો હતો. શાંતિ બિઝનેસ સ્કૂલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી કોલેજ શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં કેટલાક વિદ્યાર્થીઓ શહેરના છે તો કેટલાક બહારના છે.

જેમના માટે હોસ્ટેલ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ હતી. જો કોઈ બહારથી આવ્યું હોય અને તેને કોરોના હોય તો બીજા વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં સંક્રમણ ફેલાઈ શકે છે. તેેથી કોલેજ પહેલા તો દૂરની વાત હોસ્ટેલમાં જ પ્રવેશતા પહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

જેમાં બધા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ નેગેટિવ આવ્યા હતા. જોકે, આ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ટેસ્ટ કરીને આવ્યા હતા તેમ છતાં પણ સેફ્ટીને જોતા ફરી એન્ટિજન ટેસ્ટ કરાયો હતો. 7 દિવસ હોસ્ટેલમાં ક્વોરન્ટાઈન રહ્યા બાદ જ વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું શિક્ષણ કાર્ય શરૂ કરાયું હતું. જોકે, ફર્સ્ટ યરના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે આવતા વીકથી કોલેજ શરૂ થશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો