ધોળા દિવસે ફોનની ચોરી:ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ કાર ચાલકને ચોકીની અંદર લઈ ગઈ અને મિનિટોમાં કારમાં પડેલો ફોન ચોરાયો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • કાલુપુર બ્રિજ પર કાર લઈને જતા યુવકનો ફોન પોલીસ ચોકીની બહારથી ચોરાયો

અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં ગુનાખોરીની ઘટનાઓ સતત વધી રહી છે. લૂંટારૂઓ પોલીસ ચોકીની બહારથી જ ચોરી કરવામાં પણ ડર અનુભવી રહ્યા નથી. શહેરના કાલુપુર વિસ્તારમાં ટ્ર્રાફિક પોલીસે કાર લઈને જતા એક યુવકને રોક્યો અને પોલીસ ચોકીમાં લઈ ગઈ. યુવકે પાછા આવીને જોતા તેની કારમાંથી મોબાઈલ ફોન ચોરાઈ ગયો હતો. પોલીસ ચોકીની બહાર જ ચોરીનો બનાવ બનતા ખુદ પોલીસ પણ વિચારમાં પડી ગઈ હતી. ઘટના સમયે યુવક પાસે ચોરી થયેલા ફોનનું બિલ ન હોવાથી તેણે મોડેથી ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે હવે તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે.

પોલીસ ચોકીની બહારથી ચોરી
ઘટનાની વિગતો મુજબ, સાબરકાંઠામાં રહેતો સાહિલ રંગરેજ નામનો યુવક હિંમતનગરમાં એક કપડાંની દુકાન ધરાવે છે. સાહિલ 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ધંધાના કામેથી ખરીદી કરવા માટે તેના કાકાની સાથે અમદાવાદમાં આવ્યો હતો. આ દરમિયાન શહેરના કાલુપુર વિસ્તારમાં તે તેના ભાઈની કાર લઈને આવ્યો હતો. અહીં પોતાનું કામ પતાવીને તે કાલુપુર બ્રિજ પર પહોંચ્યો ત્યારે ટ્રાફિક પોલીસે તેની કારને સાઈડમાં કરાવી વાહનના તમામ કાગળો તપસ્યા હતા.

કારમાંથી ફોનની ચોરી થઈ
પોલીસે કારના કાગળો તપાસ્યા અને બાદ સાહિલની પોલીસ ચોકીમાં લઈ ગઈ હતી. પોલીસ સાથે ચોકીમાં થોડી મિનિટો રહ્યા બાદ સાહિલને યાદ આવ્યું કે, તેની કારનો કાચ ખુલ્લો છે. એવામાં તે કારનો કાચ બંધ કરવા ચોકીની બહાર ગયો હતો. ત્યારે કારનો કાચ બંધ કરવા જતા કારમાં રાખેલો ફોન ગુમ હતો. જેથી તેણે તપાસ કરી તો મોબાઈલ ફોન ગણતરીની મિનિટોમાં જ કોઈ પોલીસ ચોકીની બહારથી કોઈ લઈને જતું રહ્યું હોવાનું માલુમ પડ્યું.

કાલુપુર પોલીસ ચોકીમાં નોંધાઈ ફરિયાદ
પોલીસ ચોકીની બહારથી જ ફોનની ચોરી થઈ જતા સાહિલે કાલુપુર પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી. પરંતુ મોબાઈલ ફોનનું બિલ ન મળતા સાહિલે અમુક દિવસો બાદ મોબાઈલ બિલ સાથે કાલુપુર પોલીસમાં જઈને ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. પોલીસ ચોકીની બહારથી જ આ પ્રકાર ફોન ચોરીની ઘટના બનતા લૂંટારુઓને હવે જાણે પોલીસનો કોઈ ડર જ ન હોય તેમ લાગી રહ્યું છે.

