મોર્નિંગ બ્રીફ:સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટી બંધ રહેશે, 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સ કોરોનાના દર્દીને અસારવા સિવિલને બદલે સોલા સિવિલ કે ગાંધીનગર લઈ જશે

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
નમસ્કાર! રાજકોટમાં ભાઈબીજ નિમિત્તે સિટી અને BRTS બસમાં મહિલાઓ માટે ફ્રીમાં મુસાફરી , ફ્રી બસ સેવાનો લાભ લેવા બહેનોને અનુરોધ કર્યો છે. જ્યારે આજે ભાઈ-બહેનના પ્રેમનું પર્વ ભાઈબીજ, ભાઈ બહેનના ઘરે ભોજન કરે છે. ચાલો, શરૂ કરીએ મોર્નિંગ ન્યૂઝ બ્રીફ...

આ 3 ઘટના પર રહેશે નજર
1) સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટી, આરોગ્ય વન, જંગલ સફારી પાર્ક અને ગ્લો ગાર્ડન બંધ રહેશે, મેઇન્ટનન્સની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાશે
2) રાજકોટમાં ભાઈબીજ નિમિત્તે સિટી અને BRTS બસમાં મહિલાઓ માટે ફ્રીમાં મુસાફરી, ફ્રી બસ સેવાનો લાભ લેવા બહેનોને અનુરોધ
3) આજે ભાઈ-બહેનના પ્રેમનું પર્વ ભાઈબીજ, ભાઈ બહેનના ઘરે ભોજન કરે છે

હવે જોઈએ ગઈકાલના 5 ખાસ સમાચાર

1) કોરોનાના વધતા કેસો મામલે નીતિન પટેલની બેઠક, દર્દીને અસારવા સિવિલને બદલે સોલા સિવિલ અથવા ગાંધીનગર દાખલ કરાશે
અમદાવાદમાં તહેવારોના માહોલ વચ્ચે છેલ્લા ૩ દિવસમાં કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત દર્દીઓની વધેલી સંખ્યાની ગંભીરતા પારખી નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિન પટેલે સિવિલ સંકુલની તમામ હોસ્પિટલના નિષ્ણાંત તબીબો સાથે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે સમીક્ષા બેઠક યોજી હતી. બેઠક બાદ નીતિન પટેલે જણાવ્યું અમે 108ને સૂચના આપી છે. દર્દીને અમદાવાદ 1200 બેડની સિવિલ હૉસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ દાખલ થવાના બદલે સોલા સિવિલ અથવા ગાંધીનગર દાખલ કરે. વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

2) નવા વર્ષના દિવસે સોમનાથમાં ભાવિકોની લાંબી લાઇન, દ્વારકામાં ભક્તોનું ઘોડાપૂર, ગિરનાર ટેમ્પલ રોપવેમાં ધસારો
આજે નવા વર્ષના દિવસે સૌરાષ્ટ્રનાં ધાર્મિક સ્થળો પર ભાવિકોનું ઘોડાપૂર ઊમટી પડ્યું છે. 12 જ્યોતિર્લિંગમાં પ્રથમ જ્યોતિર્લિંગ સોમનાથ મહાદેવનાં દર્શન કરવા માટે મંદિરમાં આજે ભાવિકોની લાંબી લાઈન લાગી હતી. ચારધામોમાં એક ધામ દ્વારકા જગત મંદિરમાં પણ દર્શન માટે ભાવિકોનું ઘોડાપૂર ઊમટી પડ્યું છે. ગિરનાર ટેમ્પલ રોપવેની સફર માણવા માટે લોકો ઊમટી પડ્યા છે. ભાવિકોના ધસારાથી ધાર્મિક સ્થળોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના ધજાગરા ઊડ્યા છે. વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

3) કોડીનારના CRPF કોબરા કમાન્ડોના મૃતદેહને પરિવારની મંજૂરી વગર દફનાવી નાખ્યો, મૃતદેહને બહાર કાઢી પીએમમાં ખસેડાયો
કોડીનારમાં રહેતા અને બિહાર રેજિમેન્ટ 5માં CRPF કોબરા કમાન્ડો અજિતસિંહ પરમારનો મૃતદેહ ગઈકાલે રવિવારે મધ્યપ્રદેશના રતલામ નજીક રેલવે સ્ટેશન પરથી મળી આવ્યો હતો. મૃતદેહ મળ્યાના 10 કલાકમાં જ મધ્યપ્રદેશની રતાલ પોલીસ દ્વારા તેમના મૃતદેહને પરિવારની મંજૂરી વગર દફનાવી નાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેને બહાર કાઢી પીએમ માટે ખસેડાયો હતો. વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

4) અમદાવાદમાં લગ્ન સમારોહમાં હુક્કા બાર અને ફાયરિંગનો વિડીયો વાયરલ, પોલીસની કામગીરી સામે સવાલો ઉઠ્યા
દાણીલીમડા વિસ્તારમાં લગ્નના સમારોહમાં હુક્કા બાર અને ફાયરિંગનો વિડીયો વાયરલ છે. ગુડ લક પાર્ટી પ્લોટનો વિડીયો હોવાની શક્યતા હાલમાં જણાઈ રહી છે. લગ્ન પાર્ટીમાં બેફામ હુક્કા બાર ધમધમી રહ્યું છે તેવું વિડીયોમાં દેખાઈ રહ્યું છે. દાણીલીમડા પોલીસને જાણ કર્યા હોવા છતાં પાર્ટી થતી હોવાની ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે. વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

5) રાજ્યમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં ત્રણ મંત્રી સહિત 34 MLA, 8 સંસદસભ્ય, બે પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી સંક્રમિત થયા
રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાની બીજી લહેરનાં એંધાણ વર્તાવા લાગ્યાં છે. 13 નવેમ્બરે બે રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ નરહરિ અમીન તથા એહમદ પટેલ સંક્રમિત થયા છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં ભાજપના ત્રણ મંત્રી સહિત 19 અને કોંગ્રેસના 15 ધારાસભ્ય મળીને કુલ 34 ધારાસભ્ય સંક્રમિત થયા છે. જ્યારે ભાજપના 6 અને કોંગ્રેસના 2 એમ કુલ 8 સાંસદને પણ ચેપ લાગ્યો છે. વાંચો સમાચાર વિગતવાર

અને દેશમાં આજે...
- બિહારમાં નીતિશ કેબિનેટની પહેલી બેઠક મળશે. સોમવારે જ CM નીતિશની સાથે 14 મંત્રીઓએ શપથ લીધા હતા.
- માલાબાર નેવલ એક્સસાઈઝનો બીજો ફેઝ શરૂ થશે. હિંદ મહાસાગરમાં આ અભ્યાસ 20 નવેમ્બર સુધી ચાલશે.

