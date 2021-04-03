તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

GSTએ કરચોરી ઝડપી:રાજ્યના GSTએ ભાવનગરની 11 કંપનીમાં રૂ. 451 કરોડના બોગસ બિલિંગથી કરાયેલી રૂ. 81 કરોડની કરચોરી ઝડપી

  • સ્ટેટ GST વિભાગે બોગસ બિલિંગની તપાસ કરીને તેમના નંબર ઘરમૂળથી રદ કરવા તાત્કાલિક કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

તાજેતરમાં સ્ટેટ GST દ્વારા ભાવનગર અને ગાંધીધામ ખાતે 19 કેસોમાં 40 સ્થળોએ તપસા કરી હતી. તેમાં 19 પૈકીની 11 પેઢીઓ ભાવનગર સ્થિત હતી અને તે માલની લેવડદેવડ કર્યા વગર ફક્ત બિલો ઈશ્યુ કરી સરકાર તિજોરીને વેરાકીય નુકશાન પહોંચાડ્યું છે. જેથી સ્ટેટ GST વિભાગે આ પ્રકારના બોગસ બિલિંગની તપાસ કરીને તેમના નંબર ઘરમૂળથી રદ કરવા તાત્કાલિક કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. આ પેઢીઓ દ્વારા કુલ રૂ. 451 કરોડના બોગસ બિલિંગ દ્વારા કુલ રૂ. 81 કરોડની કરચોરીનું કૌભાંડ આચરાવામાં આવ્યું હોવાનું સ્ટેટ GSTની તપાસમાં ખૂલ્યું છે.

11 પેઢીઓ દ્વારા બોગસ બિલિંગના વ્યવહારોની વિગત

કંપનીકુલ વેરાપાત્ર આવકટેક્સ

ટોટલ ઈનવોઈસ આવક

મન્નત ઈમ્પેક્સ2,13,79,68,18038,48,34,2722,52,28,90,441
H K મેટલ્સ83,14,70,97114,96,52,39498,11,23,394
આમીર ટ્રેડર્સ32,70,83,5305,88,75,03538,52,95,047
બ્લ્યૂસ્ટાર ટ્રેડિંગ29,85,90,6885,37,46,32435,23,37,022
શીમાફ કોર્પોરેશન22,26,53,3794,00,77,60826,27,30,987
એન જ એન્ડ કંપની17,83,47,0093,21,02,46221,04,49,471
ઓસિયન સ્ટીલ વર્કસ13,39,25,6432,41,06,61615,80,32,259
ચેતન સ્ક્રેપ12,01,23,2772,18,02,19014,19,25,467
નૂર ટ્રેડર્સ10,64,76,6021,91,04,48412,55,81,091
ફિનોઈક્સ એન્ટરપ્રાઈઝિસ8,19,62,8211,47,53,3089,67,16,129
સી કે એન્ટરપ્રાઈઝિસ6,95,88,5101,27,25,2418,23,13,764
કુલ4,50,81,90,60981,17,79,9335,31,93,95,071
