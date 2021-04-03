તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

GSTના દરોડામાં દારૂ ઝડપાયો:અમદાવાદ પાસે ઈલેક્ટ્રોથર્મના ટ્રકને આંતરી સ્ટેટ GSTએ રૂ 33 લાખનો 900 બોટલ ઈમ્પોર્ટેડ દારૂ ઝડપ્યો, હિસાબી સાહિત્ય જપ્ત

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આજે કંપનીના સિક્યોરિટી ઈન્ચાર્જ ઘરેદારૂની 62 બોટલ અને અન્ય એક બંગલે 36 બોટલ વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલો મળી

અમદાવાદ સ્ટેટ GSTએ બાતમીના આધારે ગઈકાલે 3 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઈલેક્ટ્રોથર્મ ઈન્ડિયા લિ. કંપનીના ટ્રકને આંતરીને તપાસ કરતાં તેમાંથી 50 બોક્સમાં જીએસટી અને વેટ કાયદા અન્વયેનું સાહિત્ય મળ્યું હતું. જેને વધુ તપાસાર્થે જપ્ત કરાયું છે. ઉપરાતં તેમાં મોટા પ્રમાણમાં વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલો મળી આવી હતી. સાંતેજ પોલીસને જીએસટી વિભાગે જાણી કરી હતી. જેમાં પોલીસે આશરે 900 ઈમ્પોર્ટેડ વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલો જપ્ત કરી હતી. આ ઈમ્પોર્ટેડ વિદેશીની અંદાજે કિંમત રૂ 33.63 લાખ થયા છે.

4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ 98 બોટલ દારૂ ઝડપ્યો
સિક્યોરિટી ઈન્ચાર્જના તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા કર્મચારીના ઘરે 4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ તપાસ કરતા તેના ઘરેથી ચાર બોક્સમાં ભરેલી દારૂની 62 બોટલ અને અન્ય એક બંગલે 36 બોટલ વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલો મળી હતી. તપાસ દરમિયાન 98 બોટલ દારૂ મળતાં પોલીસને જાણ કરીને આગળની કાર્યવાહી ચાલુ છે. GSTના દરોડા દરમિયાન મોટા પ્રમાણમાં હિસાબી સાહિત્ય જપ્ત કરાયું હોવાથી ખૂબ મોટી કરચોરીનો આંકડો સામે આવે તેવી શક્યતા છે.

ઈલેક્ટ્રોથર્મ પાસે સ્થળ પર રૂ. 10.87 કરોડ સ્થળ પર વસૂલ કરાયો
GSTએ ઈલેક્ટ્રોથર્મ (ઈન્ડિયા) લિ. અને હંસ ઈસ્પાત લિ.ના કુલ 12 સ્થળોએ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. તપમાં મોટા પ્રમાણમાં હિસાબી સાહિત્ય મળી આવ્યું હતું. તેની ચકાસણી દરમિયાન મોટા પ્રમાણમાં બોગસ પેઢીઓ પાસેથી ખરીદી, રદ થયેલા વેપારીઓની ખરીદી, કેન્સલ ઓર્ડર, ખોટી રીતે ભોગવેલ વેરાશાખ, સ્ટોક તફાવત, ખોટી રીતે મેળવેલ વીમાની રકમ, પત્રકમાં છુપાવેલ વેચાણો મળી કુલ 46.69 કરોડના વ્યવહારો કે જેના વેરો ભરપાઈ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આવા વ્યવહારો પર ભરવાપાત્ર વેરો રૂ. 10.87 કરોડ સ્થળ પર વસૂલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. વધુમાં મા મિશનની કાર્યવાહી દરમિયાન ઈન્ટીગ્રેટેડ ઈન્ડક્શન પાવર પ્રા.લિ પાસેથી 92.66 લાખ અને ઈન્ડ્સ યુનિવર્સિટી પાસેથી રૂ. 8.44 લાખ વિભાગ દ્વારા વેરો વસૂલવામાં આવ્યો છે. GSTએ અત્યાર સુધીમાં આ સ્પેશિયલ ઓપરેશન દરમિયાન રૂ. 11.88 કરોડની વસૂલાત કરી હતી.

