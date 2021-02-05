તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી:રાજ્યની આંગણવાડી કાર્યકર અને તેડાગર બહેનોને હવે DBTથી માનદ વેતન સીધુ જ બેંક ખાતામાં મળશે

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
ગાંધીનગરમાં મહાત્મા મંદિર ખાતે મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી - Divya Bhaskar
ગાંધીનગરમાં મહાત્મા મંદિર ખાતે મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી
  • વ્હાલી દિકરી યોજના અન્વયે રાજ્ય સરકારે LIC સાથે MoU કરીને 22 કરોડનો ચેક LICને અર્પણ કર્યો

આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રિય મહિલા દિવસની ગાંધીનગરમાં મહાત્મા મંદિર પરિસરમાં ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી રૂપાણીએ આ ઉજવણી અંતર્ગત ગુજરાત સરકારની આગવી પહેલ રૂપે રાજ્યની આંગણવાડી કાર્યકર અને તેડાગર બહેનોને માનદ વેતનની ચુકવણી DBT મારફતે સીધા જ બેંક ખાતામાં ચુકવવાની પારદર્શી પદ્ધતિનો પ્રારંભ કરાવ્યો હતો. રૂપાણીએ રાજ્યની આંગણવાડી તેડાગર બહેનોને હવે, પગારના નાણાં સીધા જ બેંક ખાતામાં જમા થવાની ગુજરાતની પહેલને પારદર્શી વ્યવસ્થા, ફેઇસ લેસ સિસ્ટમ અને વચેટિયા નાબૂદીની દિશામાં વધુ એક નક્કર કદમ ગણાવી હતી.

રાજ્ય સરકારે એલ.આઇ.સી.ને ફંડ મેનેજર તરીકેની જવાબદારી સોંપીને MoU કર્યા
રાજ્ય સરકારે એલ.આઇ.સી.ને ફંડ મેનેજર તરીકેની જવાબદારી સોંપીને MoU કર્યા

22 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો ચેક એલ.આઇ.સી.ને અર્પણ કર્યો
મુખ્યમંત્રીએ વ્હાલી દિકરી યોજના અંતર્ગત દિકરીના જન્મ બાદ તેના અભ્યાસની ચિંતા સરકારે કરીને પહેલા ધોરણમાં પ્રવેશ વેળાએ રૂ. 4 હજારથી શરૂ કરીને 18 વર્ષની ઉંમરે ઉચ્ચશિક્ષણ-લગ્ન માટે કુલ મળીને 1 લાખ રૂપિયા સરકાર વ્હાલી દિકરીઓને આપે છે તેનો ચિતાર આપ્યો હતો. રાજ્ય સરકારે આ હેતુસર એલ.આઇ.સી.ને ફંડ મેનેજર તરીકેની જવાબદારી સોંપીને MoU કર્યા છે. આ વ્હાલી દિકરી યોજનાના અમલીકરણ અને સંચાલન એજન્સી તરીકે એલ.આઇ.સી. સાથે રાજ્ય સરકારના મહિલા બાળ વિકાસ વિભાગના થયેલા MoU અન્વયે 22 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો ચેક એલ.આઇ.સી.ને અર્પણ કર્યો હતો.

વિધવા સહાયમાં પણ વધારો કરી રૂ.1250ની સહાય અપાય છે
વિધવા સહાયમાં પણ વધારો કરી રૂ.1250ની સહાય અપાય છે

નોકરીમાં 33 ટકા આરક્ષણ આપી મહિલાશક્તિને તક આપી
બહેનો પણ જાહેર જીવનમાં, વહિવટમાં સક્રિય બની શકે તે માટે વડાપ્રધાનના નેતૃત્વમાં સરકારે પંચાયતો-સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની સંસ્થાઓમાં 50 ટકા અને સરકારી નોકરીમાં 33 ટકા આરક્ષણ આપી મહિલાશક્તિને યોગ્ય તક-અવસર સન્માન આપ્યા છે. રૂપાણીએ જણાવ્યું કે, રાજ્યની દિકરીઓ કૂપોષિત ન રહે, તેને અભ્યાસના યોગ્ય અવસર મળે તે માટે રાજ્ય સરકારે મહીલા સશક્તિકરણની અનેક પહેલ હાથ ધરી છે. વિધવા માતા-બહેનોને ઓશિયાળાપણું ન અનુભવવું પડે તે માટે ગંગાસ્વરૂપા જેવું સન્માનજનક નામ આપીને તેને મળતી સહાયમાં પણ વધારો કરી રૂ. 1250ની સહાય અપાય છે.
દિકરીઓની સલામતિ-સુરક્ષા માટે અભયમ 181 હેલ્પલાઇન
ગુજરાતમાં માતા-બહેનો-દિકરીઓની સલામતિ-સુરક્ષા માટે અભયમ 181 હેલ્પલાઇન, કુમળી દિકરીઓ-બહેનો સાથે દુષ્કર્મના કિસ્સામાં આરોપીને સખત કેદ અને ફાંસી સુધીની સજા, ફાસ્ટ ટ્રેક કોર્ટ દ્વારા કેસોની સુનાવણી અને ચેઇન સ્નેચરોને પણ કડક હાથે ડામી દેવાની પ્રતિબદ્ધતા સાથે રાજ્ય સરકાર કાર્યરત છે. આ વર્ષના બજેટમાં જેન્ડર બજેટ અન્વયે મહિલા સશક્તિકરણની વિવિધ યોજનાઓ અને 100 ટકા મહિલાલક્ષી યોજનાઓ માટે સમગ્રતયા બેય કેટેગરીમાં ગત વર્ષની તુલનાએ રૂ. 8692.63 કરોડનો વધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

