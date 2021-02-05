તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

HSCના ફોર્મ ભરાવાની શરૂઆત:ધોરણ 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહની પરીક્ષાના ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ, એક મહિનામાં ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ ભરવા ફરજિયાત

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

ગુજરાત બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ જાહેર થઈ ચૂક્યો છે. ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષાઓ 10મી મેથી શરૂ થઈ રહી છે. આ પરીક્ષાઓ 25મી મે સુધી ચાલશે. ધોરણ 12 સાયન્સ બાદ હવે ધોરણ 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહની ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા આજથી શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ 12 માર્ચ નક્કી કરવામાં આવી છે. GSEBએ જણાવ્યું છે કે રેગ્યુલર ફી સાથે 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 12મી માર્ચ સુધી રાતના 12 વાગ્યા સુધી બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ પર આવેદનપત્ર ભરી શકાશે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષાનો સમય બપોરના 3 વાગ્યાથી 6.30 વાગ્યા સુધીનો રહેશે.

ધોરણ 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉચ્ચતર બુનિયાદી પ્રવાહ તથા સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાના તમામ નિયમિત તથા રીપીટર વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ ફરજિયાત ઓનલાઈન આવેદનપત્રો ભરવા પડશે. આ આવેદનપત્રો gseb.org પર ભરી શકાશે.

અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30 ટકાનો ઘટાડો

આ પહેલા કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓના હિતમાં અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30 ટકાનો કાપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેને પગલે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ હવે 70 ટકા અભ્યાસક્રમમાં ધ્યાન આપી રહ્યા છે. ધોરણ-9થી 10ની સાથે ધોરણ-11 અને 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહના પ્રશ્નપત્રમાં હેતુલક્ષી પ્રશ્નો 20%ની જગ્યાએ 30% કરાયા છે. શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષ 2020-21માં ધોરણ-9થી 12ના અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30% ઘટાડો કરાયો છે. જ્યારે ધોરણ-9,10,11 અને 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહમાં પ્રશ્નપત્રોમાં હેતુલક્ષી પ્રશ્નોનું પ્રમાણ 20 ટકાથી વધારીને 30% કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ધોરણ-12 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહના પ્રશ્નપત્રમાં 50% બહુવિકલ્પ પ્રશ્નો અને 50% વર્ણનાત્મક પ્રશ્નો યથાવત રખાયા છે. ધોરણ 9થી 12ના પ્રશ્નપ્રત્રમાં વર્ણાનાત્મક પ્રશ્નોમાં ઇન્ટરનલ ઓપ્શનને બદલે જનરલ ઓપ્શન અપાયા છે.

ધોરણ 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહની પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ

