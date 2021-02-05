તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડોક્યુમેન્ટેશન:3,000 વિસરાતી વાનગીઓ પર રિસર્ચ પછી ડોક્યુમેન્ટેશન શરૂ

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સૃષ્ટિ કરશે વીડિયો ડોક્યૂમેન્ટેશન, ઓનલાઈન ઉપલબ્ધ થશે

આ વર્ષે કોરોનાના કારણે સાત્વિક ફૂડ ફેસ્ટિવલ રદ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ત્યારે સૃષ્ટિ સંસ્થા દ્વારા ભારતના અલગ- અલગ પ્રાંતની પારંપરિક વાનગીઓની રેસિપીનું વીડિયો ડોક્યુમેન્ટેશન કરવામાં આવશે. હાલમાં 3000 જેટલી વિસરાતી વાનગીઓના ડેટા પર રિસર્ચ કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે.

ઇન્ટરનેટ પર વાનગીઓની ઘણી બધી રેસિપી એવેલેબલ છે. પરંતુ વિસરાતી વાનગીઓની રેસિપી જલ્દી ઉપલબ્ધ હોતી નથી. તેથી સરળતાથી પંરપરાગત સાત્વિક વાનગીઓનો વીડિયો અવેલેબલ થાય તે માટે આ ડોક્યુમેન્ટેશન કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં મહુડાના લાડું, બંટીની ઘેંસ, કળથીની ટોઠાં, કોદરીની ઘેંસ, સિક્કિમની ખૂરી, ખાવરો જેવી વિસરાતી વાનગીઓની રેસિપી, તેની સામગ્રી, તેના પોષક તત્વો, રેટિંગ જેવી બાબતોને આવરી લેવામાં આવશે.

એક્સપર્ટ પાસે કરાવાશે વાનગીઓનો રિવ્યૂ
આ પ્રોજેક્ટ વિશે વાત કરતાં સૃષ્ટિના સેક્રેટરી રમેશ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ‘અમે ભારતભરમાંથી પારંપરિક વાનગીઓની રેસિપી મંગાવી છે. આ તમામ વાનગીઓની પૌષ્ટિકતા તેમજ ટેસ્ટ માટે ફૂડ એક્સપર્ટ દ્વારા વાનગીઓના રિવ્યૂ પણ કરાવવામાં આવશે. ઉપરાંત તેમની કોમ્પિટિશન પણ કરાવવામાં આવશે. તમામ એન્ટ્રીને સર્ટિફિકેટ પણ આપવામાં આવાશે. - રમેશ પટેલ, સેક્રેટરી સૃષ્ટિ

