કોરોનાનું ગંભીર સ્વરૂપ:રાજ્યમાં બે દિવસમાં બે સાંસદ અને એક ધારાસભ્ય કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત, અત્યારસુધીમાં ત્રણ મંત્રી સહિત 34 MLA, 8 સંસદસભ્ય, બે પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી સંક્રમિત થયા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાની બીજી લહેરનાં એંધાણ વર્તાવા લાગ્યાં છે. છેલ્લા પાંચેક દિવસથી દૈનિક 1100 જેટલા નવા કેસો નોંધાઈ રહ્યા છે, એમાં પણ અમદાવાદમાં તો દિવાળીની સાંજે 91 જેટલા કેસ સામે આવતાં આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દોડતો થઈ ગયો છે તેમજ એક બાદ એક નેતા પણ સંક્રમિત થઈ રહ્યા છે. 10 દિવસ પહેલાં રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ શક્તિસિંહ ગોહિલ અને ભાજપના બારડોલીના સંસદસભ્ય પ્રભુ વસાવાનો કોરોના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ શનિવારે એટલે કે 13 નવેમ્બરે રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ અને પૂર્વ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નરહરિ અમીન તથા અખિલ ભારતીય કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિના કોષાધ્યક્ષ અને રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ એહમદ પટેલ પણ સંક્રમિત થયા છે. જ્યારે રવિવારે કલોલના ધારાસભ્ય બળદેવજી ઠાકોર પણ કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત થયા છે. આમ, બે દિવસમાં બે સાંસદ અને એક ધારાસભ્યને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું છે.

રાજ્યમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં ભાજપના ત્રણ મંત્રી સહિત 19 અને કોંગ્રેસના 15 ધારાસભ્ય મળીને કુલ 34 ધારાસભ્ય સંક્રમિત થયા છે. જ્યારે ભાજપના 6 અને કોંગ્રેસના 2 એમ કુલ 8 સાંસદને પણ ચેપ લાગ્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત પૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી ભરતસિંહ સોલંકી અને બે પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી શંકરસિંહ વાઘેલા અને કેશુભાઈ પટેલ પણ કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જેમાંથી કોરોનામુક્ત થયા બાદ કેશુભાઈ પટેલનું નિધન થઈ ગયું છે. આમ, કુલ 45 મોટા નેતાને કોરોના થઈ ચૂક્યો છે.

અભય ભારદ્વાજ ચેન્નઈમાં સારવાર હેઠળ તો નરહરિ અમીન યુ.એન.મહેતામાં દાખલ
હાલ રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ, અભય ભારદ્વાજની ચેન્નઈમાં સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે. એકમો પદ્ધતિથી સારવાર કરતાં ભારદ્વાજની તબિયતમાં સુધારો થયો છે અને થોડા દિવસમાં જ તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવશે. જ્યારે રાજ્યના પૂર્વ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને ભાજપના રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ નરહરિ અમીન હાલ અમદાવાદની યુ.એન.મહેતા હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

એહમદ પટેલની ગુડગાંવની મેદાંતા હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર
સોનિયા ગાંધીના રાજકીય સલાહકાર રહી ચૂકેલા એહમદ પટેલની હાલ ગુડગાંવની પ્રખ્યાત મેદાંતા હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે. તેમને ICUમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જ્યાં જાણીતા ડોકટરોની સઘન સારવારને કારણે સારો પ્રતિસાદ મળી રહ્યો છે અને તેમની તબિયત ધીમે ધીમે સ્થિર થઈ રહી છે. સારવારમાં અડચણ નિવારવા પરિવાર સહિત બધા માટે મુલાકાત પર સંપૂર્ણ પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે. હોસ્પિટલ તરફથી આપવામાં આવી રહેલી માહિતી મુજબ તેમનું co2 અને ક્રિએટિનાઇન ઝડપથી કાબૂમાં આવતું હોવાથી આગળની સારવાર માટે ઉજ્જવળ સંજોગો જણાય રહ્યા છે.

ભરતસિંહ સોલંકી 101 દિવસ સારવાર લેનારા પહેલા એશિયન બન્યા હતા
ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસના નેતા અને પૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી ભરતસિંહ સોલંકીને કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવતાં તેઓ 101 દિવસથી સારવારમાં હતા. 51 દિવસ વેન્ટિલેટર સહિત 101 દિવસ હોસ્પિટલમાં રહ્યા બાદ કોરોનાને હરાવીને ભારત જ નહીં, પરંતુ એશિયામાં સૌથી વધુ દિવસ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર લીધા બાદ તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમને 22મી જૂને વડોદરા હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયા હતા, જ્યાંથી વધુ સારવાર માટે અમદાવાદની સિમ્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયા હતા. સિમ્સ હોસ્પિટલમાં જ સારવાર લીધી હતી. જોકે આજે તેમનો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ નેગેટિવ આવ્યો હતો અને તબિયતમાં પણ સુધારો થતાં તેમને ICUમાંથી જનરલ વોર્ડમાં શિફ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયેલા ધારાસભ્યો, સાંસદો અને મંત્રીઓની યાદી

નામપક્ષહોદ્દોહાલની સ્થિતિ
હર્ષ સંઘવીભાજપધારાસભ્યડિસ્ચાર્જ
કિશોર ચૌવ્હાણ"""
નિમાબહેન આચાર્ય"""
બલરામ થાવાણી"""
પૂર્ણેશ મોદી"""
જગદીશ પંચાલ"""
કેતન ઈનામદાર"""
વી.ડી. ઝાલાવાડિયા"""
રમણ પાટકર"રાજ્યકક્ષાના મંત્રી"
પ્રવીણ ઘોઘારી"""
મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ"""
ધર્મેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા"રાજ્યકક્ષાના મંત્રી"
ગોવિંદ પટેલ"""
અરવિંદ રૈયાણી"""
રાઘવજી પટેલ"""
જયેશ રાદડિયા"કેબિનેટ મંત્રી"
કનુ દેસાઈ"""
જિતુ સુખડિયા""
કનુ પટેલ"""
સી.જે.ચાવડાકોંગ્રેસધારાસભ્ય"
ઈમરાન ખેડાવાલા"""
નિરંજન પટેલ"""
કાન્તિ ખરાડી"""
ચિરાગ કાલરિયા"""
ગેનીબેન ઠાકોર"""
રઘુ દેસાઈ"""
પૂનાભાઈ ગામીત"""
નાથાભાઈ પટેલ"""
વીરજીભાઈ ઠુંમર"""
જશુ પટેલ"""
બળદેવજી ઠાકોર"""
હર્ષદ રિબડિયા"""
અંબરીષ ડેર"""
વિમલ ચૂડાસમા"""
કેશુભાઈ પટેલભાજપપૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી"
શંકરસિંહ વાઘેલાપ્રજાશક્તિ મોરચોપૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી"
ભરતસિંહ સોલંકીકોંગ્રેસપૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી"
રમેશ ધડુકભાજપસંસદસભ્ય"
અમિત શાહભાજપકેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી"
ડો.કિરીટ સોલંકીભાજપસંસદસભ્ય"
હસમુખ પટેલભાજપસંસદસભ્ય"
અભય ભારદ્વાજભાજપસંસદસભ્યસારવાર હેઠળ
પ્રભુ વસાવાભાજપસંસદસભ્યસારવાર હેઠળ
એહમદ પટેલકોંગ્રેસસંસદસભ્યસારવાર હેઠળ
શક્તિસિંહ ગોહિલકોંગ્રેસસંસદસભ્યસારવાર હેઠળ
મોદીએ રાજસ્થાનન જૈતપુરામાં 151 ઈંચ ઊંચી સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ પીસનું આનવરણ કર્યું

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

