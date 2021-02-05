તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગુજ્જુ વેપારીનો જુગાડ:મોટરા સ્ટેડિયમની આસપાસના દુકાનદારોએ નવો ધંધો શરૂ કર્યો, 50રૂ.માં દર્શકોના સામાન સાચવવાની સુવિધા ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
લગભગ તમામ દુકાનોની બહાર સામાનની સાચવણી કરવાના બોર્ડ લગાવી દેવાયા છે - Divya Bhaskar
લગભગ તમામ દુકાનોની બહાર સામાનની સાચવણી કરવાના બોર્ડ લગાવી દેવાયા છે
  • સ્ટેડિયમમાં હેન્ડ્સફ્રી, DSLR જેવી અન્ય વસ્તુઓ લઈ જવાની પરવાનગી ન આપાતા દર્શકોમાં ભારે હાલાકી
  • આસપાસના વેપારીઓ 50 રૂ.માં દર્શકોના સામાનની સાચવણી કરે છે

વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા 'મોટેરા ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમ'માં મેચનો માહોલ જામ્યો છે. બીજી તરફ મેચના કારણે સ્ટેડિયમની આજુબાજુના દુકાનદારોનો ધંધો ઠપ થઈ ગયો છે. ત્યારે મેચ જોવા આવતા વ્યક્તિને પોતાની સાથે માત્ર મોબાઈલ અને પર્સને લઈ જવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી હોવાથી પ્રક્ષકોએ અનેક મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. પ્રેક્ષકો આ સિવાય જો અન્ય કોઈ વસ્તુ જેવી કે, હેન્ડ્સ ફ્રી પણ લઈ જાય છે, તો આ વસ્તુઓ બહાર જ મૂકાવવામાં આવે છે.

સ્ટેડિયમમાં બ્લૂટૂથ અને હેન્ડ્સફ્રી જેવી વસ્તુઓ પર પ્રતિબંધ
આ ઉપરાંત DSLR કેમેરા પણ લઈ જવાની પરવાનગી નથી આપવામાં આવી. આથી 'મોટેરા' સ્ટેડિયમની બિલકુલ બહાર સામેની તરફની દુકાનોએ નવો જ બિઝનેસ શરૂ કરી દીધો છે. આ બિઝનેસની મદદથી તેઓને થોડીઘણી કમાણી થઈ રહી છે. જેમાં તેઓ લોકોનો સામાન સાચવવાના પૈસા લે છે. મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં આવતા પ્રેક્ષકોને એવી કોઈ માહિતી આપવામાં આવી ન હતી કે, હેન્ડસફ્રી અંદર નહીં લઈ જઈ શકાય. એવામાં આશરે 45 હજાર પ્રેક્ષકોમાંથી 20 હજાર જેટલા પ્રેક્ષકો મોબાઈલ ફોનની સાથે સાથે મોંઘા બ્લૂટૂથ અને હેન્ડ્સફ્રી લઇને આવતા રહેતા હોય છે. જેને સાચવવા માટે તેમણે નવી પહેલ શરૂ કરી હતી.

દર્શકોની તમામ વસ્તુનું ધ્યાન રાખે છે
સ્ટેડિયમની સામે હેર સલૂનના માલીક પીયૂષ ભાઈ નાયીએ Divya bhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે, સ્ટેડિયમમાં મેચ હોય ત્યારે તેમનો ઘધો બંધ હોય છે. ત્યારે તે લોકોનો કિંમતી સમાન જેવા કે હેન્ડ્સફ્રી, કેમેરો અને બેગ સાચવતા હોય છે. આ સુવિધા આપવા બદલ તે અમુક પૈસા પણ ચાર્જ કરે છે. જેમાં તે લગભગ 50 રૂપિયા જેટલો ચાર્જ કરીને લોકોના સામાનને સાચવતા હોય છે જેનાથી તેમણે ઘણી આવક થતી રહેતી હોય છે. પીયૂષભાઈને દર્શકોની તમામ વસ્તુનું ધ્યાન રાખવું પડે છે. તેની સાથે મેચ ખતમ થાય ત્યાં સુધી તેઓ તમામ દર્શકોની રાહ જોતા હોય છે અને આવે ત્યારે તેમનો સામાન આપ્યા પછી જ દુકાન બંધ કરે છે.

દુકાનદારોએ તકનો લાભ ઉઠાવ્યો
આ તમામ લોકોએ બ્લૂટૂથ અને હેન્ડફ્રી સ્ટેડિયમની બહાર મૂકવા પડ્યા હતા. બીજી તરફ પાણી અને નાસ્તો લઈને આવેલા લોકોએ પણ પોતાની વસ્તુ ગેટ પાસે મૂકી દેવી પડી હતી. જોકે, તેઓ બહાર નીકળ્યા ત્યારે આ તમામ વસ્તુઓ પાછી મળી ન હતી. કારણ કે નાની બાળકોની ટોળકી આ વસ્તુઓ ઉઠાવી જતી હતી. આ કારણે અનેક લોકોએ પોતાની વસ્તુઓ ગુમાવવાનો વારો આવ્યો હતો. આ તકનો લાભ ઊઠાવીને હવે કેટલાક દુકાનદારોએ પ્રેક્ષકોની વસ્તુઓ સાચવવામાં આવશે તેવા બોર્ડ લગાવી દીધા છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત95-4 (42.5)
India trail by 110 runs
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદના હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરાઈ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો