તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સન્માન:સેવા ભાવી સંસ્થા ‘જન વિકાસ’ દ્વારા અમદાવાદની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના તમામ કેટેગરીના “કોરોના હીરોઝ”નું સન્માન કરાયુ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સેવા ભાવી સંસ્થાએ તમામ કેટેગરીના કોરોના વોરિયરનું સન્માન કર્યું - Divya Bhaskar
સેવા ભાવી સંસ્થાએ તમામ કેટેગરીના કોરોના વોરિયરનું સન્માન કર્યું
  • કોરોના મહામારીમાં રાઉન્ડ ધ ક્લોક કાર્ય કરનાર ફ્રંટલાઇન વોરીયર્સની કર્તવ્યનિષ્ઠાને બિરદાવી

કોરોના મહામારીમાં અમદાવાદની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કોરોના હિરોઝે સંક્રમણ સામે બાથ ભીડીને દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરી છે. જેના પરિણામ સ્વરૂપે આજે કોવિડનું સંક્રમણ કાબુમાં આવી ગયું છે. આ કોરોના વોરીયર્સની નોંધ લઇને ઘણી સેવા ભાવી સંસ્થાઓ કોરોના વોરીયર્સના જુસ્સાને બિરદાવવા આગળ આવી છે.અમદાવાદ સ્થિત સેવાભાવી સંસ્થા "જન વિકાસ" દ્વારા અમદાવાદ શહેરની વિવિધ હોસ્પિટલમાં કાર્યરત કોરોના વોરીયર્સની કામગીરીનો સર્વે કરીને પરિણામ સ્વરૂપ અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં અસારવા સ્થિત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલની પસંદગી કરીને તેમની કામગીરીને બિરદાવવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સુપ્રિટેન્ડેન્ટ જે.વી મોદી
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સુપ્રિટેન્ડેન્ટ જે.વી મોદી

સેવા ભાવી સંસ્થાએ કોરોના વોરિયર્સનું સન્માન કર્યું
અમદાવાદ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કોરોના વોરીયર્સની કામગીરીનું સન્માન કરવા અને તેમની સેવા-શુશ્રુષાને બિરદાવવા માટે હોસ્પિટલના અસ્મિતા ભવનમાં કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન અમદાવાદ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ સ્થિત કોરોના ડેડીકેટેડ 1200 બેડ હોસ્પિટલમાં કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત દર્દીઓની સેવા-શુશ્રુષામાં રાઉન્ડ ધ ક્લોક કાર્યરત તબીબો, નર્સિંગ સ્ટાફ, પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફ, સફાઇકર્મીઓની કર્તવ્યનિષ્ઠાનું સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ.

સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કોરોના હિરોઝનું સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કોરોના હિરોઝનું સન્માન કરવામાં આવ્યું

કોરોના વોરિયર્સની કામગીરીની યશગાથાનું પુસ્તક ભેટ કરાયું
આ સેવાભાવી સંસ્થા દ્વારા કોરોના વોરીયર્સના કામગીરીની યશ ગાથા દર્શાવતું પુસ્તક તૈયાર કરીને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલને ભેટ કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. જેમાં કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરતા કરતા પોતે સંક્રમિત થયેલ તમામ કેટેગરીના હેલ્થકેર વર્કરોની કામગીરીનો ચિતાર અને તેમના જુસ્સાનો સહર્ષ વર્ણન કરવામાં આવ્યુ છે જેનં વાંચન કરતા -કરતા ઘણાંય તબીબો સંવેદનશીલ બન્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો