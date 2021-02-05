તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

DB ઈન્વેસ્ટિગેશન:સિનિયર સિટીઝન દંપતીના હત્યારાઓ ભાગી છૂટવા વૃદ્ધની કારમાં બેઠા પણ કાર રિવર્સની જગ્યાએ આગળ ગઈ અને દરવાજામાં અથડાઈ, ચાવી ક્યાંથી મેળવી હશે?

અમદાવાદ6 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: ચેતન પુરોહિત
કાર ચાલુ કરતા કારમાં રિવર્સ ગેરની જગ્યાએ ફર્સ્ટ ગેર પડતા કાર બે પગથિયાં ચડીને દરવાજા સાથે ભટકાઈ હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
કાર ચાલુ કરતા કારમાં રિવર્સ ગેરની જગ્યાએ ફર્સ્ટ ગેર પડતા કાર બે પગથિયાં ચડીને દરવાજા સાથે ભટકાઈ હતી.
  • બા અને દાદા હોળી પર દુબઇ જવાના હતા પણ તે પહેલાં તેમની હત્યાં થઈ, 20 વર્ષ અગાઉ પરિવાર નારણપુરામાં રહેતા હતા

અમદાવાદ શહેરના સોલા વિસ્તારમાં શાંતિવન પેલેસના વૈભવી બંગલોમાં રહેતા બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન એવા અશોક પટેલ અને જ્યોત્સના પટેલ નામના દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. શુક્રવારે સવારે બનેલી આ ઘટનામાં પોલીસે હાલ ચોરી કે લૂંટના ઈરાદે હત્યા કરાયાની શંકાથી પ્રાથમિક તપાસ શરુ કરી છે.હત્યારાઓ હત્યા બાદ વૃદ્ધની જ કાર લઈને ભાગવાના હતા, પરંતુ કાર ચાલુ કરતા કારમાં રિવર્સ ગેરની જગ્યાએ ફર્સ્ટ ગેર પડતા કાર બે પગથિયાં ચડીને દરવાજા સાથે ભટકાઈ હતી.જેથી આરોપીઓ ભાગ્યા હતા. આ હત્યારાઓને કારની ચાવી વિશે પણ જાણ હતી, જેથી તેઓએ અગાઉથી રેકી કરી હોવાની શક્યતા હાલ પોલીસ સેવી રહી છે.

પોલીસ તપાસની સાથે DivyaBhaskar દ્વારા પણ હત્યાના કારણો અને કઈ સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ હશે તે દિશામાં તપાસ કરતા કેટલીક શંકાસ્પદ બાબત જાણવા મળી છે.

આ પાંચ સવાલ અને શંકાઓના આધારે ઈન્વેસ્ટિગેશન

  1. જ્યોતસ્નાબેન મોર્નિગ વોક કરીને પાછા આવ્યા ત્યારે હત્યારાઓ ઘરમાં હતા કે નહીં? કારણ કે 8 વાગ્યા સુધી પાડોશી સાથે વાત થઈ હતી.
  2. આરોપીઓએ પહેલાં અશોકભાઈની હત્યા કરી હશે, જેથી તેમની લાશ બેડરૂમમાં હતી. જ્યારે જ્યોત્સનાબેન બચવાના પ્રયાસમાં સીડી તરફ ભાગ્યા હોય શકે અને તેમની ત્યાં જ હત્યા કરી હોય એવી શક્યતા છે.
  3. આરોપીઓ કાર લઇને જવા માંગતા હતા એટલે તેઓ અગાઉથી આ જગ્યાને અને કાર વિશે માહિતી જાણતા હોવાની સંભાવના છે.
  4. સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડ 4 વ્યક્તિને ભાગતા જુએ છે પણ તેમના હાથમાં કોઈ સામાન છે કે નહીં તે વિશે તેને કંઈ ખબર નથી.
  5. ઘરમાંથી બહુ કિંમતી વસ્તુઓ ગઈ નથી પણ એક ફોન અને બંગડી તેમજ નાની મોટી વસ્તુઓ ગાયબ છે, એટલે હત્યાના ઉદેશ સામે પણ શંકાઓ ઉદ્દભવી રહી છે.
ઘરમાં લોહી લુહાણ હાલતમાં મળેલા દંપતીની તસવીર.
ઘરમાં લોહી લુહાણ હાલતમાં મળેલા દંપતીની તસવીર.

પાડોશીઓ સાથે વાતચીત કર્યાના થોડા સમયમાં જ મૃત હાલતમાં મળ્યા
ઝાયડ્સથી બાગબાન પાર્ટીપ્લોટ તરફ જતા રસ્તા પર આવેલી શાંતિવન પેલેસના વૈભવી બંગલોમાં રહેતા વૃદ્ધ દંપતીનો દીકરો હેતાર્થ પટેલ દુબઇ અને દીકરી મેઘા સાસરે હોવાથી આ દંપતી એકલું રહેતું હતું. રોજની જ્યોત્સનાબેન સવારે વહેલા મોર્નિંગવોક પર ગયા હતા અને તે સમયે ગુનેગારો ઘરમાં ઘુસી ગયા હોવાની આશંકા પોલીસ સેવી રહી છે. ત્યાર બાદ જોશના બા(પડોશીઓ જોશના બા કહીને સંબોધે છે) પરત આવ્યા ત્યાર બાદ પાડોશી મનિષાબને સાથે પાપડી બનાવવા માટે વાત કરી હતી. પરંતુ થોડા સમયમાં તો તેમના મોતની ખબર સામે આવતા પાડોશીમાં પણ ભય ફેલાયો હતો. આ દરમિયાન મૃતકની અમદાવાદમાં રહેતી દીકરી ત્યાં આવી પહોંચી અને માતા-પિતાને મૃત હાલતમાં જોઈને ભાગી પડી હતી.

ઘર બહાર પડેલી કારના કાચ તૂટેલી હાલતમાં હતા.
ઘર બહાર પડેલી કારના કાચ તૂટેલી હાલતમાં હતા.

એક સમયે મૃતક પ્લાયવૂડના મોટા વેપારી હતા
આ અત્યંત પોશ વિસ્તારના મેઇન રોડને અડીને આવેલા બંગલોમાં રહેતા અશોકભાઈ પટેલ અને તેમના પત્ની જ્યોત્સનાબેન લોક ડાઉન સમયમાં દીકરા હેતાર્થના ઘરે દુબઈ રહેતા હતાં. તેમની દીકરી મેઘા નારણપુરા વિસ્તારમાં સાસરીમાં રહે છે. અશોકભાઈ અગાઉ પ્લાયવૂડના મોટા વેપારી હતા. દીકરો ભણીને પહેલા નોઈડા અને ત્યાર બાદ દુબઈ સેટ થઈ જતા તેઓ નિવૃત્ત જીવન જીવતા હતા.

મૃતક દંપતી અશોકભાઈ પટેલ અને જ્યોત્સના બેન પટેલ
મૃતક દંપતી અશોકભાઈ પટેલ અને જ્યોત્સના બેન પટેલ

એક દિવસ અગાઉ વેવાઈના પાર્ટી પ્લોટ પર ગયા હતા
અશોકભાઈ એક દિવસ અગાઉ તેમના વેવાઈના પાર્ટી પ્લોટ પર ગયા હતા અને રાતે આવીને ઘરમાં ચાલતા ફર્નિચર કામ વિશે વાતો કરતા હતા. આ સમયે એમના પાડોશી પણ તેમને મળવા આવ્યા હતાં. સવારે ચાર લોકો ભાગતા જોવા મળતા ચોકીદાર બૂમો પાડવા લાગ્યો અને ઘરમાં જઈને જોયું તો અશોકભાઈ બેડરૂમમાં અને જ્યોત્સનાબેન સીડીમાં લોહી લુહાણ હલાતમાં પડ્યા હતા. ઘરની તિજોરી ખુલ્લી હતી. આ અંગે પડોશીઓએ દિવ્યભાસ્કરને જણાવ્યું હતું કે જ્યોત્સનાબેન રોજ સવરે વોક પર જતાં અને બા બહુ હિંમતવાળા હતા.પરંતુ અચાનક થયેલા હુમલાને કારણે તેમને સ્વબચાવનો મોકો નહિં મળ્યો હોય.

