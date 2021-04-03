તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અસારવા તળાવ:દૂરથી જુઓ તો ટાપુ અને નજીકથી ઉકરડા જેવું લાગે છે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આઠ વર્ષ પહેલાં બનેલા અસારવાના તળાવમાં ગટરની પાઇપલાઇન આપેલી છે અને સ્થાનિકો તેમાં અવાર નવાર કચરો ફેકી જાય છે
  • નાગરિકો અપૂરતી સુવિધાઓ અને ગટરનું પાણી તેમાં ઠલવાતાં તળાવ કાંઠે જવાનું પણ પસંદ કરતા નથી, શોભાના ગાંઠિયા સમાન બન્યું

ઉત્તર ઝોનના અસારવામાં 8 વર્ષ પહેલાં તૈયાર થયેલું ‘અસારવા તળાવ’ હાલ શોભાના ગાંઠિયા સમાન બન્યું છે. દૂરથી નજર કરો તો ટાપુ જેવું લાગતું અને નજીક જઈને જુઓ તો ખંડેર હાલતમાં જોવા મળતું આ તળાવ સ્થાનિકો આવે તેની રાહ જુવે છે. બીજી તરફ નાગરિકો અપૂરતી સુવિધાઓ અને ગટરનું પાણી તેમાં ઠલવાતાં તળાવ કાંઠે જવાનું પસંદ કરતાં નથી. સવાર-સાંજ વૉક કરવા આવતાં સ્થાનિકોની સંખ્યા પણ આંગળીના વેઢે ગણી શકાય તેટલી જ છે.

સ્થાનિકોની માંગ છે કે આ તળાવનું રિ-ડેવલપમેન્ટ કરવામાં આવે અને કાંકરિયા જેવો લુક અપાય. સ્થાનિકોનું કહેવું છે કે પૂર્વમાં બગીચાઓ અને તળાવો તો બન્યાં છે પણ તેની યોગ્ય દેખરેખ રાખવામાં આવતી નથી. જેને લઈને આવા તળાવો સૂમસામ લાગે છે.

અસારવામાં બધો જ કચરો તળાવની આસપાસ ફેંકવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે
અસારવાનો બધો જ કચરો તળાવની આસપાસ ફેંકાય છે જેને લઈને 8 વર્ષ પહેલાં બનેલું આ તળાવ આજે કચરાનો ટાપુ હોય તેવું લાગે છે. આ તળાવ આગળથી કચરો દૂર કરવામાં આવે તો નાગરિકોને તેનો ઉપયોગ કરી શકશે અને આ વિસ્તારનો પણ વિકાસ થશે. કાંકરિયાની જેમ સ્થાનિક રોજગારી પણ ઊભી થશે. કોર્પોરેશન શહેરના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં ગાર્ડન અને તળાવનો વિકાસ કરી રહ્યું છે પણ તેની યોગ્ય દેખરેખના અભાવે આપણી આ સંપત્તિની સુંદરતાને ઝાંખપ લાગી ગઈ છે. -દિનેશ રાણા, સ્થાનિક

બિંદાસ રીતે તળાવમાં ગટરનું પાણી છોડવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે
અસારવાનું આ તળાવ આજે ઉજ્જડ બન્યું છે. ગટરનું પાણી બિંદાસ રીતે છોડવામાં આવે છે. તો આસપાસ ઝુંપડપટ્ટીના લોકો પણ અહીં આવીને કચરો નાખી જાય છે. અહીંના લોકો કાંકરિયા પિકનિક માણવા જાય છે પણ ઘરનાં આંગણે રહેલા આ તળાવને નજર અંદાજ કરે છે. તંત્ર પણ આ તળાવની સુંદરતા વધે તે માટે કામગીરી કરે તે જરૂરી છે. પૂરતા પ્રમાણમાં પાણી ભરવામાં આવે તો તેની સુંદરતા પણ વધશે અને વધુને વધુ લોકો અહીં આવવા માટે પ્રેરિત થશે. -હરેશ પંચાલ, સ્થાનિક

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો