સુરક્ષા:કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત પહેલાં કોંગ્રેસ ભવન ખાતે સુરક્ષા વધી, પોલીસનો બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
કોંગ્રેસ ભવન બહાર પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો
કોંગ્રેસ ભવન બહાર પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત પહેલાં કોંગ્રેસ ભવન ખાતે સુરક્ષા વધારવામાં આવી છે. આજે સાંજ સુધીમાં બાકીના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવશે. ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટની વહેચણી બાદ નારાજ કાર્યકરો કોંગ્રેસ ભવન આવી વિરોધ નોંધાવે તેવી શક્યતા અને કોઈ અનિચ્છનિય ઘટના ન બને તેના માટે સુરક્ષા વધારવા એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસનો બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યો છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકા માટે ઉમેદવારોને ખાનગીમાં મેન્ડેટ આપી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે અને નામ બાકી રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે.

સુરક્ષા વધારવા એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસનો બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યો
સુરક્ષા વધારવા એલિસબ્રિજ પોલીસનો બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યો

વહેલી સવારથી નારાજ કાર્યકરોનો ભાજપ કાર્યલયમાં હોબાળો
ભાજપે 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે તમામ ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી દીધી છે, જેમાં અમદાવાદમાં પણ ઉમેદવારોની યાદીમાં નવા ચહેરા જોવા મળ્યા છે. એને લઈને વહેલી સવારથી ભાજપના નારાજ કાર્યકરો ખાનપુર કાર્યાલય ખાતે રજૂઆત કરવા એકઠા થયા છે. આજે વહેલી સવારથી ધારાસભ્ય, શહેર પ્રભારી, શહેર પ્રમુખ અને પદાધિકારીઓ કાર્યકરોને રીઝવવાના પ્રયાસો કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે કેટલાક કાર્યકરો ઉગ્ર રજૂઆત કરી પોતાની માગ પર અડગ છે અને કેટલાક લોકોએ રાજીનામું આપવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે, ત્યારે રાજ્યગૃહમંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજા પણ ખાનપુર કાર્યાલયે દોડી આવ્યા છે અને ડેમેજ કન્ટ્રોલ કરવા માટે કવાયત હાથ ધરી રહ્યા છે.​​​​ કોંગ્રેસ ભવનમાં પણ આ પ્રકારની સ્થિતિ ન સર્જાય તે માટે પહેલાથી જ ભવનમાં પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવી દેવાયો છે.

