ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લુઝિવ:શાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે ચાર શખ્સોને બંગલામાંથી બહાર નીકળતાં જોયા હતાં, શંકા જતા બંગલામાં જઈને જોયું તો ગાડીનો દરવાજો તૂટેલો હતો

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: ચેતન પુરોહિત
ચોકીદાર જ્યંતિભાઈ ભરવાડ અને પાડોશી મનિષાબેન - Divya Bhaskar
ચોકીદાર જ્યંતિભાઈ ભરવાડ અને પાડોશી મનિષાબેન
  • ચાર વ્યક્તિઓ બંગલામાંથી પહેલા ધીરેથી બહાર આવ્યાં અને બાદમાં ઝડપથી નીકળી ગયાં

અમદાવાદના થલતેજમાં હેબતપુર રોડ પર સ્થિત શાંતિવન પેલેસ બંગલોઝમાં 2 નંબરના બંગલામાં રહેતા વૃદ્ધ દંપત્તિની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. શાંતિવન પેલેસ બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડ જ્યંતિભાઈ ભરવાડે સૌથી પહેલા ચાર હત્યારાઓને ભાગતાં જોયા હતાં. જ્યંતિભાઈએ Divyabhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે સવારે સાડા આઠ વાગ્યાની આસપાસ હું કેબિન પાસે બેઠો હતો, ત્યારે અશોકભાઈના બંગલામાંથી ચાર લોકોને બહાર જતાં જોયાં હતાં.
સોસાયટીના ચેરમેને પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી
જ્યંતિભાઈએ વધુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે બંગલામાંથી ચાર જણા પહેલા ઘરેથી બહાર નીકળ્યા હતાં પરંતુ બાદમાં તેઓ ખૂબ ઝડપથી દોડતા જતા રહ્યાં હતાં. મને શંકા જતાં હું બંગલામાં ગયો હતો. અંદર જતાં જ જોયું તો ગાડીનો દરવાજો ખુલ્લો હતો અને મુખ્ય દરવાજો તૂટેલો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. અશોકભાઈ બહારના રૂમમાં લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં પડ્યાં હતાં. આ ઘટનાને જોતાં જ હું તરત બહાર જઈને બાજુમાં રહેતા પાડોશી હર્ષદભાઈને બોલાવવા ગયો હતો. તેઓને મેં જાણ કરી કે આવી ઘટના બની છે. જેથી હું તેમની સાથે અંદર રૂમમાં ગયો હતો. ડ્રોઈંગ રૂમમાં અશોકભાઈનો મૃતદેહ લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં પડ્યો હતો. જ્યારે તેમના પત્ની જ્યોત્સનાબેનનો મૃતદેહ સીડીઓમાં પડ્યો હતો. બાદમાં સોસાયટીમાં લોકોને જાણ કરતા તેઓ ભેગા થઈ ગયા હતા અને સોસાયટીના ચેરમેને પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી. સોલા પોલીસ તાત્કાલિક બંગલોઝમાં આવી પહોંચી હતી.

મૃતક દંપત્તિ અશોકભાઈ અને જ્યોત્સનાબેન
મૃતક દંપત્તિ અશોકભાઈ અને જ્યોત્સનાબેન

ચોકીદારે કહ્યું બહાર આવો કાકાના ઘરે કંઈક થયું છેઃ પાડોશી મનિષાબેન
હત્યાનો બનાવ બન્યો ત્યારે એક નંબરમાં રહેતા પાડોશી મનિષાબેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે હું રોજ સવારે ચાલવા જતી હતી ત્યારે ચાલીને પરત એવું ત્યારે અશોક કાકા ગાડી જ સાફ કરતા હોય અને ગાડીમાં જૂના ગીતો પણ વગાડતા હોય છે, આજે પણ હું ચાલીને આવી ત્યારે અશોક કાકા ગાડી સાફ કરતા હતા પણ ગીતો નહોતા વાગતા જેથી મે તેમને પૂછ્યું કે ગીતો કેમ બંધ છે તો તેમને કહ્યું કે ગાડીમાં મચ્છર આવી જાય છે.બાદમાં જ્યોત્સના કાકી સાથે આજે ચકરી પાડવાની હતી તો તેમને પણ પૂછ્યું કે કાકી ચકરી પાડવી છે કે પછી? તો કાકીએ કહ્યું કે તું નહિ લે પછી ચકરી પાડીએ, જેથી હું નાહવા ગઈ હતી. નાહીને જેવી બહાર આવી તરત ચોકીદારે મને બૂમ પાડીને જણાવ્યું કે મનિષાબેન બહાર આવો કાકાના ઘરે કંઈક થયું છે.

અશોકભાઈ રૂમમાં અને જ્યોત્સના બેનનો મૃતદેહ સીડીમાં પડ્યો હતો
અશોકભાઈ રૂમમાં અને જ્યોત્સના બેનનો મૃતદેહ સીડીમાં પડ્યો હતો

જેથી મે બહાર આવીને જોયું તો કાકાના ઘરના પડદા જે ક્યારેય બંધ નથી હોતા તે બંધ જોયા પછી મે વિચાર્યુ કે કાકા અને કાકી ઉતાવળમાં બહાર ગયા હશે પરંતુ બંને વાહનો પણ પાડયા હતા. જેથી મે ચોકીદારને કહ્યું કે તમે અંદર જઈને જોવો તો ચોકીદારે રસોડાના પાછલા બારણે જઈને જોયું ત્યારે અંદર સામાન વેરવિખેર હતો.જેથી ચોકીદારે મને બૂમ પાડીને બોલાવી જે બાદ હું ઘરમાં ગઈ અને જોયું તો નીચેના બેડ રૂમમાં અશોક કાકા લોહીથી લથપથ હાલતમાં હતા અને કાકી સીડીમાં પડેલા હતા. બનાવ જોતા જ મને ધ્રાસકો લાગ્યો અને મે આસપાસના લોકોને બોલાવ્યા અને મારા મોબાઈલમાંથી એમબ્યુલેન્સ અને પોલીસને જાણ કરી. મારે કાકા કાકી સાથે ઘર જેવા સબંધ છે.

