અમદાવાદમાં આજે:સી-પ્લેન સેવા બંધ રહેશે, મીઠાઈ-ફરસાણ વેચતા દુકાનદારો-કર્મચારીઓના કોરોના ટેસ્ટ...શહેરમાં ક્યારે-શું થશે તે અહીં વાંચો

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
તમારા માટે જરૂરી અપડેટ્સ

પ્રવાસન
​​​​​​​મેઇન્ટેનન્સના બહાને સ્પાઈસ જેટ આજે પણ સી-પ્લેન બંધ રાખશે

કોરોના ટેસ્ટ
​​​​​​​શહેરના રામોલ- હાથીજણ વોર્ડમાં મીઠાઈ અને ફરસાણ વેચતા દુકાનદારો-કર્મચારીના કોરોના ટેસ્ટ

ધરણાં
​​​​​​​કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા સવારે 11 વાગે સરદારબાગ ખાતે મહિલા અને દલિત ઉત્પીડિત વિરોધી દિવસ

ચૂંટણી
વિવાદોમાં ઘેરાયેલી નારોલ CETP કંપનીમાં 21 બેઠક માટે ચૂંટણી યોજાશે

ધર્મ-સમાજ
શ્રી જેતલપુર ધામ આયોજિત શ્રીમદ વચનામૃત કથા, લિંકઃhttps://youtu.be/tmISaB1t-WYસાંજે 8.00 વાગ્યે

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

