તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Ahmedabad
  • Sea Plane Service Starts On November 1 Stop On Fourth Day, SpiceJet Doesn't Get Passengers Amid Claims Of More Than 3,000 Booking Requests

ક્યાં છે સી-પ્લેન?:1 નવેમ્બરે સી-પ્લેન સર્વિસ શરૂ થઈ ચોથા દિવસે જ બંધ, 3 હજારથી વધુની બુકિંગ રિક્વેસ્ટના દાવા વચ્ચે સ્પાઈસ જેટને મુસાફર મળતા નથી

અમદાવાદ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નરેન્દ્ર મોદી 31મી ઓક્ટોબરે નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ સી-પ્લેનની ઉદઘાટન કરીને પ્રથમ મુસાફર બન્યા હતા

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી ગઈ 31મી ઓક્ટોબરે સી-પ્લેનનો પ્રારંભ કરાવીને પહેલા મુસાફર બન્યા હતા. આ સાથે જ બીજા દિવસથી સ્પાઈસ જેટે અમદાવાદ (સાબરમતી રિવરફ્રન્ટ) અને કેવડિયા (સ્ટેચ્યૂ ઓફ યુનિટી) વચ્ચે સી-પ્લેન સર્વિસ લોકો માટે વિધિવત શરૂ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. પંરતુ આજે પાંચ દિવસ પછી પણ સામાન્ય જનતા માટે સી-પ્લેન શરૂ થયું નથી. આ મુદ્દે સ્પાઈસ જેટ દ્વારા મુસાફર ન મળતા હોવાના ક્ષૃલ્લક બહાના બતાવીને ફ્લાઈ્ટ શરૂ કરતી નથી. મુસાફર ન મળતાં અગાઉ કેટલીક વાર ફ્લાઈટ કેન્સલ કરવી પડી હતી. તેવામાં 4 દિવસ બાદ મેન્ટેનન્સના બહાને સ્પાઈટ જેટે બે દિવસ માટે સી-પ્લેન કરી દેવાઈ છે. ઉડાન યોજના હેઠળ અમદાવાદથી સંચાલિત થતી એરલાઈન્સ ટ્રુજેટની ફ્લાઈટ પણ 6 નવેમ્બર સુધી મેઈન્ટેનન્સ માટે ગ્રાઉન્ડેડ કરાઈ છે ત્યારે અમદાવાદીઓમાં ચર્ચા છે કે રો રો ફેરી જેવી દશા સી-પ્લેનની તો નહી થાયને!

અજયસિંહ 24 કલાકમાં જ 3000થી વધુ બુકિંગ થયાનો દાવો કર્યો હતો
સ્પાઈસ જેટના CMD અજયસિંહે મોદી સી-પ્લેનના પહેલા મુસાફર બન્યા બાદ દાવો કર્યો હતો કે, દેશનાં પ્રથમ સી-પ્લેન મુદ્દે અમને ઓવરવ્હેલ્મિંગ રિસ્પોન્સ મળ્યો છે. માત્ર 24 કલાકમાં 3,000થી વધુ બુકિંગ રિકવેસ્ટ મળી છે. પ્રધાનમંત્રીની લાગણી અનુસાર આ સેવા અમે ગુજરાતથી શરૂ કરી છે. ઉડાન સ્કીમ હેઠળ આ સેવા શરૂ થયેલી હોઇ તેનાં નિયમો પ્રમાણે ભાડું રહેશે. 15 સીટ મુસાફરો માટે અમુક સીટ રૂ. 1,500ની જ્યારે બાકીની સીટ રૂ. 5,000 સુધી જઇ શકે છે. સર્વિસ સ્પાઈસ જેટની પેટાકંપની સ્પાઇસ શટલ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ-કેવડિયા રૂટ પર દરરોજ બે ફ્લાઇટ ઓપરેટ થશે, જે 1 નવેબરથી શરૂ થઈ છે. તેના માટે www.spiceshuttle.com પર બુકિંગ થાય છે. સ્પાઇસ જેટ આ ફ્લાઇટ માટે 15-સીટર ટ્વિન ઓટ્ટર 300 એરક્રાફ્ટનો ઉપયોગ કરાય છે. અગાઉ વન-વે ભાડું 4800 રૂપિયા રહેવાની અટકળો હતી પરંતુ ત્યાં ટિકિટના દર ઘટાડાયા હતા.

પાઈલટને રેસ્ટ અપાયો હોવાનો કંપનીના અધિકારીનો દાવો
સી-પ્લેન પ્રોજેક્ટ સાથે જોડાયેલા અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે મંગળવારે પહેલીવાર રિવરફ્રન્ટથી કેવડિયા જવા માટે બંને ફ્લાઇટ ફુલ થઈ ગઈ હતી. જોકે રિટર્ન ફ્લાઈટમાં 3થી 4 સીટ ખાલી હતી. હાલમાં ડિમાન્ડ વધુ હોવાથી આગામી દિવસોમાં આ સીટો પણ ભરાઈ જશે. હાલમાં સી-પ્લેનના 3 પાઈલટ આવ્યા છે અને તેમની સાથે એક જ એટેન્ડેન્ટ છે, જેમના ફ્લાઈટના કલાકો પૂરા થઈ ગયા છે ત્યારે સરકારી ગાઈડલાઈન્સ મુજબ તેમને રેસ્ટ આપવો જરૂરી છે. જોકે આગામી દિવસોમાં વધુ એક પાઈલટ અને એક એટેન્ડેન્ટ આવી જશે ત્યારે 2-2 પાઇલટની સાથે 1-1 એટેન્ડેન્ટની ટીમ રહેશે, જેને કારણે એકસાથે બે દિવસ માટે ફ્લાઈટનું સંચાલન બંધ નહીં થાય.

સી-પ્લેનના વધુ સમાચાર અહીં વાંચો
સ્પાઈસ જેટના CMD અજયસિંહનો બુકિંગનો દાવો
અમદાવાદ-કેવડિયા વચ્ચે ઉડતું સી-પ્લેન 50 વર્ષ જૂનું!
સ્પાઈસ જેટ સુરત- કેવડિયા વચ્ચે પણ સી-પ્લેન ઉડાડશે
દેશની પહેલી સી-પ્લેન સેવાનો નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ પ્રારંભ કરાવ્યો

ત્રણ દિવસમાં કુલ 80 પેસેન્જરે મુસાફરી કરી પરંતુ ટિકિટ વાળા મુસાફરો કેટલા?
શહેરમાં સી-પ્લેનની સેવા શરૂ થયા બાદથી રિવરફ્રન્ટથી કેવડિયા સુધી અને કેવડિયાથી રિવરફ્રન્ટ સુધી મળી 1થી 3 નવેમ્બર સુધી ત્રણ દિવસમાં 80 પેસેન્જરે મુસાફરી કરી છે. પહેલા દિવસે ફક્ત એક જ ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થઈ હતી, જેમાં કેવડિયા 6 પેસેન્જર ગયા હતા, જ્યારે રિટર્ન ફ્લાઈટ ખાલી આવી હતી. બીજા દિવસે પણ એક જ ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થઈ, જેમાં જતા 14 પેસેન્જરો અને રિટર્ન ફ્લાઈટમાં 8 પેસેન્જર હતા. ત્રીજા દિવસે શિડ્યૂલ પ્રમાણે બન્ને ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ થઈ છે, જેમાં અમદાવાદથી જતાં ફુલ એટલે કે 15-15 પેસેન્જર ગયા હતા. જ્યારે રિટર્નમાં બન્ને ફ્લાઈટમાં 11 અને 12 પેસેન્જરે મુસાફરીનો લાભ લીધો હતો.

50 વર્ષ જૂનું પ્લેન છે
સી-પ્લેન માટે ગજબનો ઉત્સાહ બતાવનારા ગુજરાતીઓ માટે એક મહત્ત્વની વિગત બહાર આવી છે કે આ સી-પ્લેન 50 વર્ષ જૂનું છે. રજિસ્ટ્રેશન નંબર 8Q-ISC ધરાવતું આ પ્લેન માલદીવ્સથી કોચી, ગોવા અને કેવડિયા થઈ અમદાવાદ આવી પહોંચ્યું હતું. વિવિધ એરક્રાફ્ટનાં નિર્માણ અને વેચાણ અંગેની માહિતી રાખતી વેબસાઇટ www.airport-data.com અનુસાર ટ્વિન ઓટ્ટર 300 મોડેલનું આ પ્લેન ડે હેવિલેન્ડ કેનેડા કંપની દ્વારા 1971માં મેન્યુફેક્ચર કરાયું હતું. ત્યાર બાદ એની પ્રથમ ડિલિવરી કેનેડાના ઓટ્ટાવાની રોયલ કેનેડિયન માઉન્ટેડ પોલીસને 27 જુલાઇ 1971માં અપાઈ હતી. ત્યાર બાદ આ પ્લેનના સંખ્યાબંધ માલિકો બદલાઈ ચૂક્યા છે. હાલમાં એનું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન માલદીવિયન (એરલાઇન) પાસે છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે ઉડાન સ્કીમ હેઠળ ઊડી રહેલી આ ફ્લાઇટે ગુજરાત અને દેશભરના પ્રવાસીઓમાં ભારે આકર્ષણ જમાવ્યું છે.

ટ્વિન ઓટ્ટર 300: સલામત અને સૌથી વધુ લોકપ્રિય સી-પ્લેન
સી-પ્લેન માટે ગજબનો ઉત્સાહ બતાવનારા ગુજરાતીઓ માટે એક મહત્ત્વની વિગત બહાર આવી છે કે આ સી-પ્લેન 50 વર્ષ જૂનું છે. ટ્વિન ઓટ્ટર 300 મોડેલનું આ પ્લેન ડે હેવિલેન્ડ કેનેડા કંપની દ્વારા 1971માં મેન્યુફેક્ચર કરાયું હતું. સ્પાઇસ જેટે ટ્વિન ઓટ્ટર 300ની પ્રથમ ડિલિવરી કેનેડાના ઓટ્ટાવાની રોયલ કેનેડિયન માઉન્ટેડ પોલીસને 27 જુલાઇ 1971માં અપાઈ હતી. ત્યાર બાદ આ પ્લેનના સંખ્યાબંધ માલિકો બદલાઈ ચૂક્યા છે. આ વિમાન ઉડાનમાં સલામત હોવાની સાથે દુનિયાભરમાં સૌથી વધુ લોકપ્રિય અને વધુ ઉપયોગમાં લેવાતું વિમાન છે. એની વિશ્વસનીયતા, મજબૂત નિર્માણ, અભૂતપૂર્વ રીતે શોર્ટ ટેક-ઓફ અને ઉતરાણની ક્ષમતા, પેલોડ ક્ષમતા અને ઉત્કૃષ્ટ બાહ્ય વિઝિબિલિટી માટે પ્રસિદ્ધ છે. વિમાનનું નિયમિતપણે મેઇન્ટેનન્સ, ઓવરહોલિંગ અને સીટ રિફર્બિશમેન્ટ થાય છે તથા માન્ય એરવર્થીનેસ રિવ્યુ સર્ટિફિકેટ (એઆરસી) ધરાવે છે. આ ફ્લાઇટ ઓપરેટ કરવા જરૂરી તમામ SoPs સી-પ્લનની કામગીરીની કાર્યકારી માર્ગદર્શિકા સાથે સુસંગત છે. ટ્વિન ઓટ્ટર 300માં નોંધપાત્ર રીતે કાર્યદક્ષ ટ્વિન ટર્બોપ્રોપ પ્રાટ્ટ એન્ડ વ્હિટ્ની PT6A-27 એન્જિન ફિટ છે, જે એની વિશ્વસનીયતા માટે જાણીતું છે.

સી-પ્લેનની વિશેષતાઓ

  • 200 કિમીનું અંતર
  • 45 મિનિટ લાગશે
  • 06 ક્રૂ-મેમ્બર્સ

બે માળની કાચની બિલ્ડિંગમાં અમદાવાદ ખાતે ઓફિસ, ટિકિટ કાઉન્ટર
સી-પ્લેન અમદાવાદથી કેવિડયા રૂટ પણ ઉડાન યોજના હેઠળ આવે છે, ત્યારે આટલું ભાડું હોવાથી સામાન્ય માણસને સી-પ્લેનની મુસાફરીનો લાભ આપવાનો હેતુ સિદ્ધ થવા અંગે શંકા છે. દરમિયાન દેશના પ્રથમ સી-પ્લેન માટે રિવરફ્રન્ટ ખાતે વોટર એરોડ્રામ બનાવાયું છે. એરોડ્રામ માટે બે માળની કાચની ઓફિસ, ટિકિટ કાઉન્ટરની વ્યવસ્થા કરાઈ છે. આ ઉપરાંત 48 મીટર લાંબી, 9 મીટર પહોળી અને 1 મીટર જાડી જેટી પણ બની ગઈ છે.

કેવડિયા અને સાબરમતી ખાતે જેટી
નર્મદા ડેમના તળાવ નંબર 3 પાસે જેટી અને વોટર એરોડ્રામ માટે ફ્લોટિંગ જેટી 24 મીટર બાય 9 મીટરની છે જેને જમીનથી એક બ્રિજ દ્વારા કનેક્ટ કરવામાં આવી છે. જેની કેપેસિટી 65 ટનનો ભાર લઈ શકે છે સાથે તળાવના 3 કિલોમીટર વિસ્તારમાં બોયા માર્કિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેના થકી સી પ્લેન જેના માર્કિંગ પ્રમાણે જેટી સુધી સરળતાથી પહોંચી શકે અને કોઈ દુર્ઘટના ન ઘટી શકે. તેવી જ રીતે અમદાવાદમાં એક જેટી 9 મીટર પહોળી અને 24 મીટર લાંબી છે. તમામ જેટીનું વજન 102 ટન છે. કુલ આઠ જેટી લાવવામાં આવી હતી. તેની વ્યવસ્થા કાયમી જાળવવામાં આવશે. જેથી પ્રવાસન હેતુ તેનો ઉપયોગ થઇ શકશે. ફિનલેન્ડની મરીન ટેક ઇન્ડિયા કંપની સી-પ્લેન તૈયાર કરી રહી છે.

ઉડાન અંતર્ગત સી-પ્લેન શરૂ કરાઈ છે
કેન્દ્રની ઉડાન યોજના હેઠળ રીજનલ કનેક્ટિવિટી સ્કીમ શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. આ યોજના હેઠળ 1 કલાકથી ઓછા સમયમાં ફ્લાઈટની મુસાફરી પૂરી કરી શકાય તેમ હોય તેવા રૂટ પર ભાડું રૂ. 2500 નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ઉડાન યોજનામાં નાની ફ્લાઈટ ઓપરેટ કરવામાં આવતી હોય છે. સામાન્ય રીતે આ યોજનામાં આવતા રૂટ પર 1500થી 2500 સુધીનું ભાડું હોય છે. વધારામાં અમદાવાદથી મુંબઈ અને અમદાવાદથી દિલ્હીની ફ્લાઈટનું ભાડું પણ રૂ.2500-3000ની આસપાસ છે, પરંતુ સી-પ્લેન માટે અમદાવાદથી કેવડિયાનું ભાડું 4800 રૂપિયા નક્કી કર્યું છે.

રિવરફ્રન્ટ પર બર્ડ સ્કેર કેનન ગન્સ
રિવરફ્રન્ટથી કેવડિયા વચ્ચે આજથી સી-પ્લેન સર્વિસ શરૂ થઈ છે. ત્યારે સી-પ્લેનને બર્ડ હિટ ન થાય એ માટે રિવરફ્રન્ટની બંને બાજુએ 8 જેટલા બર્ડ સ્કેર કેનન ગન્સ રાખવામાં આવી છે. આ ગનથી સી-પ્લેનના ટેકઓફ અને લેન્ડિંગ વખતે પક્ષીઓને ભગાડવામાં આવશે.

મોદીના ગૃહરાજ્યમાં સી-પ્લેન શરૂ
અગાઉ 2017ની ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સી-પ્લેનમાં આવ્યા હતા. ત્યારે રાજ્ય અને દેશના મીડિયામાં તેની ખાસ નોંધ લેવાઈ હતી. ફરીવાર આજે નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સી-પ્લેનમાં બેઠા હતા. તેમણે સી-પ્લેન સેવાનો પોતાના ગૃહરાજ્યમાં પ્રારંભ કરાવ્યો છે. આ તેમના ડ્રીમ પ્રોજેક્ટ પૈકીનો એક છે.

રાજ્યમાં અહીં વોટર એરોડ્રામ બનાવાશે
ડિરેક્ટોરેટ જનરલ ઓફ સિવિલ એવિએશન (DGCA), એરપોર્ટ ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા (AAI)દ્વારા ગુજરાતમાં સી-પ્લેન માટે મંજૂરી આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. સી-પ્લેન માટે સાબરમતી રિવરફ્રન્ટ, સરદાર સરોવર, ધરોઇ ડેમ અને તાપીમાં વોટર એરોડ્રામ બનાવાશે. સી-પ્લેન લેન્ડ થઇ શકે એ માટે પાણીમાં 800થી 900 મીટર જેટલી જગ્યાની જરૂર પડતી હોય છે. DGCA દ્વારા જારી કરવામાં આવેલી માર્ગદર્શિકા અનુસાર કોમર્શિયલ એરલાઇન્સ ઓપરેટ થવા માગતી હોય તો તેનામાં બે એન્જિન હોવા ફરજિયાત છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદના પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં બ્લાસ્ટ થતા કાપડ ફેક્ટરી સહિત 4 ગોડાઉનની છત ધરાશાયી, 9ના મોત, 14ને બચાવ્યા - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો