પરીક્ષાનો ડર:સ્કોલર વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરીક્ષાનો લાગી રહ્યો છે ડર

અમદાવાદ22 મિનિટ પહેલા
ડૉ. પ્રશાંત ભીમાણી, સિનિયર સાયકોલોજિસ્ટ - Divya Bhaskar
  • ઓનલાઈન અભ્યાસને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો ભણવામાંથી રસ ઊડી ગયો, પરીક્ષાની તૈયારી પણ નથી કરતા

સામાન્ય રીતે ધોરણ 10 અને 12ની પરિક્ષાની તારીખની જાહેરાત થતાની સાથે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ બોર્ડ પેપર સોલ્વ કરવામાં લાગી જતા હોય છે. પણ,કોરોનાને કારણે આ વખતે 70 ટકા ઓનલાઈન એજ્યુકેશનથી કોર્સ પૂર્ણ કર્યો છે. ત્યારે હવે 30 ટકા કોર્સ ઓફલાઈન શીખવાડવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. ઓનલાઈન એજ્યુકેશનનાં કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને મોબાઈલ ફોનથી વધુ એડિક્શન થઈ ચૂક્યું છે. જેને કારણે સ્કોલર્સ અને ટોપર્સ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરીક્ષાથી ડર લાગી રહ્યો છે અને સાઈકાટ્રિસ્ટની મદદ લેવી પડી છે.

કિસ્સો- 1 : ઓનલાઈન સ્ટડીથી ભણવામાંથી રસ ઊડી ગયો
ધોરણ 12માં અભ્યાસ કરતી મીના (પાત્રનું નામ બદલેલ છે) ભણવામાં શરુઆતથી હોશિયાર અને અભ્યાસમાં સારો સ્કોર કરતી પણ કોરોનામાં ઓનલાઈન સ્ટડીને કારણે તેનો ભણવામાંથી રસ ઉડી ગયો હતો. ઓફલાઈન સ્કુલ શરુ થતા તેને અહેસાસ થાયો કે તે એક્ઝામમાં સારુ પરર્ફોમ નહીં કરી શકે જેથી તેને કાઉન્સેલિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું

બાળકો અભ્યાસને હળવાશથી લઈ રહ્યાં છે
કોરોનાને કારણે ઓનલાઈન એજ્યુકેશન શરુ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે જેને કારણે મોબાઈલ એડિક્સનનાં કિસ્સા વધ્યા છે. કોરોનાને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ખબર છે કે આ વખતે માસ પ્રમોશન કરવામાં આવશે તેથી તેઓ સ્ટડીને લાઈટલી લઈ રહ્યા છે. પરેન્ટ્સ બાળકોને આ પરિસ્થિતીમાંથી નિકાળવા ધીરજ રાખવી જરુરી છે. - ડૉ. પ્રશાંત ભીમાણી, સિનિયર સાયકોલોજિસ્ટ

અભ્યાસમાં રસ ઓછો થઈ ગયો છે, ફોન એડિક્શન વધ્યું
છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઓનલાઈન એક જ રૂમમાં સતત સ્ક્રિન સામે બેસતા રહેતા કંટાળી જતા હોય છે. ઓનલાઈન ક્લાસિસમાં વિડિયો ઓફ કરી દે છે. જેથી સિલેબસમાં શું ચાલે છે તેની જાણકારી ભાગ્યેજ હોય છે. તેઓએ એક્ઝામમાં તૈયારી કરવા માટેને કોન્ફિડન્સ લેવલ ડાઉન થઈ જાય છે જેથી બાળકો ડિપ્રેશનમાં આવી જાય છે. - ડૉ. ખ્યાતિ મહેતલિયા, મનોચિકિત્સક

​​​​​​​કિસ્સો-2 : સ્ક્રિનની સામે બેસી રહેવાથી મન ઊઠી ગયું
શહેરના જાણીતી સ્કૂલમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી અને ધોરણ 10માં ટોપ સ્કોર કરતી ટીના( પાત્રનું નામ બદલેલ છે)માં કોરોનાને કારણે ઘણા બદલાવ આવી ચૂક્યા છે. ઓનલાઈન સ્ટડીમાં એક જ રુમમાં બંધ રહેવાથી અને સ્ક્રિનની સામે બેસી રહેવાથી ભણવામાંથી મન ઉઠી ગયું અને કોન્ફિડન્સ ઘટી ગયો છે. પરિક્ષામાં સૌથી વધુ કોન્ફીડન્સની જરુર છે. જેથી પરિક્ષાનાં બે મહિના પહેલાથી વિદ્યાર્થિઓને સાકાટ્રીસ્ટની જરુર પડે છે.

એક્ઝામ ફિવર વધી રહ્યો છે, તૈયારી કરાશે કે નહીં તેનો ડર
ઓનલાઈન એજ્યુકેશનને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ એક્ટિવ નથી રહ્યા. પહેલા બોર્ડ એક્ઝામ માટે એક વિકમાં 10થી 12 પેપર સોલ્વ કરવામાં આવતા હતા જેથી રાઈટીંગ સ્પીડ કેલ્ક્યુલેટ થતી પણ ઓફલાઈન સ્ટડી બંધ હોવાને કારણે રાઈટીંગ સ્પીડ ઘટી રહી છે. આ સાથે એક્ઝામ ફિવર વધી રહી છે સ્ટુડન્ટ્સને ડર લાગી રહ્યો છે કે તેઓ એક્ઝામ આપી શકશે કે નહીં. - ડૉ. દીપ્તિ ભટ્ટ, સાયકાટ્રીસ્ટ, મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ હૉસ્પિટલ

સોશિયલ ડિપ્રાઈવેશન વધ્યું છે, કાઉન્સેલિંગ સતત જરૂરી
કોરોનાને કારણે ઘણી વસ્તુઓમાં બદલાવ આવ્યા છે. એજ બદલાવ એજ્યુકેશન ક્ષેત્ર જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. અત્યારે બાળકોમાં સોશિયલ ડિપ્રાઈવેશનનાં કિસ્સા વધુ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. આમાં ફકત અભ્યાસથી નહી કોમ્યુનિકેશન પણ જરુરી છે. આને કારણે એક્ઝામ પર અસર પડી રહી છે કારણ કે બાળકોમાં ડર અને ગુસ્સો વધી ગયું છે. -ડૉ. દર્શના ઠક્કર, ઈમોશનલ હેલ્થ કન્સલટન્ટ

