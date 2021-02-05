તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વેક્સિનેશન:SMVSના સંતોએ કોરોનાની રસી લીધી, સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ કહ્યું- કોઈપણ ડર રાખ્યા વગર વેક્સિન લેવી જોઈએ

અમદાવાદ36 મિનિટ પહેલા
SMVSનાં વડા સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો
SMVSનાં વડા સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો
  • દેશભરમાં 1લી માર્ચથી કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો
  • સમાજને તંદુરસ્ત રાખવાની પોતાની ફરજ સમજી વેક્સિન લેવાની અપીલ

વેક્સિનેશન અંતર્ગત SMVS સ્વામિનારાયણ સંસ્થાનાં વડા સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ તથા સંસ્થાનાં વડીલ સંતોએ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો હતો. વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ જાહેર જનતાને અપીલ કરતા કહ્યું હતું કે, “કોઈ પણ જાતની શંકા કે ડર રાખ્યા વગર દેશને કોરોના મુક્ત કરવા પોતાની ફરજ સમજી સૌએ કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લેવી જોઈએ.”

સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે “SMVS સ્વામિનારાયણ સંસ્થાનાં વડા સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ કોરોના વેક્સિન લઇ નાગરિકોને કોઈપણ જાતનો ડર કે શંકા રાખ્યા વગર, સમાજને તંદુરસ્ત રાખવાની પોતાની ફરજ સમજી વેક્સિન લેવાની અપીલ કરી”

SMVSનાં વડા સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ લોકોને વેક્સિન લેવાની અપીલ કરી
SMVSનાં વડા સત્યસંકલ્પસ્વામીએ લોકોને વેક્સિન લેવાની અપીલ કરી

સરકારનાં આદેશથી દેશભરમાં 1લી માર્ચથી કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેમાંથી 60 વર્ષથી મોટી ઉંમરનાં લોકો ઉપરાંત 45 વર્ષથી વધુ વયનાં અન્ય બીમારી ધરાવતા લોકોને રસી અપાઈ રહી છે. કેન્દ્ર સરકારની ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ SMVS સ્વામિનારાયણ હોસ્પિટલ, ગાંધીનગર ખાતે કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન સેન્ટર શરૂ કરવામાં આવેલું છે.

