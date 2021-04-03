તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અનલોક:રાજપથ ક્લબમાં મેમ્બર સાથે બે ગેસ્ટની એન્ટ્રી શરૂ, ક્લબમાં વર્લ્ડ ક્લાસ ઝકુઝીનું ઉદઘાટન

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મેમ્બર 40-40 મિનિટના સ્લોટમાં સ્વિમિંગ કરી શકશે

કોવિડ-19ના કારણે શહેરમાં લાંબા સમયથી બંધ રહેલી ક્લબો ધીરે ધીરે ખૂલવા લાગી છે. હવે રસીકરણ પણ કરવામાં આવતા લોકોે રાહતનો શ્વાસ લીધો છે. એવામાં શનિવારથી શહેરની રાજપથ ક્લબમાં સભ્ય સાથે ગેસ્ટને એન્ટ્રી આપવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો છે. આ ઉપરાંત ક્લબમાં સ્વિમિંગ અને ઝકુઝીનું પ્રમુખહસ્તે ઉદઘાટન કરાયું હતું.

ક્લબના સભ્યોએ ગેસ્ટ સાથે પ્રવેશની મંજૂરી માટે અપીલ કરતાં, ક્લબના સિનિયર વાઇસ પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ડો.વિક્રમ પટેલે હવે ક્લબમાં ગેસ્ટને એન્ટ્રી આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. જો કે, ગેસ્ટને સોમવારથી શનિવાર દરમિયાન જ પ્રવેશ અપાશે. સભ્યદીઠ 2 ગેસ્ટને પરવાનગી અપાઇ છે. રાજપથ ક્લબમાં તૈયાર થયેલાં વર્લ્ડક્લાસ ઝકુઝીનું પ્રેસિડેન્ટ જગદીશ પટેલના હસ્તે ઉદઘાટન કરાયું હતું. આ ઉપરાંત સરકારની ગાઇડ લાઇન પ્રમાણે સ્વિમિંગ પુલ શરૂ કરાયો છે, જેમાં સભ્યોને 40-40મિનિટના સ્લોટ પડાયા છે. ક્લબમાં કોરોનાની ગાઇટલાઇનનું ચુસ્ત પાલન થાય તેની પણ તકેદારી રખાશે.

