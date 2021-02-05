તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પાબીબેન ફોર આઈશા:'આઈશાને હિંમત નહોતી હારવાની, દરેક દીકરી દહેજના લાલચુઓને પાઠ ભણાવવા તેમની સામે અવાજ ઉઠાવે'

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: આનંદ મોદી
  • કૉપી લિંક
પાબીબેન રબારીની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પાબીબેન રબારીની તસવીર
  • ઘરેથી જ ભરતકામની કળાથી રૂ.1200ની કમાણીથી શરૂઆત કરનારા પાબીબેન આજે વર્ષે 30 લાખનું ટર્નઓવર ધરાવે છે
  • પાબીબેને તૈયાર કરેલી વસ્તુઓ ભારતમાં જ નહીં પરંતુ કુલ 45 દેશોમાં વેચાય છે
  • આજે તેમની નીચે 200થી વધુ મહિલાઓ કામ કરે છે, એટલે તેમણે 200થી વધુ મહિલાઓને રોજગારી આપી છે

આમ તો રબારી સમાજની મહિલાઓ મોટા ભાગે પશુપાલન અને ઘરના જ કામકાજ સાથે જોડાયેલી હોય છે. પરંતુ કચ્છના અંજારની મહિલાએ આ વાતને ખોટી સાબિત કરી છે. પોતાના ઘરેથી જ ભરતકામની કળાથી 1200 રૂપિયાની કમાણીની શરૂઆત કરી હતી અને આજે 30 લાખના ટર્નઓવર સુધી તેઓ પહોંચ્યા છે, ઉપરાંત પોતાના જેવી અનેક મહિલાઓને પણ રોજગારી આપી છે. આ મહિલાનું નામ છે પાબીબેન રબારી. આજે મહિલા દિવસ પર પાબીબેને દરેક દીકરી આત્મનિર્ભર બનીને દહેજના લાલચુઓ વિરુદ્ધ અવાજ ઉઠાવવા તથા આઈશાને ન્યાય અપાવવાના મુદ્દે વાત કરી હતી.

આઈશાના આરોપીઓને કડક સજાની માગણી
પાબીબેને દિવ્યભાસ્કર સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓ ભણેલા નથી છતાં પરિશ્રમ કરીને આ મુકામ સુધી પહોંચ્યા છે. તેથી આવી અનેક મહિલાઓ છે જેમને શૂન્યથી સર્જન કરવા માટે તેઓ મદદ કરવા ઈચ્છે છે, જેથી તેઓ નજીકના સમયમાં તાલીમ શાળા શરૂ કરશે અને મહિલાઓને પગભર બનવા માટે કઈ દિશામાં આગળ વધવું તે શીખવાડશે. તેમણે આઈશા અંગે પણ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોઈ પણ દીકરીએ હારીને આત્મહત્યાનો માર્ગ ના આપવાનો જોઈએ. સમાજના દહેજ પ્રથાના લાલચુઓને સજા અપાવવી જોઈએ આ પ્રકારનો બનાવ ફરીથી ના બને તે માટે આઈશાના આરોપીને કડક સજા થવી જોઈએ. દરેક દીકરીએ દહેજના લાલચુઓ વિરુદ્ધ કડક અવાજ ઉઠાવવો જોઈએ તેવું તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું.

પાબીબેન રબારીની ફાઈલ તસવીર
પાબીબેન રબારીની ફાઈલ તસવીર

કચ્છનું ખમીર પાબીબેન રબારી
પાબીબેન રબારી મૂળ કચ્છના અંજારના વતની છે અને ત્યાં અનેક વર્ષોથી વસવાટ કરે છે. અન્ય રબારી પરિવારની જેમ પાબીબેનનો પરિવાર પણ ઘેટાં બકરાના વ્યવસાય સાથે જોડાયેલા હતા. પાબીબેને લગ્નના 2 વર્ષ બાદ ભરતકામથી હેન્ડી ક્રાફટની વસ્તુઓ બનાવવાની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. આ વસ્તુઓ તે બીજા માટે બનાવતા હતા જે બદલે તેમને મહેનતાણું મળતું હતું. તેમણે અનેક વર્ષો સુધી પશુપાલન અને ભરતકામ કરીને ગુજરાન ચલાવ્યું. એક તબક્કે છત્તીસગઢના જંગલોમાં પણ જઈને ઘેટાં-બકરાં ચરાવ્યા હતા. બાદમાં કચ્છ ખાતે આવીને ફરીથી ભરતકામ શરૂ કર્યું હતું.

રૂ.1200ની કમાણીથી 30 લાખ સુધીનું ટર્નઓવર
ભરતકામથી 1200 રૂપિયાની જ આવક તેમને થતી હતી. જેથી તેમને પોતાનો કઈ ધંધો શરૂ કરવાનો વિચાર કર્યો અને એક સંસ્થાની મદદ લીધી અને પોતે જે ભરતકામથી વસ્તુઓ બનાવતા તેનો સંગ્રહ કરીને પોતાની pabi.com નામની વેબસાઇટ શરૂ કરી. જેમાં ભરતકામથી તૈયાર કરેલ હેન્ડી ક્રાફટની વસ્તુઓનું વેચાણ શરૂ કર્યું. 2015 સુધી લોકો માટે ભરત કામ કરીને તેઓ 1200 રૂપિયા જ કમાતા હતા, જ્યારે 2016થી વેબસાઇટ શરૂ કરીને તેમાં વેચાણ શરૂ કરતાં આજે વેચાણ 30 લાખ સુધી પહોચ્યું છે.

કચ્છમાં બનેલી વસ્તુઓ 45 દેશોમાં વેચાય છે
આજે પાબીબેને તૈયાર કરેલી વસ્તુઓ ભારતમાં જ નહીં પરંતુ કુલ 45 દેશોમાં વેચાય છે. તેમની વેબસાઈટ પર 250 રૂપિયાથી 7500 રૂપિયા સુધીની વસ્તુઓ વેચાય છે. અગાઉ તેઓ આસપાસની 4 બહેનો સાથે મળીને કામ કરતા હતા, જ્યારે આજે તેમની નીચે 200થી વધુ મહિલાઓ કામ કરે છે. એટલે તેમણે 200થી વધુ મહિલાઓને રોજગારી આપી છે. પાબીબેનના સંઘર્ષમાં તેમના પતિનો પણ તેટલો જ સહકાર મળ્યો છે. પતિના સહકારના કારણે જ તેઓ આજે આ મુકામ સુધી પહોંચી શક્યા છે તેવું પાબીબેને જણાવ્યું હતું.

પોતાના પતિ સાથે પાબીબેન રબારી
પોતાના પતિ સાથે પાબીબેન રબારી

સૂઈ ધાગા ફિલ્મનો લોગો ડિઝાઈન કર્યો
પાબીબેને લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન અલગ અલગ હેન્ડી ક્રાફટની 10,000 કીટો તૈયાર કરીને ભારતમાં અનેક જગ્યાઓ સુધી પહોંચાડી હતી. જેથી કૌન બનેગા કરોડપતિ શો સુધી તેમની વાત પહોંચી હતી. જે બાદ તેમને શોમાં પણ જવાની તક મળી હતી અને શોમાં તેઓ 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની રકમ જીત્યા હતા. ઉપરાંત બોલિવૂડની સૂઈ ધાગા ફિલ્મનો લોગો તેમણે ડિઝાઇન કર્યો હતો.

પાબીબેનના સંઘર્ષમાં પતિનો સહકાર મળ્યો
પાબીબેનના પતિ લક્ષ્મણભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેમની પત્ની ખૂબ જ મહેનત કરતી હતી અને તેમનામાં હૂનર હતું. જેથી તે હૂનરને બહાર લાવવા અનેક પ્રયત્ન કર્યા હતા અને એક દિવસ તેમને મોકો મળતા વેબસાઇટ શરૂ કરી અને આજે લાખો રૂપિયા સુધીનું ટર્ન ઓવર પહોચ્યું છે. તેઓ પશુપાલન કરવા જતા ત્યારે પાબીબેન પણ સાથે જતા હતા અને આજે જ્યારે પાબીબેન પોતાના કેમ જાય છે ત્યારે તેઓ હવે તેમની સાથે જાય છે અને પૂરો સાથ આપે છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો