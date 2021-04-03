તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પપેટ અને તેની વિશેષતાઓ વિશે વાત:ઘડામાં ઓડિયન્સ અને પપેટીયર પોતાનું જીવન અમુક સમય માટે મૂકી દે ત્યારે જીવંત થાય છે પપેટ

અમદાવાદ20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પપેટ જ એક એવું માધ્યમ છે જેનાથી થિયેટર, ડાન્સ, મ્યુઝિક અને માસ ભેગા મ‌ળી આર્ટ ફોર્મ બને છે

અમદાવાદ ડિઝાઈન વીકમાં બીજા દિવસે પદ્મશ્રી દાદી પદમજીની ટૉક યોજાઈ હતી. જેમાં તેમને પપેટ અને તેની વિશેષતાઓ વિશે વાત કરી હતી. કર્ણાવતી યુનિવર્સિટીના યુઆઈડી ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ દ્વારા વર્ચ્યુઅલી યોજાયેલા આ પ્રોગ્રામમાં અન્ય સ્પીકર્સની ટૉક પણ યોજવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં ટૉય એન્ડ પ્રોડક્ટ ડિઝાઈનર મિગુલ વિલ્સન સહિતના ત્રણ સ્પીકરની ટૉક યોજવામાં આવી હતી. તેમાં પણ દાદી પદમજીએ સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાંથી કઠપૂતળીની વિવિધ ટેકનિકો પર પ્રેઝન્ટેશન દ્વારા વાત કરી હતી.

એક ઘડામાં જેમ પાણી રહે છે તેની જેમ ઓડિયન્સ અને પપેટીયરે પોતાનું જીવન અમુક સમય માટે ઘડામાં મૂકી દે ત્યારે જ પપેટ જીવંત થાય છે. પરંતુ પપેટને જીવિત માની લે તેવી ઓડિયન્સ જરૂરી છે. જેમાં આર્ટ, વોઈસ, ડિઝાઈન મળીને પપેટને વધુ જીવંત બનાવે છે. પપેટ જ એક એવું મોટું માધ્યમ છે. જેમાં થિયેટર, મ્યુઝિક, ડાન્સ અને માસ ભેગા મળીને એક આર્ટ ફોર્મ બને છે. પપેટ એ કળા કે કમ્યુનિકેશનના પરંપરાગત માધ્યમ પૂરતું જ મર્યાદિત નથી.

પપેટના માધ્યમથી એજ્યુકેશનથી લઈ પોલિટિક્સ સુધીનો મેસેજ લોકો સુધી પહોંચાડી શકાય છે. ટ્રેડિશનલ પપેટ આર્ટિસ્ટ હંમેશા ભાષા, કલર, મટિરિયલ, સ્ટોરી, લેંગ્વેજને પણ બતાવતા હોય છે. દુનિયામાં અલગ અલગ પ્રકારના ચાર પપેટ છે. ગ્લવ પપેટ, સ્ટ્રિંગ પપેટ, રોડ પપેટ, સેડો પપેટ. પપેટનું મહત્વ આજે પણ એટલું જ મહત્વનું છે જે પહેલા હતું. બસ આપણે તેને જીવંત માનીને માણવાની જરૂર છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો